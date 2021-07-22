Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $57.3 Million

For the current quarter, core earnings, which exclude the impact of the provision for credit losses and provision on unfunded loan commitments, merger and acquisition expense, loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles and investment securities gains, each on an after-tax basis, were $55.1 million ($1.16 per diluted common share), compared to $51.9 million ($1.10 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $56.9 million ($1.20 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

OLNEY, Md., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported net income of $57.3 million ($1.19 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The current quarter’s result compares to net loss of $14.3 million ($0.31 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2020 and net income of $75.5 million ($1.58 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2021. The results from the second quarter of the prior year reflected the combined impact of merger and acquisition expense associated with the acquisition of Revere Bank ("Revere") in that quarter, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economic forecast used in the determination of the allowance for credit losses, and the provision for credit losses associated with the Revere acquisition.

The current quarter's provision for credit losses was a credit of $4.2 million as compared to a credit of $34.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The current and prior quarter's credits for the provision for credit losses were principally the result of the decline in the forecasted unemployment rate and, to a lesser degree, improvements in other forecasted macroeconomic indicators.

“Our acquisitions of Revere Bank and Rembert Pendleton Jackson continue to contribute to our strong financial performance,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and CEO. “This quarter marks one year since Revere Bank became part of Sandy Spring Bank. Our increased size and scale, and our unwavering commitment to personalized service, continue to deliver results for our company and our clients. Our wealth group, which includes Rembert Pendleton Jackson, West Financial Services and Sandy Spring Trust, has also achieved significant year over year growth.”

Second Quarter Highlights:

Core operating earnings increased 6% to $55.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $51.9 million for the prior year quarter.





Total assets at June 30, 2021, declined 3% to $12.9 billion compared to $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020. The decline in total assets, year-over-year was primarily the result of the $179.2 million net reduction in loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP" or "PPP Program") and the $251.5 million decline in the residential mortgage loan portfolio. While the total loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, decreased 1% due to the combined run-off of residential mortgage and consumer loans, year-over-year organic commercial real estate loan growth was 6%.





Excluding PPP loans, total loan growth during the current quarter compared to the first quarter of 2021 was 1%, with organic commercial loan growth during the quarter of 2%. Deposits increased 2% during the linked quarter, driven by 6% growth in noninterest-bearing deposits.





The net interest margin was 3.63% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.47% for the same quarter of 2020, and 3.56% for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the current quarter’s net interest margin would have been 3.60%, compared to 3.19% for second quarter of 2020, and 3.46% for the first quarter of 2021.





The provision for credit losses was a credit of $4.2 million for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter’s credit to the provision of $34.7 million. The credits to the provision continue to be the result of improvements in forecasted economic metrics. The overall credit to the provision for the quarter was partially mitigated by increases in non-PPP loan balances, individual reserves assessed on a few non-accrual loans in the hospitality industry and adjustments to qualitative factors.





Non-interest income for the current quarter increased by 15% or $3.3 million compared to the prior year quarter, as wealth management income grew 20% and service charges on deposit accounts increased 62%. Bank card fees grew 42% compared to the prior year quarter as a result of transaction volume. Other non-interest income also grew significantly compared to the prior year as a result of the combination of the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based contractual vendor incentives.





Non-interest expense decreased $22.5 million or 26% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year quarter. The prior year's quarter included $22.5 million in merger and acquisition expense, in addition to $5.9 million in prepayment penalties from the liquidation of acquired FHLB borrowings. These reductions from the prior year more than offset the increase in salary and benefit expense in the current year quarter as a result of staffing increases associated with strategic business initiatives.





Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 1.79% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 20.44% compared, to 2.39% and 28.47%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.73% and core ROTCE was 19.68% compared to core ROA of 1.80% and core ROTCE of 21.48% for the prior quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 45.36% compared to 42.65% for the first quarter of 2021. The change in the efficiency ratio reflects the impact of the decrease in mortgage banking income and the increase in costs related to various strategic initiatives during the current quarter.



Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets declined 3% to $12.9 billion at June 30, 2021, as compared to $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020. During this period, total loans declined by 2% to $10.1 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $10.3 billion at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, total loans declined 1% to $9.2 billion at June 30, 2021 as compared to the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decline in the total loan portfolio was primarily the result of the $179.2 million net reduction of loans originated under the PPP Program and the $251.5 million decline in the residential mortgage loan portfolio, which was partially offset by year-over-year non-PPP commercial loan growth of $276.9 million or 4%. The year-over-year decline in the mortgage loan portfolio resulted from mortgage loan refinance activity driven by the low interest rate environment and the strategic decision to sell the majority of new mortgage loan production.

Compared to March 31, 2021, total loans, excluding PPP, increased 1% or $69.1 million at June 30, 2021. During this same period, commercial real estate loans increased $178.9 million or 3% and non-PPP commercial business loans declined $13.3 million or 1%.

Deposit growth was 8% during the past twelve months, as noninterest-bearing deposits experienced growth of 16% and interest-bearing deposits grew 3%. This growth was driven primarily by the impact of the PPP program and, to a lesser extent, growth in core deposit relationships.

At June 30, 2021 the remaining outstanding principal balance of PPP loans was $897.2 million. As of July 9, 2021, 4,126 PPP loans totaling $651.2 million have been forgiven and an additional $49.1 million have been repaid by borrowers. At the end of the current quarter, loans with an aggregate balance of $124.2 million remain in deferral status, of which non-accrual loans comprised $56.0 million. Currently, the 93% of loans that had been granted modifications/deferrals due to pandemic-related financial stress have returned to their original payment plans.

