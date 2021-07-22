checkAd

Glaukos Technologies Featured in Numerous Scientific Abstracts at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, announced today that its technologies will be featured in various scientific programming at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting, being held July 23–27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition, Glaukos is sponsoring an educational symposium in conjunction with ASCRS and EyeWorld entitled “Innovation & Transformation in Glaucoma Management – The iStent inject W: A Premium Solution” on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 5:00-6:00 pm PDT in Rooms L and GH at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center. The faculty includes Richard Lindstrom, MD (Moderator); Mark Gallardo, MD; Leon Herndon, MD; Deborah Ristvedt, DO; and Thomas Samuelson, MD. Go here for more information and to register.

Key Glaucoma Presentations:

  • Zachary C. Dockter

Implantation of Two Second-Generation Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stents with Cataract Extraction in Open-Angle Glaucoma: Two-Year Outcomes

  • Zachary C. Dockter

Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent Implantation with Cataract Extraction in Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma: Long-Term Results

  • Tanner J. Ferguson, MD

Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent Implantation with Cataract Extraction in Pseudoexfoliative Glaucoma: Seven-Year Results

  • Mark J. Gallardo, MD

Implantation of Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stents in Combination with Cataract Surgery in Open-Angle Glaucoma: Reduced IOP & Medication Burden

  • Benjamin L. Heller, DO

Real-World Outcomes of Second-Generation Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent Implantation with Cataract Surgery in Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma

  • Jeremy Hu, FRCOphth

Combined iStent inject with Cataract Extraction in Asian Eyes with Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma: One-Year Outcomes

  • John Kan, MBBS

12-Month Outcomes of Combined Phacoemulsification and iStent inject in Asian Eyes with Normal-Tension Glaucoma: A Single-Centre Experience

  • Karsten Klabe, MD

Minimally-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery: Five-Years - Results with the iStent Inject

  • Sophia S. Lam

Outcomes of Second-Generation Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent (iStent inject) Combined with Phacoemulsification in Open-Angle Glaucoma

  • Brian Nguyen, DO

Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stents as First-Line Intervention in Eyes with and without Prior Medication Usage

