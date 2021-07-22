checkAd

Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $57.3 Million

Core Earnings Increase One Year After Acquisitions

OLNEY, Md., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported net income of $57.3 million ($1.19 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The current quarter’s result compares to net loss of $14.3 million ($0.31 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2020 and net income of $75.5 million ($1.58 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2021. The results from the second quarter of the prior year reflected the combined impact of merger and acquisition expense associated with the acquisition of Revere Bank ("Revere") in that quarter, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economic forecast used in the determination of the allowance for credit losses, and the provision for credit losses associated with the Revere acquisition.

For the current quarter, core earnings, which exclude the impact of the provision for credit losses and provision on unfunded loan commitments, merger and acquisition expense, loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles and investment securities gains, each on an after-tax basis, were $55.1 million ($1.16 per diluted common share), compared to $51.9 million ($1.10 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $56.9 million ($1.20 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The current quarter's provision for credit losses was a credit of $4.2 million as compared to a credit of $34.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The current and prior quarter's credits for the provision for credit losses were principally the result of the decline in the forecasted unemployment rate and, to a lesser degree, improvements in other forecasted macroeconomic indicators.

“Our acquisitions of Revere Bank and Rembert Pendleton Jackson continue to contribute to our strong financial performance,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and CEO. “This quarter marks one year since Revere Bank became part of Sandy Spring Bank. Our increased size and scale, and our unwavering commitment to personalized service, continue to deliver results for our company and our clients. Our wealth group, which includes Rembert Pendleton Jackson, West Financial Services and Sandy Spring Trust, has also achieved significant year over year growth.”

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Core operating earnings increased 6% to $55.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $51.9 million for the prior year quarter.

  • Total assets at June 30, 2021, declined 3% to $12.9 billion compared to $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020. The decline in total assets, year-over-year was primarily the result of the $179.2 million net reduction in loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP" or "PPP Program") and the $251.5 million decline in the residential mortgage loan portfolio. While the total loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, decreased 1% due to the combined run-off of residential mortgage and consumer loans, year-over-year organic commercial real estate loan growth was 6%.

  • Excluding PPP loans, total loan growth during the current quarter compared to the first quarter of 2021 was 1%, with organic commercial loan growth during the quarter of 2%. Deposits increased 2% during the linked quarter, driven by 6% growth in noninterest-bearing deposits.

  • The net interest margin was 3.63% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.47% for the same quarter of 2020, and 3.56% for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the current quarter’s net interest margin would have been 3.60%, compared to 3.19% for second quarter of 2020, and 3.46% for the first quarter of 2021.

  • The provision for credit losses was a credit of $4.2 million for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter’s credit to the provision of $34.7 million. The credits to the provision continue to be the result of improvements in forecasted economic metrics. The overall credit to the provision for the quarter was partially mitigated by increases in non-PPP loan balances, individual reserves assessed on a few non-accrual loans in the hospitality industry and adjustments to qualitative factors.

  • Non-interest income for the current quarter increased by 15% or $3.3 million compared to the prior year quarter, as wealth management income grew 20% and service charges on deposit accounts increased 62%. Bank card fees grew 42% compared to the prior year quarter as a result of transaction volume. Other non-interest income also grew significantly compared to the prior year as a result of the combination of the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based contractual vendor incentives.

  • Non-interest expense decreased $22.5 million or 26% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year quarter. The prior year's quarter included $22.5 million in merger and acquisition expense, in addition to $5.9 million in prepayment penalties from the liquidation of acquired FHLB borrowings. These reductions from the prior year more than offset the increase in salary and benefit expense in the current year quarter as a result of staffing increases associated with strategic business initiatives.