Tangible common equity increased to $1.2 billion or 9.28% of tangible assets at June 30, 2021, compared to $983.4 million or 7.63% at June 30, 2020 as a result of accumulated earnings over the preceding twelve months. Excluding the impact of the PPP program from tangible assets at June 30, 2021, the tangible common equity ratio would be 9.98%. At June 30, 2021, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.82%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.47%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.47%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.49%.

The level of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.93% at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.77% at June 30, 2020, and 0.94% at March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, non-performing loans totaled $94.3 million, compared to $79.9 million at June 30, 2020, and $98.7 million at March 31, 2021. Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $1.5 million compared to $27.3 million for the prior year quarter and $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Loans in non-accrual status at quarter end included a few large borrowings within the hospitality sector with an aggregate balance of $40.9 million. These large loans, which are collateral dependent, had individual reserves amounting to $5.7 million at June 30, 2021.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to net recoveries of $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 and net charge-offs of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in charge-offs in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and the prior year quarter was primarily the result of the charge-off of an acquired pre-pandemic problem credit.

At June 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses was $124.0 million or 1.23% of outstanding loans and 131% of non-performing loans, compared to $130.4 million or 1.25% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.34% and 1.43%, at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

The Company recorded net income of $57.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $14.3 million for the prior year quarter. The current quarter's results include a credit to the provision for credit losses, the continued positive impact of reduced funding cost, and a 15% increase in non-interest income. The second quarter of the prior year's results reflected the combined impact of merger and acquisition expense associated with the Revere acquisition, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economic forecast used in the determination of the allowance for credit losses, and the additional provision for credit losses associated with the Revere acquisition. Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-merger income was $71.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $61.5 million for the prior year quarter.

Net interest income increased $6.5 million or 6% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020, as a result of the significant reduction in interest expense during the preceding twelve months. During this period, as general market interest rates declined significantly, interest income remained stable while interest expense on deposits, notably money market and time deposits, declined, resulting in a $6.6 million decrease in interest expense. Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits declined $8.4 million, which was partially offset by the $1.8 million increase in interest expense on borrowings. The increase in borrowing costs occurred due to the prior year's inclusion of $5.8 million for accelerated amortization of the purchase premium on FHLB advances due to the prepayment of those borrowings. Excluding the accelerated amortization, borrowing cost would have been lower by $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The PPP program contributed $13.2 million to net interest income for the quarter, of which $10.4 million represented origination fees. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.63% as compared to 3.47% for the same quarter of the prior year as a result of the decreased funding cost during the period. Excluding the net $0.8 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin for the current quarter would have been 3.60% compared to the adjusted net interest margin of 3.19% for the second quarter of 2020.

The provision for credit losses was a credit of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a charge of $58.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 was a credit of $34.7 million. The credits to the provision during 2021 continue to be the result of the improvement in forecasted economic metrics, predominantly the projected unemployment and business bankruptcies rates. The overall credit to the provision for the second quarter of 2021 was partially mitigated by increases in non-PPP loan balances, individual reserves assessed on a few non-accrual loans in the hospitality industry and adjustments to various qualitative factors.

Non-interest income increased $3.3 million or 15% during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the prior year, as wealth management income grew 20% and service charges on deposit accounts increased 62%. The growth in wealth management income reflects the continued positive impact of the Rembert Pendleton Jackson ("RPJ") acquisition in 2020 in addition to the performance in the financial markets and the expansion of the wealth management client base. The growth in service charge income reflects the impact of the prior year's temporary suspension of certain service fees as well as lower transaction volume, both a resulting reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bank card fees grew 42% compared to the prior year quarter as a result of transaction volume. Other non-interest income also grew significantly compared to the prior year as a result of the combination of the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based contractual vendor incentives.

Non-interest expense decreased $22.5 million or 26% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year quarter. The prior year's non-interest expense included $22.5 million in merger and acquisition expense, as well as $5.9 million in prepayment penalties from the liquidation of acquired FHLB borrowings. Salary and benefit expense increased $4.7 million as a result of staffing increases associated with strategic business initiatives and the $1.3 million increase in professional fees and services, primarily consulting fees. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased 8% compared to the prior year due to decreased depreciation and rental expense due to the post-acquisition reduction of banking locations. The cost savings from the post-acquisition location rationalization was offset by increases in advertising costs, outside data services and FDIC insurance.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 45.36% for the current quarter as compared to 43.85% for the second quarter of 2020, and 42.65% for the first quarter of 2021. The modest increase in the efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the second quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was the result of the 11% growth in non-GAAP expense outpacing the 8% growth in non-GAAP revenue. ROA for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 1.79% and ROTCE was 20.44% compared, respectively, to 2.39% and 28.47% for the first quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.73% and core ROTCE was 19.68% compared to core ROA of 1.80% and core ROTCE of 21.48% for the prior quarter of 2021.

