TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned operations and business development leader joins TILT’s executive team



PHOENIX, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) ( CSE: TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development, distribution and retail, today announced the appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), effective today, July 22. In this newly created role, Mr. Arvidson will work closely with TILT’s senior management team to drive operational and financial growth across the Company’s core businesses.

As TILT’s COO, Mr. Arvidson will provide operational leadership for the Company’s strategic objectives and establish KPIs to gauge efficiency and effectiveness of internal and external operational processes. In partnership with Chief Financial Officer Brad Hoch, Mr. Arvidson will be responsible for delivering strong results across sales, profitability and market expansion.

Mr. Arvidson joins TILT with more than 20 years of experience in a broad set of roles focused on achieving growth objectives and enhancing operating results. Most recently, Mr. Arvidson served as Vice President of Corporate Development for PhyNet Dermatology LLC (“PhyNet”), a physician practice management company. In this role, he led acquisition, practice valuation, negotiation of terms, and integrating practices into PhyNet’s operating platform. Previously, Mr. Arvidson was Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations for The First Marblehead Corporation, where he executed securitization transactions, developed the company’s equity and debt investor base and helped facilitate the successful sale of non-core assets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dana to TILT’s executive team as we enter our next stage of growth,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT Holdings. “His strong capital markets acumen coupled with extensive acquisition and integration experience will make Dana a tremendous asset for us as we continue to drive shareholder value through the efficient execution of our long term strategic initiatives.”

“TILT brings a differentiated strategy to the cannabis landscape with exceptional growth potential and an experienced leadership team, which made TILT an obvious choice for me,” added Mr. Arvidson. “I look forward to working with the team to strengthen operational efficiencies, while also enhancing TILT’s portfolio of brands, strategic partnerships, hardware solutions and cannabis operations.”