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 1.79% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 20.44% compared, to 2.39% and 28.47%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.73% and core ROTCE was 19.68% compared to core ROA of 1.80% and core ROTCE of 21.48% for the prior quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 45.36% compared to 42.65% for the first quarter of 2021. The change in the efficiency ratio reflects the impact of the decrease in mortgage banking income and the increase in costs related to various strategic initiatives during the current quarter.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets declined 3% to $12.9 billion at June 30, 2021, as compared to $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020. During this period, total loans declined by 2% to $10.1 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $10.3 billion at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, total loans declined 1% to $9.2 billion at June 30, 2021 as compared to the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decline in the total loan portfolio was primarily the result of the $179.2 million net reduction of loans originated under the PPP Program and the $251.5 million decline in the residential mortgage loan portfolio, which was partially offset by year-over-year non-PPP commercial loan growth of $276.9 million or 4%. The year-over-year decline in the mortgage loan portfolio resulted from mortgage loan refinance activity driven by the low interest rate environment and the strategic decision to sell the majority of new mortgage loan production.

Compared to March 31, 2021, total loans, excluding PPP, increased 1% or $69.1 million at June 30, 2021. During this same period, commercial real estate loans increased $178.9 million or 3% and non-PPP commercial business loans declined $13.3 million or 1%.

Deposit growth was 8% during the past twelve months, as noninterest-bearing deposits experienced growth of 16% and interest-bearing deposits grew 3%. This growth was driven primarily by the impact of the PPP program and, to a lesser extent, growth in core deposit relationships.

At June 30, 2021 the remaining outstanding principal balance of PPP loans was $897.2 million. As of July 9, 2021, 4,126 PPP loans totaling $651.2 million have been forgiven and an additional $49.1 million have been repaid by borrowers. At the end of the current quarter, loans with an aggregate balance of $124.2 million remain in deferral status, of which non-accrual loans comprised $56.0 million. Currently, the 93% of loans that had been granted modifications/deferrals due to pandemic-related financial stress have returned to their original payment plans.

Tangible common equity increased to $1.2 billion or 9.28% of tangible assets at June 30, 2021, compared to $983.4 million or 7.63% at June 30, 2020 as a result of accumulated earnings over the preceding twelve months. Excluding the impact of the PPP program from tangible assets at June 30, 2021, the tangible common equity ratio would be 9.98%. At June 30, 2021, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.82%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.47%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.47%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.49%.

The level of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.93% at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.77% at June 30, 2020, and 0.94% at March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, non-performing loans totaled $94.3 million, compared to $79.9 million at June 30, 2020, and $98.7 million at March 31, 2021. Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $1.5 million compared to $27.3 million for the prior year quarter and $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Loans in non-accrual status at quarter end included a few large borrowings within the hospitality sector with an aggregate balance of $40.9 million. These large loans, which are collateral dependent, had individual reserves amounting to $5.7 million at June 30, 2021.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to net recoveries of $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 and net charge-offs of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in charge-offs in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and the prior year quarter was primarily the result of the charge-off of an acquired pre-pandemic problem credit.

At June 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses was $124.0 million or 1.23% of outstanding loans and 131% of non-performing loans, compared to $130.4 million or 1.25% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.34% and 1.43%, at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

The Company recorded net income of $57.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $14.3 million for the prior year quarter. The current quarter's results include a credit to the provision for credit losses, the continued positive impact of reduced funding cost, and a 15% increase in non-interest income. The second quarter of the prior year's results reflected the combined impact of merger and acquisition expense associated with the Revere acquisition, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economic forecast used in the determination of the allowance for credit losses, and the additional provision for credit losses associated with the Revere acquisition. Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-merger income was $71.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $61.5 million for the prior year quarter.

Net interest income increased $6.5 million or 6% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020, as a result of the significant reduction in interest expense during the preceding twelve months. During this period, as general market interest rates declined significantly, interest income remained stable while interest expense on deposits, notably money market and time deposits, declined, resulting in a $6.6 million decrease in interest expense. Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits declined $8.4 million, which was partially offset by the $1.8 million increase in interest expense on borrowings. The increase in borrowing costs occurred due to the prior year's inclusion of $5.8 million for accelerated amortization of the purchase premium on FHLB advances due to the prepayment of those borrowings. Excluding the accelerated amortization, borrowing cost would have been lower by $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The PPP program contributed $13.2 million to net interest income for the quarter, of which $10.4 million represented origination fees. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.63% as compared to 3.47% for the same quarter of the prior year as a result of the decreased funding cost during the period. Excluding the net $0.8 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin for the current quarter would have been 3.60% compared to the adjusted net interest margin of 3.19% for the second quarter of 2020.