Year to Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $132.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net loss of $4.4 million for the same period in the prior year. Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-merger income was $136.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $97.7 million for the prior year. The second quarter of the current year benefited from post-acquisition increased net interest income, a $38.9 million credit to the provision for credit losses, and a 34% increase in non-interest income driven primarily by mortgage banking and wealth management income. The prior year's results reflected the combined impact of merger and acquisition expense associated with the Revere acquisition, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on economic forecast used in the determination of the allowance for credit losses and the additional provision for credit losses associated with the acquisition of Revere during that period.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased 28% or $46.8 million compared to the prior year. This increase was driven primarily by the acquisition of Revere in the second quarter of 2020 as interest income grew $30.3 million and, to a lesser extent, reduced funding costs as interest expense declined $16.5 million. Contributing to the growth in net interest income, the PPP program generated $18.6 million, net of its associated funding costs, year-over-year. The net interest margin improved to 3.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.39% for the prior year. Excluding the net $3.8 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin for the current year would have been 3.53%. The net interest margin for 2020, excluding the amortization of fair value marks, would have been 3.23%.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 amounted to a credit of $38.9 million as compared to a charge of $83.2 million for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the credit for the provision for credit losses, compared to the prior year's charge to the provision, reflects the impact of the improvement in the most recent forecasted economic metrics, most notably the rate of unemployment and anticipated business bankruptcies. Other economic metrics and factors also contributed to growth in the current period's credit to the provision, which were partially offset by qualitative factors applied in the determination of the allowance. The charge to the provision for credit losses for the same period in 2020 predominantly reflected the combined results of the impact of the deteriorated economic forecasts during the first six months of 2020 and the initial allowance on acquired Revere non-purchased credit deteriorated loans.

Non-interest income increased 34% to $55.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $41.1 million for 2020. During the current year, income from mortgage banking activities increased $4.5 million as a result of the high levels of new mortgage and refinancing activity resulting from historically low mortgage lending rates. Additionally, wealth management income increased $3.3 million year over year as a result of the first quarter 2020 acquisition of RPJ, in addition to the $818 million growth in assets under management during the past twelve months. Service charge income also increased 10% as customer activity increased. As a result of increased transaction volume, bank card fees grew 28% compared to the prior year period. Other non-interest income also grew significantly compared to the prior year as a result of the combination of the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based contractual vendor incentives.

Non-interest expense decreased 2% to $131.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $133.2 million for 2020. The current year included $9.1 million in prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings compared to $5.9 million in prepayment penalties in the prior year. The prior year also included $23.9 million in merger and acquisition expense. Excluding the impact of these items results in a year-over-year growth rate in non-interest expense of 18%. This growth rate was driven by operational and compensation costs associated with the 2020 acquisitions and staffing increases associated with certain strategic initiatives, increased incentive expense associated with mortgage lending and other volume based activities, increased intangible asset amortization, higher FDIC insurance premiums and a rise in professional fees and services.

The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 24.39%, compared to a tax benefit rate of 53.71% for the same period in 2020. The current year's effective tax rate reflects a more normalized rate while the prior year's rate reflected the favorable result of the changes to tax laws in 2020 that expanded the time permitted to utilize previous net operating losses. The Company applied this change to the 2018 acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. to realize a tax benefit of $1.8 million for 2020, resulting in a greater proportional benefit from the operating loss in the first six months of 2020.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the first half of the current year was 44.01% compared to 48.21% for the same period in the prior year. The improvement in the current year’s efficiency ratio compared to the prior year was the result of the 29% growth in non-GAAP revenue, which outpaced the 18% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, merger and acquisition expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.

Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of the provision/(credit) for credit losses, provision/(credit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, merger and acquisition expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, and investment securities gains, on a net of tax basis.



These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Forward-Looking Statements



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

June 30, % Six Months Ended

June 30, % (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Results of operations: Net interest income $ 108,046 $ 101,514 6 % $ 212,646 $ 165,848 28 % Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (4,204 ) 58,686 n/m (38,912 ) 83,155 n/m Non-interest income 26,259 22,924 15 55,125 41,092 34 Non-interest expense 62,975 85,438 (26 ) 131,148 133,184 (2 ) Income/ (loss) before income tax expense/ (benefit) 75,534 (19,686 ) n/m 175,535 (9,399 ) n/m Net income/ (loss) 57,263 (14,338 ) n/m 132,727 (4,351 ) n/m Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 56,782 $ (14,458 ) n/m $ 131,606 $ (4,539 ) n/m Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1) $ 71,330 $ 61,454 16 $ 136,668 $ 97,664 40 Return on average assets 1.79 % (0.45 )% 2.09 % (0.08 )% Return on average common equity 15.07 % (4.15 )% 17.84 % (0.69 )% Return on average tangible common equity 20.44 % (5.80 )% 24.35 % (1.00 )% Net interest margin 3.63 % 3.47 % 3.60 % 3.39 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2) 46.89 % 68.66 % 48.98 % 64.36 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2) 45.36 % 43.85 % 44.01 % 48.21 % Per share data: Basic net income/ (loss) per common share $ 1.20 $ (0.31 ) n/m $ 2.79 $ (0.11 ) n/m Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share $ 1.19 $ (0.31 ) n/m $ 2.77 $ (0.11 ) n/m Weighted average diluted common shares 47,523,198 46,988,351 1 % 47,469,470 40,826,748 16 % Dividends declared per share $ 0.32 $ 0.30 7 $ 0.64 $ 0.60 7 Book value per common share $ 33.02 $ 29.58 12 $ 33.02 $ 29.58 12 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 24.58 $ 20.92 17 $ 24.58 $ 20.92 17 Outstanding common shares 47,312,982 47,001,022 1 47,312,982 47,001,022 1 Financial condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,482,123 $ 1,424,652 4 % $ 1,482,123 $ 1,424,652 4 % Loans 10,092,515 10,343,043 (2 ) 10,092,515 10,343,043 (2 ) Interest-earning assets 12,167,067 12,447,146 (2 ) 12,167,067 12,447,146 (2 ) Assets 12,925,577 13,290,447 (3 ) 12,925,577 13,290,447 (3 ) Deposits 10,866,466 10,076,834 8 10,866,466 10,076,834 8 Interest-bearing liabilities 7,233,536 8,313,546 (13 ) 7,233,536 8,313,546 (13 ) Stockholders' equity 1,562,280 1,390,093 12 1,562,280 1,390,093 12 Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (3) 9.49 % 8.35 % 9.49 % 8.35 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.47 % 10.23 % 12.47 % 10.23 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.47 % 10.23 % 12.47 % 10.23 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 15.82 % 13.79 % 15.82 % 13.79 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 9.28 % 7.63 % 9.28 % 7.63 % Average equity to average assets 11.91 % 10.78 % 11.73 % 11.67 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.23 % 1.58 % 1.23 % 1.58 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.93 % 0.77 % 0.93 % 0.77 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.74 % 0.61 % 0.74 % 0.61 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 131.44 % 204.56 % 131.44 % 204.56 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5) 0.09 % (0.01 )% 0.05 % — %

