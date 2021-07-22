Glaukos Technologies Featured in Numerous Scientific Abstracts at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, announced today that its technologies will be featured in various scientific programming at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting, being held July 23–27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition, Glaukos is sponsoring an educational symposium in conjunction with ASCRS and EyeWorld entitled “Innovation & Transformation in Glaucoma Management – The iStent inject W: A Premium Solution” on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 5:00-6:00 pm PDT in Rooms L and GH at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center. The faculty includes Richard Lindstrom, MD (Moderator); Mark Gallardo, MD; Leon Herndon, MD; Deborah Ristvedt, DO; and Thomas Samuelson, MD. Go here for more information and to register.