The provision for credit losses was a credit of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a charge of $58.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 was a credit of $34.7 million. The credits to the provision during 2021 continue to be the result of the improvement in forecasted economic metrics, predominantly the projected unemployment and business bankruptcies rates. The overall credit to the provision for the second quarter of 2021 was partially mitigated by increases in non-PPP loan balances, individual reserves assessed on a few non-accrual loans in the hospitality industry and adjustments to various qualitative factors.

Non-interest income increased $3.3 million or 15% during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the prior year, as wealth management income grew 20% and service charges on deposit accounts increased 62%. The growth in wealth management income reflects the continued positive impact of the Rembert Pendleton Jackson ("RPJ") acquisition in 2020 in addition to the performance in the financial markets and the expansion of the wealth management client base. The growth in service charge income reflects the impact of the prior year's temporary suspension of certain service fees as well as lower transaction volume, both a resulting reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bank card fees grew 42% compared to the prior year quarter as a result of transaction volume. Other non-interest income also grew significantly compared to the prior year as a result of the combination of the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based contractual vendor incentives.

Non-interest expense decreased $22.5 million or 26% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year quarter. The prior year's non-interest expense included $22.5 million in merger and acquisition expense, as well as $5.9 million in prepayment penalties from the liquidation of acquired FHLB borrowings. Salary and benefit expense increased $4.7 million as a result of staffing increases associated with strategic business initiatives and the $1.3 million increase in professional fees and services, primarily consulting fees. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased 8% compared to the prior year due to decreased depreciation and rental expense due to the post-acquisition reduction of banking locations. The cost savings from the post-acquisition location rationalization was offset by increases in advertising costs, outside data services and FDIC insurance.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 45.36% for the current quarter as compared to 43.85% for the second quarter of 2020, and 42.65% for the first quarter of 2021. The modest increase in the efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the second quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was the result of the 11% growth in non-GAAP expense outpacing the 8% growth in non-GAAP revenue. ROA for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 1.79% and ROTCE was 20.44% compared, respectively, to 2.39% and 28.47% for the first quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.73% and core ROTCE was 19.68% compared to core ROA of 1.80% and core ROTCE of 21.48% for the prior quarter of 2021.

Year to Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $132.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net loss of $4.4 million for the same period in the prior year. Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-merger income was $136.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $97.7 million for the prior year. The second quarter of the current year benefited from post-acquisition increased net interest income, a $38.9 million credit to the provision for credit losses, and a 34% increase in non-interest income driven primarily by mortgage banking and wealth management income. The prior year's results reflected the combined impact of merger and acquisition expense associated with the Revere acquisition, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on economic forecast used in the determination of the allowance for credit losses and the additional provision for credit losses associated with the acquisition of Revere during that period.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased 28% or $46.8 million compared to the prior year. This increase was driven primarily by the acquisition of Revere in the second quarter of 2020 as interest income grew $30.3 million and, to a lesser extent, reduced funding costs as interest expense declined $16.5 million. Contributing to the growth in net interest income, the PPP program generated $18.6 million, net of its associated funding costs, year-over-year. The net interest margin improved to 3.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.39% for the prior year. Excluding the net $3.8 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin for the current year would have been 3.53%. The net interest margin for 2020, excluding the amortization of fair value marks, would have been 3.23%.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 amounted to a credit of $38.9 million as compared to a charge of $83.2 million for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the credit for the provision for credit losses, compared to the prior year's charge to the provision, reflects the impact of the improvement in the most recent forecasted economic metrics, most notably the rate of unemployment and anticipated business bankruptcies.   Other economic metrics and factors also contributed to growth in the current period's credit to the provision, which were partially offset by qualitative factors applied in the determination of the allowance. The charge to the provision for credit losses for the same period in 2020 predominantly reflected the combined results of the impact of the deteriorated economic forecasts during the first six months of 2020 and the initial allowance on acquired Revere non-purchased credit deteriorated loans.