n/m - not meaningful

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.

(3) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2021.

(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.

(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income: Net income/ (loss) $ 57,263 $ (14,338 ) $ 132,727 $ (4,351 ) Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments: Merger and acquisition expense — 22,454 45 23,908 Income tax expense/ (benefit) 18,271 (5,348 ) 42,808 (5,048 ) Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (4,204 ) 58,686 (38,912 ) 83,155 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 71,330 $ 61,454 $ 136,668 $ 97,664 Efficiency ratio (GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 62,975 $ 85,438 $ 131,148 $ 133,184 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 134,305 $ 124,438 $ 267,771 $ 206,940 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 46.89 % 68.66 % 48.98 % 64.36 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 62,975 $ 85,438 $ 131,148 $ 133,184 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,659 1,998 3,356 2,598 Loss on FHLB redemption — 5,928 9,117 5,928 Merger and acquisition expense — 22,454 45 23,908 Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 61,316 $ 55,058 $ 118,630 $ 100,750 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 134,305 $ 124,438 $ 267,771 $ 206,940 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 930 1,325 1,910 2,433 Less non-GAAP adjustment: Investment securities gains 71 212 129 381 Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 135,164 $ 125,551 $ 269,552 $ 208,992 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 45.36 % 43.85 % 44.01 % 48.21 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,562,280 $ 1,390,093 $ 1,562,280 $ 1,390,093 Goodwill (370,223 ) (370,547 ) (370,223 ) (370,547 ) Other intangible assets, net (29,165 ) (36,143 ) (29,165 ) (36,143 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,162,892 $ 983,403 $ 1,162,892 $ 983,403 Total assets $ 12,925,577 $ 13,290,447 $ 12,925,577 $ 13,290,447 Goodwill (370,223 ) (370,547 ) (370,223 ) (370,547 ) Other intangible assets, net (29,165 ) (36,143 ) (29,165 ) (36,143 ) Tangible assets $ 12,526,189 $ 12,883,757 $ 12,526,189 $ 12,883,757 Tangible common equity ratio 9.28 % 7.63 % 9.28 % 7.63 % Outstanding common shares 47,312,982 47,001,022 47,312,982 47,001,022 Tangible book value per common share $ 24.58 $ 20.92 $ 24.58 $ 20.92

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)

OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Core earnings (non-GAAP): Net income/ (loss) $ 57,263 $ (14,338 ) $ 132,727 $ (4,351 ) Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax): Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (3,132 ) 43,750 (28,989 ) 61,992 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (181 ) — (886 ) — Merger and acquisition expense — 16,739 34 17,823 Amortization of intangible assets 1,236 1,490 2,500 1,937 Loss on FHLB redemption — 4,419 6,792 4,419 Investment securities gains (53 ) (158 ) (96 ) (284 ) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 55,133 $ 51,902 $ 112,082 $ 81,536 Core earnings per common share (non-GAAP): Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 47,523,198 46,988,351 47,469,470 40,826,748 Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $ 1.19 $ (0.31 ) $ 2.77 $ (0.11 ) Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 1.16 $ 1.10 $ 2.36 $ 2.00 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP): Average assets (GAAP) $ 12,798,355 $ 12,903,156 $ 12,797,068 $ 10,799,840 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.79 % (0.45 )% 2.09 % (0.08 )% Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.73 % 1.62 % 1.77 % 1.52 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,523,875 $ 1,390,544 $ 1,500,642 $ 1,260,298 Average goodwill (370,223 ) (355,054 ) (370,223 ) (360,549 ) Average other intangible assets, net (30,224 ) (32,337 ) (31,056 ) (22,074 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,123,428 $ 1,003,153 $ 1,099,363 $ 877,675 Return on average tangible common equity (GAAP) 20.44 % (5.80 )% 24.35 % (1.00 )% Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 19.68 % 20.81 % 20.56 % 18.68 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 109,147 $ 93,651 $ 224,037 Federal funds sold 358 291 401 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 520,989 203,061 610,285 Cash and cash equivalents 630,494 297,003 834,723 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 71,082 78,294 68,765 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,441,026 1,348,021 1,355,799 Other equity securities 41,097 65,760 68,853 Total loans 10,092,515 10,400,509 10,343,043 Less: allowance for credit losses (123,961 ) (165,367 ) (163,481 ) Net loans 9,968,554 10,235,142 10,179,562 Premises and equipment, net 55,592 57,720 59,391 Other real estate owned 1,234 1,455 1,389 Accrued interest receivable 40,630 46,431 48,109 Goodwill 370,223 370,223 370,547 Other intangible assets, net 29,165 32,521 36,143 Other assets 276,480 265,859 267,166 Total assets $ 12,925,577 $ 12,798,429 $ 13,290,447 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,000,636 $ 3,325,547 $ 3,434,038 Interest-bearing deposits 6,865,830 6,707,522 6,642,796 Total deposits 10,866,466 10,033,069 10,076,834 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 140,708 543,157 988,605 Advances from FHLB — 379,075 451,844 Subordinated debt 226,998 227,088 230,301 Total borrowings 367,706 1,149,320 1,670,750 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 129,125 146,085 152,770 Total liabilities 11,363,297 11,328,474 11,900,354 Stockholders' equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 47,312,982, 47,056,777 and 47,001,022 at June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 47,313 47,057 47,001 Additional paid in capital 850,555 846,922 843,876 Retained earnings 659,578 557,271 484,392 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,834 18,705 14,824 Total stockholders' equity 1,562,280 1,469,955 1,390,093 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,925,577 $ 12,798,429 $ 13,290,447

