XPO Logistics Announces Karlis Kirsis as Chief Legal Officer for GXO Logistics Spin-Off

Kirsis joined XPO in 2016 as vice president, corporate and securities counsel, and subsequently served as senior vice president, corporate counsel. Previously, he spent 10 years as a senior corporate associate in New York and London for Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, where he executed global M&A and corporate finance transactions. He holds a juris doctorate from New York University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Amherst College.

GREENWICH, Conn., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that Karlis Kirsis has been appointed chief legal officer for GXO Logistics, Inc., the intended spin-off of XPO’s logistics business. Kirsis currently serves as senior vice president, European chief legal officer for XPO Logistics Europe. He will be responsible for GXO’s legal and compliance functions, including corporate governance, litigation and commercial matters.

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Karlis’s extensive experience in world-class corporate and legal environments, and the supply chain industry in particular, will be significant assets to GXO. He will help align the company’s legal functions with its strategic, game-changing goals.”

As previously announced, XPO expects to spin off its logistics business as a separate, publicly traded company on August 2, 2021. As the largest pure-play contract logistics provider in the world, GXO will be well-positioned to capitalize on the big three secular tailwinds of e-commerce growth, customer demand for logistics automation and the burgeoning trend toward supply chain outsourcing. The business currently includes approximately 885 logistics locations in 27 countries.

About the GXO Spin-Off

XPO expects to spin off its logistics segment on August 2, 2021, creating two, pure-play industry powerhouses. The separation will create two independent public companies with distinct investment identities and service offerings in vast addressable markets. GXO will be the largest pure-play contract logistics provider in the world, and XPO will be a leading provider of transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload transportation and truck brokerage. Completion of the spin-off is subject to various conditions, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will occur or, if it does occur, of its terms or timing. Visit gxo.com for more information.