Non-interest income increased 34% to $55.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $41.1 million for 2020. During the current year, income from mortgage banking activities increased $4.5 million as a result of the high levels of new mortgage and refinancing activity resulting from historically low mortgage lending rates. Additionally, wealth management income increased $3.3 million year over year as a result of the first quarter 2020 acquisition of RPJ, in addition to the $818 million growth in assets under management during the past twelve months. Service charge income also increased 10% as customer activity increased. As a result of increased transaction volume, bank card fees grew 28% compared to the prior year period. Other non-interest income also grew significantly compared to the prior year as a result of the combination of the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based contractual vendor incentives.

Non-interest expense decreased 2% to $131.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $133.2 million for 2020. The current year included $9.1 million in prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings compared to $5.9 million in prepayment penalties in the prior year. The prior year also included $23.9 million in merger and acquisition expense. Excluding the impact of these items results in a year-over-year growth rate in non-interest expense of 18%. This growth rate was driven by operational and compensation costs associated with the 2020 acquisitions and staffing increases associated with certain strategic initiatives, increased incentive expense associated with mortgage lending and other volume based activities, increased intangible asset amortization, higher FDIC insurance premiums and a rise in professional fees and services.

The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 24.39%, compared to a tax benefit rate of 53.71% for the same period in 2020. The current year's effective tax rate reflects a more normalized rate while the prior year's rate reflected the favorable result of the changes to tax laws in 2020 that expanded the time permitted to utilize previous net operating losses. The Company applied this change to the 2018 acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. to realize a tax benefit of $1.8 million for 2020, resulting in a greater proportional benefit from the operating loss in the first six months of 2020.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the first half of the current year was 44.01% compared to 48.21% for the same period in the prior year. The improvement in the current year’s efficiency ratio compared to the prior year was the result of the 29% growth in non-GAAP revenue, which outpaced the 18% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, merger and acquisition expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of the provision/(credit) for credit losses, provision/(credit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, merger and acquisition expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, and investment securities gains, on a net of tax basis.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-866-235-9910. A password is not necessary. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until August 5, 2021. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-877-344-7529 under conference call number 10157804.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

For additional information or questions, please contact:
Daniel J. Schrider, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
Sandy Spring Bancorp
17801 Georgia Avenue
Olney, Maryland 20832
1-800-399-5919
Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com
          PMantua@sandyspringbank.com
Website: www.sandyspringbank.com

Media Contact:
Jen Schell
301-570-8331
jschell@sandyspringbank.com
 

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effect of the pandemic on our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations, the effectiveness of vaccination programs, and the effect of remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments; general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  %   Six Months Ended
June 30, 		  %
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2020   Change   2021   2020   Change
Results of operations:                            
Net interest income   $ 108,046     $ 101,514     6 %   $ 212,646     $ 165,848     28 %  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses   (4,204 )   58,686     n/m     (38,912 )   83,155     n/m    
Non-interest income   26,259     22,924     15     55,125     41,092     34    
Non-interest expense   62,975     85,438     (26 )   131,148     133,184     (2 )  
Income/ (loss) before income tax expense/ (benefit)   75,534     (19,686 )   n/m     175,535     (9,399 )   n/m    
Net income/ (loss)   57,263     (14,338 )   n/m     132,727     (4,351 )   n/m    
                               
Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders   $ 56,782     $ (14,458 )   n/m     $ 131,606     $ (4,539 )   n/m    
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1)   $ 71,330     $ 61,454     16     $ 136,668     $ 97,664     40    
                         
Return on average assets   1.79 %     (0.45 )%         2.09 %   (0.08 )%    
Return on average common equity   15.07 %     (4.15 )%         17.84 %   (0.69 )%    
Return on average tangible common equity   20.44 %     (5.80 )%         24.35 %   (1.00 )%    
Net interest margin   3.63 %     3.47 %         3.60 %   3.39 %    
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)   46.89 %     68.66 %         48.98 %   64.36 %    
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)   45.36 %     43.85 %         44.01 %   48.21 %    
                         