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/ (LOSS) - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 107,751 $ 106,279 $ 215,179 $ 182,161 Interest on loans held for sale 549 405 1,086 696 Interest on deposits with banks 47 155 93 335 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 4,373 6,650 8,272 12,782 Tax-advantaged 2,103 1,438 4,454 2,810 Interest on federal funds sold — — — 1 Total interest income 114,823 114,927 229,084 198,785 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 3,851 12,284 8,681 25,802 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 43 600 96 1,180 Interest on advances from FHLB 373 (2,123 ) 2,649 1,022 Interest on subordinated debt 2,510 2,652 5,012 4,933 Total interest expense 6,777 13,413 16,438 32,937 Net interest income 108,046 101,514 212,646 165,848 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (4,204 ) 58,686 (38,912 ) 83,155 Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 112,250 42,828 251,558 82,693 Non-interest income: Investment securities gains 71 212 129 381 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,976 1,223 3,828 3,476 Mortgage banking activities 5,776 8,426 15,945 11,459 Wealth management income 9,121 7,604 17,851 14,570 Insurance agency commissions 1,247 1,188 3,400 3,317 Income from bank owned life insurance 705 809 1,385 1,454 Bank card fees 1,785 1,257 3,303 2,577 Other income 5,578 2,205 9,284 3,858 Total non-interest income 26,259 22,924 55,125 41,092 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 38,990 34,297 75,642 62,350 Occupancy expense of premises 5,497 5,991 10,984 10,572 Equipment expenses 3,020 3,219 6,242 5,970 Marketing 1,052 729 2,264 1,918 Outside data services 2,260 2,169 4,543 3,751 FDIC insurance 1,450 1,378 2,942 1,860 Amortization of intangible assets 1,659 1,998 3,356 2,598 Merger and acquisition expense — 22,454 45 23,908 Professional fees and services 3,165 1,840 4,896 3,666 Other expenses 5,882 11,363 20,234 16,591 Total non-interest expense 62,975 85,438 131,148 133,184 Income/ (loss) before income tax expense/ (benefit) 75,534 (19,686 ) 175,535 (9,399 ) Income tax expense/ (benefit) 18,271 (5,348 ) 42,808 (5,048 ) Net income/ (loss) $ 57,263 $ (14,338 ) $ 132,727 $ (4,351 ) Net income per share amounts: Basic net income/ (loss) per common share $ 1.20 $ (0.31 ) $ 2.79 $ (0.11 ) Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share $ 1.19 $ (0.31 ) $ 2.77 $ (0.11 ) Dividends declared per share $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 0.64 $ 0.60

