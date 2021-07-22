checkAd

Plus Successfully Treats First Patient in Latest Dosing Cohort in ReSPECT-GBM Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

Recurrent Glioblastoma Trial Update Planned for Q4 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the first patient in the eighth cohort of the Phase 1 dose escalation ReSPECT-GBM clinical trial for recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) has been successfully treated. The present cohort implements a 40% increase in volume (12.3 milliliters) and total radioactivity (31.2 millicuries) from the previous cohort.

“The ReSPECT-GBM Phase 1 clinical trial is progressing on schedule and with an acceptable safety profile,” said Marc H. Hedrick M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “We plan to provide an update on the trial in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

Twenty-two patients across eight dosing cohorts have been treated in the ReSPECT trial to date. Thus far, no treatment emergent dose-limiting toxicities have been observed, despite absorbed radiation doses to the tumor of up to 740 Gray.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company’s drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “can,” “enable,” “design,” “intend,” “potential,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “prospect,” “target,” “focus,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the following: the Company’s anticipated expenditures, including research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses; anticipated benefits of strategic collaborations and license agreements, intellectual property, FDA approval process and government regulation; the Company’s ability to benefit from the NIH/NCI award for continued clinical development of 186RNL for recurrent glioblastoma; the ability of 186RNL to safely and effectively deliver radiation directly to the tumor at high doses; the Company’s ability to expand clinical testing of 186RNL to additional sites; the potential size of the market for the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s research and development efforts; the Company’s IP strategy; competition; future development and/or expansion of its product candidates and therapies in its markets; the Company’s ability to generate product or development revenue and the sources of such revenue; the amounts that the Company may be obligated to pay under license agreements; the Company’s ability to effectively manage its gross profit margins; its ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals; expectations as to the Company’s future performance; the Company’s need for additional financing and the availability thereof; its ability to fully access its equity line with Lincoln Park; any changes to its interest expenses; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; its ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Company’s ability to repay or refinance some or all of its outstanding indebtedness and its ability to raise capital in the future; expectations as to the impact of recently issued or adopted accounting standards; the Company’s expectations as to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business and operating results; the Company’s beliefs as to the impact of any liability that may arise as a result of any legal proceedings; and the potential enhancement of the Company’s cash position through development, marketing, and licensing arrangements.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plus Successfully Treats First Patient in Latest Dosing Cohort in ReSPECT-GBM Trial Recurrent Glioblastoma Trial Update Planned for Q4 2021 AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Further encouraging results confirm the prospectivity of the São Domingos Project
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board