Per share data:                        
Basic net income/ (loss) per common share   $ 1.20     $ (0.31 )   n/m     $ 2.79     $ (0.11 )   n/m    
Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share   $ 1.19     $ (0.31 )   n/m     $ 2.77     $ (0.11 )   n/m    
Weighted average diluted common shares   47,523,198     46,988,351     1 %   47,469,470     40,826,748     16 %  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.32     $ 0.30     7     $ 0.64     $ 0.60     7    
Book value per common share   $ 33.02     $ 29.58     12     $ 33.02     $ 29.58     12    
Tangible book value per common share (1)   $ 24.58     $ 20.92     17     $ 24.58     $ 20.92     17    
Outstanding common shares   47,312,982     47,001,022     1     47,312,982     47,001,022     1    
                         
Financial condition at period-end:                        
Investment securities   $ 1,482,123     $ 1,424,652     4 %   $ 1,482,123     $ 1,424,652     4 %  
Loans   10,092,515     10,343,043     (2 )   10,092,515     10,343,043     (2 )  
Interest-earning assets   12,167,067     12,447,146     (2 )   12,167,067     12,447,146     (2 )  
Assets   12,925,577     13,290,447     (3 )   12,925,577     13,290,447     (3 )  
Deposits   10,866,466     10,076,834     8     10,866,466     10,076,834     8    
Interest-bearing liabilities   7,233,536     8,313,546     (13 )   7,233,536     8,313,546     (13 )  
Stockholders' equity   1,562,280     1,390,093     12     1,562,280     1,390,093     12    
                         
Capital ratios:                                
Tier 1 leverage (3)   9.49 %     8.35 %         9.49 %   8.35 %    
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)   12.47 %     10.23 %         12.47 %   10.23 %    
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)   12.47 %     10.23 %         12.47 %   10.23 %    
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)   15.82 %     13.79 %         15.82 %   13.79 %    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)   9.28 %     7.63 %         9.28 %   7.63 %    
Average equity to average assets   11.91 %     10.78 %         11.73 %   11.67 %    
                         
Credit quality ratios:                        
Allowance for credit losses to loans   1.23 %     1.58 %         1.23 %   1.58 %    
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.93 %     0.77 %         0.93 %   0.77 %    
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.74 %     0.61 %         0.74 %   0.61 %    
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   131.44 %     204.56 %         131.44 %   204.56 %    
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5)   0.09 %     (0.01 )%         0.05 %   %    

n/m - not meaningful
(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2021.
(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2021   2020   2021   2020
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income:                
Net income/ (loss)   $ 57,263     $ (14,338 )   $ 132,727     $ (4,351 )
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:                
Merger and acquisition expense       22,454     45     23,908  
Income tax expense/ (benefit)   18,271     (5,348 )   42,808     (5,048 )
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses   (4,204 )   58,686     (38,912 )   83,155  
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income   $ 71,330     $ 61,454     $ 136,668     $ 97,664  
                 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):                
Non-interest expense   $ 62,975     $ 85,438     $ 131,148     $ 133,184  
                 
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 134,305     $ 124,438     $ 267,771     $ 206,940  
                 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   46.89 %   68.66 %   48.98 %   64.36 %
                 
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):                
Non-interest expense   $ 62,975     $ 85,438     $ 131,148     $ 133,184  
Less non-GAAP adjustments:                
Amortization of intangible assets   1,659     1,998     3,356     2,598  
Loss on FHLB redemption       5,928     9,117     5,928  
Merger and acquisition expense       22,454     45     23,908  
Non-interest expense - as adjusted   $ 61,316     $ 55,058     $ 118,630     $ 100,750  
                 