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 115,753 $ 115,241 $ 112,843 $ 113,627 $ 116,252 $ 84,966 Interest expense 6,777 9,661 11,964 15,500 13,413 19,524 Tax-equivalent net interest income 108,976 105,580 100,879 98,127 102,839 65,442 Tax-equivalent adjustment 930 980 1,052 643 1,325 1,108 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (4,204 ) (34,708 ) (4,489 ) 7,003 58,686 24,469 Non-interest income 26,259 28,866 32,234 29,390 22,924 18,168 Non-interest expense 62,975 68,173 61,661 60,937 85,438 47,746 Income/ (loss) before income tax expense/ (benefit) 75,534 100,001 74,889 58,934 (19,686 ) 10,287 Income tax expense/ (benefit) 18,271 24,537 18,227 14,292 (5,348 ) 300 Net income/ (loss) $ 57,263 $ 75,464 $ 56,662 $ 44,642 $ (14,338 ) $ 9,987 Financial performance: Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 71,330 $ 65,338 $ 70,403 $ 67,200 $ 61,454 $ 36,210 Return on average assets 1.79 % 2.39 % 1.78 % 1.38 % (0.45 )% 0.46 % Return on average common equity 15.07 % 20.72 % 15.72 % 12.67 % (4.15 )% 3.55 % Return on average tangible common equity 20.44 % 28.47 % 21.89 % 17.84 % (5.80 )% 5.34 % Net interest margin 3.63 % 3.56 % 3.38 % 3.24 % 3.47 % 3.29 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1) 46.89 % 51.08 % 46.69 % 48.03 % 68.66 % 57.87 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1) 45.36 % 42.65 % 45.09 % 45.27 % 43.85 % 54.76 % Per share data: Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 56,782 $ 74,824 $ 56,194 $ 44,268 $ (14,458 ) $ 9,919 Basic net income/ (loss) per common share $ 1.20 $ 1.59 $ 1.19 $ 0.94 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.29 Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share $ 1.19 $ 1.58 $ 1.19 $ 0.94 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.28 Weighted average diluted common shares 47,523,198 47,415,060 47,284,808 47,175,071 46,988,351 34,743,623 Dividends declared per share $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Non-interest income: Securities gains $ 71 $ 58 $ 35 $ 51 $ 212 $ 169 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,976 1,852 1,917 1,673 1,223 2,253 Mortgage banking activities 5,776 10,169 14,491 14,108 8,426 3,033 Wealth management income 9,121 8,730 8,215 7,785 7,604 6,966 Insurance agency commissions 1,247 2,153 1,356 2,122 1,188 2,129 Income from bank owned life insurance 705 680 705 708 809 645 Bank card fees 1,785 1,518 1,570 1,525 1,257 1,320 Other income 5,578 3,706 3,945 1,418 2,205 1,653 Total non-interest income $ 26,259 $ 28,866 $ 32,234 $ 29,390 $ 22,924 $ 18,168 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 38,990 $ 36,652 $ 36,080 $ 36,041 $ 34,297 $ 28,053 Occupancy expense of premises 5,497 5,487 5,236 5,575 5,991 4,581 Equipment expenses 3,020 3,222 3,121 3,133 3,219 2,751 Marketing 1,052 1,212 1,058 1,305 729 1,189 Outside data services 2,260 2,283 2,394 2,614 2,169 1,582 FDIC insurance 1,450 1,492 1,527 1,340 1,378 482 Amortization of intangible assets 1,659 1,697 1,655 1,968 1,998 600 Merger and acquisition expense — 45 3 1,263 22,454 1,454 Professional fees and services 3,165 1,731 2,473 1,800 1,840 1,826 Other expenses 5,882 14,352 8,114 5,898 11,363 5,228 Total non-interest expense $ 62,975 $ 68,173 $ 61,661 $ 60,937 $ 85,438 $ 47,746

(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance sheets at quarter end: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 3,712,374 $ 3,652,418 $ 3,634,720 $ 3,588,702 $ 3,581,778 $ 2,241,240 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,687,843 1,644,848 1,642,216 1,652,208 1,601,803 1,305,682 Commercial AD&C loans 1,126,960 1,051,013 1,050,973 994,800 997,423 643,114 Commercial business loans 1,974,366 2,411,109 2,267,548 2,227,246 2,222,810 813,525 Residential mortgage loans 960,527 1,022,546 1,105,179 1,173,857 1,211,745 1,116,512 Residential construction loans 172,869 171,028 182,619 175,123 169,050 149,573 Consumer loans 457,576 493,904 517,254 521,999 558,434 453,346 Total loans 10,092,515 10,446,866 10,400,509 10,333,935 10,343,043 6,722,992 Allowance for credit losses (123,961 ) (130,361 ) (165,367 ) (170,314 ) (163,481 ) (85,800 ) Loans held for sale 71,082 84,930 78,294 88,728 68,765 67,114 Investment securities 1,482,123 1,472,727 1,413,781 1,425,733 1,424,652 1,250,560 Interest-earning assets 12,167,067 12,132,405 12,095,936 11,965,915 12,447,146 8,222,589 Total assets 12,925,577 12,873,366 12,798,429 12,678,131 13,290,447 8,929,602 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 4,000,636 3,770,852 3,325,547 3,458,804 3,434,038 1,939,937 Total deposits 10,866,466 10,677,752 10,033,069 9,964,969 10,076,834 6,593,874 Customer repurchase agreements 140,708 129,318 153,157 142,287 143,579 125,305 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,233,536 7,423,262 7,856,842 7,643,381 8,313,546 5,732,349 Total stockholders' equity 1,562,280 1,511,694 1,469,955 1,424,749 1,390,093 1,116,334 Quarterly average balance sheets: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 3,675,119 $ 3,634,174 $ 3,599,648 $ 3,582,751 $ 3,448,882 $ 2,202,461 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,663,543 1,638,885 1,643,817 1,628,474 1,681,674 1,285,257 Commercial AD&C loans 1,089,287 1,049,597 1,017,304 977,607 969,251 659,494 Commercial business loans 2,225,885 2,291,097 2,189,828 2,207,388 1,899,264 819,133 Residential mortgage loans 994,899 1,066,714 1,136,989 1,189,452 1,208,566 1,139,786 Residential construction loans 176,135 179,925 180,494 173,280 162,978 145,266 Consumer loans 468,686 496,578 515,202 543,242 575,734 465,314 Total loans 10,293,554 10,356,970 10,283,282 10,302,194 9,946,349 6,716,711 Loans held for sale 66,958 82,263 68,255 54,784 53,312 35,030 Investment securities 1,482,905 1,407,455 1,418,683 1,404,238 1,398,586 1,179,084 Interest-earning assets 12,037,701 12,029,424 11,882,542 12,049,463 11,921,132 7,994,618 Total assets 12,798,355 12,801,539 12,645,329 12,835,893 12,903,156 8,699,342 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,763,135 3,394,110 3,424,729 3,281,607 3,007,222 1,797,227 Total deposits 10,663,346 10,343,190 9,999,144 9,862,639 9,614,176 6,433,694 Customer repurchase agreements 136,286 148,195 146,685 142,694 144,050 135,652 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,356,656 7,742,987 7,609,829 7,969,487 8,326,909 5,612,056 Total stockholders' equity 1,523,875 1,477,150 1,433,900 1,401,746 1,390,544 1,130,051 Financial measures: Average equity to average assets 11.91 % 11.54 % 11.34 % 10.92 % 10.78 % 12.99 % Investment securities to earning assets 12.18 % 12.14 % 11.69 % 11.91 % 11.45 % 15.21 % Loans to earning assets 82.95 % 86.11 % 85.98 % 86.36 % 83.10 % 81.76 % Loans to assets 78.08 % 81.15 % 81.26 % 81.51 % 77.82 % 75.29 % Loans to deposits 92.88 % 97.84 % 103.66 % 103.70 % 102.64 % 101.96 % Capital measures: Tier 1 leverage (1) 9.49 % 9.14 % 8.92 % 8.65 % 8.35 % 8.78 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 12.47 % 12.09 % 10.58 % 10.45 % 10.23 % 10.23 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 12.47 % 12.09 % 10.58 % 10.45 % 10.23 % 10.23 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 15.82 % 15.49 % 13.93 % 14.02 % 13.79 % 14.09 % Book value per common share $ 33.02 $ 32.04 $ 31.24 $ 30.30 $ 29.58 $ 32.68 Outstanding common shares 47,312,982 47,187,389 47,056,777 47,025,779 47,001,022 34,164,672

(1) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2021.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-performing assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate $ — $ — $ 133 $ — $ 775 $ — Commercial owner-occupied real estate — — — — 515 — Commercial AD&C — — — — — — Commercial business — 31 161 93 — — Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 680 398 480 320 138 8 Residential construction — — — — — — Consumer — — — 1 — — Total loans 90 days past due 680 429 774 414 1,428 8 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 42,072 42,776 45,227 26,784 26,482 17,770 Commercial owner-occupied real estate 8,183 8,316 11,561 6,511 6,729 4,074 Commercial AD&C 14,489 14,975 15,044 1,678 2,957 829 Commercial business 9,435 13,147 22,933 17,659 20,246 10,834 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 9,440 9,593 10,212 11,296 11,724 12,271 Residential construction 62 — — — — — Consumer 7,718 7,193 7,384 7,493 7,800 5,596 Total non-accrual loans 91,399 96,000 112,361 71,421 75,938 51,374 Total restructured loans - accruing 2,228 2,271 2,317 2,854 2,553 2,575 Total non-performing loans 94,307 98,700 115,452 74,689 79,919 53,957 Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO) 1,234 1,354 1,455 1,389 1,389 1,416 Total non-performing assets $ 95,541 $ 100,054 $ 116,907 $ 76,078 $ 81,308 $ 55,373





For the Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Analysis of non-accrual loan activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 96,000 $ 112,361 $ 71,421 $ 75,938 $ 51,374 $ 38,632 Purchased credit deteriorated loans designated as non-accrual — — — — — 13,084 Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO (257 ) — (70 ) — — — Non-accrual balances charged-off (2,166 ) (699 ) (513 ) (144 ) (162 ) (575 ) Net payments or draws (3,693 ) (16,028 ) (13,212 ) (4,248 ) (1,881 ) (1,860 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 1,515 421 54,735 893 27,289 2,369 Non-accrual loans brought current — (55 ) — (1,018 ) (682 ) (276 ) Balance at end of period $ 91,399 $ 96,000 $ 112,361 $ 71,421 $ 75,938 $ 51,374 Analysis of allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 130,361 $ 165,367 $ 170,314 $ 163,481 $ 85,800 $ 56,132 Transition impact of adopting ASC 326 — — — — — 2,983 Initial allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans — — — — — 2,762 Initial allowance on acquired PCD loans — — — — 18,628 — Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (4,204 ) (34,708 ) (4,489 ) 7,003 58,686 24,469 Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate (144 ) (27 ) 379 21 (4 ) — Commercial owner-occupied real estate — — — — — — Commercial AD&C — — — — — — Commercial business 2,359 634 56 88 (463 ) 108 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage (11 ) (270 ) 37 (6 ) 15 333 Residential construction (1 ) — (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) Consumer (7 ) (39 ) (13 ) 69 86 107 Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) 2,196 298 458 170 (367 ) 546 Balance at the end of period $ 123,961 $ 130,361 $ 165,367 $ 170,314 $ 163,481 $ 85,800 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.93 % 0.94 % 1.11 % 0.72 % 0.77 % 0.80 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.74 % 0.78 % 0.91 % 0.60 % 0.61 % 0.62 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.23 % 1.25 % 1.59 % 1.65 % 1.58 % 1.28 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 131.44 % 132.08 % 143.23 % 228.03 % 204.56 % 159.02 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans 0.09 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % (0.01 )% 0.03 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 3,675,119 $ 38,411 4.19 % $ 3,448,882 $ 38,426 4.48 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,663,543 19,360 4.67 1,681,674 19,794 4.73 Commercial AD&C loans 1,089,287 10,819 3.98 969,251 10,886 4.52 Commercial business loans 2,225,885 25,248 4.55 1,899,264 19,426 4.11 Total commercial loans 8,653,834 93,838 4.35 7,999,071 88,532 4.45 Residential mortgage loans 994,899 8,634 3.47 1,208,566 11,259 3.73 Residential construction loans 176,135 1,562 3.56 162,978 1,691 4.17 Consumer loans 468,686 4,183 3.58 575,734 5,341 3.73 Total residential and consumer loans 1,639,720 14,379 3.51 1,947,278 18,291 3.78 Total loans (2) 10,293,554 108,217 4.22 9,946,349 106,823 4.32 Loans held for sale 66,958 549 3.28 53,312 405 3.04 Taxable securities 1,052,229 4,373 1.66 1,164,490 7,045 2.42 Tax-advantaged securities 430,676 2,567 2.38 234,096 1,824 3.12 Total investment securities (3) 1,482,905 6,940 1.87 1,398,586 8,869 2.54 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 193,749 47 0.10 522,469 155 0.12 Federal funds sold 535 — 0.10 416 — 0.10 Total interest-earning assets 12,037,701 115,753 3.86 11,921,132 116,252 3.92 Less: allowance for credit losses (130,734 ) (118,863 ) Cash and due from banks 97,813 181,991 Premises and equipment, net 55,718 60,545 Other assets 737,857 858,351 Total assets $ 12,798,355 $ 12,903,156 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,400,661 $ 226 0.06 % $ 1,067,487 $ 457 0.17 % Regular savings deposits 476,999 66 0.06 367,191 73 0.08 Money market savings deposits 3,364,348 1,254 0.15 2,890,842 3,396 0.47 Time deposits 1,658,203 2,305 0.56 2,281,434 8,358 1.47 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,900,211 3,851 0.22 6,606,954 12,284 0.75 Other borrowings 155,792 43 0.11 713,965 600 0.34 Advances from FHLB 73,626 373 2.03 775,767 (2,123 ) (1.08 ) Subordinated debt 227,027 2,510 4.42 230,223 2,652 4.61 Total borrowings 456,445 2,926 2.57 1,719,955 1,129 0.27 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,356,656 6,777 0.37 8,326,909 13,413 0.65 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,763,135 3,007,222 Other liabilities 154,689 178,481 Stockholders' equity 1,523,875 1,390,544 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,798,355 $ 12,903,156 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 108,976 3.49 % $ 102,839 3.27 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 930 1,325 Net interest income $ 108,046 $ 101,514 Interest income/earning assets 3.86 % 3.92 % Interest expense/earning assets 0.23 0.45 Net interest margin 3.63 % 3.47 %

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.50% and 25.45% for 2021 and 2020, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $0.9 million and $1.3 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.

(3) Available for sale investments are presented at amortized cost.



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 3,654,760 $ 76,765 4.24 % $ 2,825,672 $ 63,691 4.53 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,651,282 38,040 4.65 1,483,465 35,000 4.74 Commercial AD&C loans 1,069,552 21,215 4.00 814,372 19,215 4.74 Commercial business loans 2,258,311 50,042 4.47 1,359,199 29,603 4.38 Total commercial loans 8,633,905 186,062 4.35 6,482,708 147,509 4.58 Residential mortgage loans 1,030,608 18,178 3.53 1,174,176 22,000 3.75 Residential construction loans 178,020 3,168 3.59 154,122 3,252 4.24 Consumer loans 482,555 8,728 3.65 520,524 10,497 4.06 Total residential and consumer loans 1,691,183 30,074 3.57 1,848,822 35,749 3.89 Total loans (2) 10,325,088 216,136 4.22 8,331,530 183,258 4.42 Loans held for sale 74,568 1,086 2.91 44,171 696 3.15 Taxable securities 984,305 8,272 1.68 1,068,549 13,367 2.50 Tax-advantaged securities 461,084 5,407 2.35 220,286 3,561 3.23 Total investment securities (3) 1,445,389 13,679 1.89 1,288,835 16,928 2.63 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 187,954 93 0.10 293,001 335 0.23 Federal funds sold 588 — 0.09 338 1 0.53 Total interest-earning assets 12,033,587 230,994 3.87 9,957,875 201,218 4.06 Less: allowance for credit losses (146,892 ) (90,412 ) Cash and due from banks 102,013 125,805 Premises and equipment, net 56,042 59,445 Other assets 752,318 747,127 Total assets $ 12,797,068 $ 10,799,840 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,383,253 $ 462 0.07 % $ 953,951 $ 1,154 0.24 % Regular savings deposits 460,738 122 0.05 349,155 146 0.08 Money market savings deposits 3,387,341 2,717 0.16 2,369,566 8,046 0.68 Time deposits 1,693,179 5,380 0.64 1,949,039 16,456 1.70 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,924,511 8,681 0.25 5,621,711 25,802 0.92 Other borrowings 172,727 96 0.11 475,386 1,180 0.50 Advances from FHLB 224,467 2,649 2.38 653,878 1,022 0.32 Subordinated debt 227,050 5,012 4.41 218,508 4,933 4.52 Total borrowings 624,244 7,757 2.51 1,347,772 7,135 1.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,548,755 16,438 0.44 6,969,483 32,937 0.95 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,579,642 2,402,225 Other liabilities 168,029 167,834 Stockholders' equity 1,500,642 1,260,298 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,797,068 $ 10,799,840 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 214,556 3.43 % $ 168,281 3.11 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 1,910 2,433 Net interest income $ 212,646 $ 165,848 Interest income/earning assets 3.87 % 4.06 % Interest expense/earning assets 0.27 0.67 Net interest margin 3.60 % 3.39 %

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.50% and 25.45% for 2021 and 2020, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.9 million and $2.4 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.

(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.