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 134,305     $ 124,438     $ 267,771     $ 206,940  
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:                
Tax-equivalent income   930     1,325     1,910     2,433  
Less non-GAAP adjustment:                
Investment securities gains   71     212     129     381  
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted   $ 135,164     $ 125,551     $ 269,552     $ 208,992  
                 
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   45.36 %   43.85 %   44.01 %   48.21 %
                 
Tangible common equity ratio:                
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,562,280     $ 1,390,093     $ 1,562,280     $ 1,390,093  
Goodwill   (370,223 )   (370,547 )   (370,223 )   (370,547 )
Other intangible assets, net   (29,165 )   (36,143 )   (29,165 )   (36,143 )
Tangible common equity   $ 1,162,892     $ 983,403     $ 1,162,892     $ 983,403  
                 
Total assets   $ 12,925,577     $ 13,290,447     $ 12,925,577     $ 13,290,447  
Goodwill   (370,223 )   (370,547 )   (370,223 )   (370,547 )
Other intangible assets, net   (29,165 )   (36,143 )   (29,165 )   (36,143 )
Tangible assets   $ 12,526,189     $ 12,883,757     $ 12,526,189     $ 12,883,757  
                 
Tangible common equity ratio   9.28  %   7.63 %   9.28  %   7.63 %
                 
Outstanding common shares   47,312,982     47,001,022     47,312,982     47,001,022  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 24.58     $ 20.92     $ 24.58     $ 20.92  
                                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2021   2020   2021   2020
Core earnings (non-GAAP):                
Net income/ (loss)   $ 57,263     $ (14,338 )   $ 132,727     $ (4,351 )
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax):                
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses   (3,132 )   43,750     (28,989 )   61,992  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments   (181 )       (886 )    
Merger and acquisition expense       16,739     34     17,823  
Amortization of intangible assets   1,236     1,490     2,500     1,937  
Loss on FHLB redemption       4,419     6,792     4,419  
Investment securities gains   (53 )   (158 )   (96 )   (284 )
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 55,133     $ 51,902     $ 112,082     $ 81,536  
                 
Core earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)   47,523,198     46,988,351     47,469,470     40,826,748  
                 
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP)   $ 1.19     $ (0.31 )   $ 2.77     $ (0.11 )
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP)   $ 1.16     $ 1.10     $ 2.36     $ 2.00  
                 
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):                
Average assets (GAAP)   $ 12,798,355     $ 12,903,156     $ 12,797,068     $ 10,799,840  
                 
Return on average assets (GAAP)   1.79 %   (0.45 )%   2.09 %   (0.08 )%
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)   1.73 %   1.62 %   1.77 %   1.52 %
                 
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):                
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 1,523,875     $ 1,390,544     $ 1,500,642     $ 1,260,298  
Average goodwill   (370,223 )   (355,054 )   (370,223 )   (360,549 )
Average other intangible assets, net   (30,224 )   (32,337 )   (31,056 )   (22,074 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,123,428     $ 1,003,153     $ 1,099,363     $ 877,675  
                 
Return on average tangible common equity (GAAP)   20.44 %   (5.80 )%   24.35 %   (1.00 )%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   19.68 %   20.81 %   20.56 %   18.68 %
                         

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands)   June 30,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
Assets            
Cash and due from banks   $ 109,147     $ 93,651     $ 224,037  
Federal funds sold   358     291     401  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   520,989     203,061     610,285  
Cash and cash equivalents   630,494     297,003     834,723  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)   71,082     78,294     68,765  
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)   1,441,026     1,348,021     1,355,799  
Other equity securities   41,097     65,760     68,853  
Total loans   10,092,515     10,400,509     10,343,043  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (123,961 )   (165,367 )   (163,481 )
Net loans   9,968,554     10,235,142     10,179,562  
Premises and equipment, net   55,592     57,720     59,391  
Other real estate owned   1,234     1,455     1,389  
Accrued interest receivable   40,630     46,431     48,109  
Goodwill   370,223     370,223     370,547  
Other intangible assets, net   29,165     32,521     36,143  
Other assets   276,480     265,859     267,166  
Total assets   $ 12,925,577     $ 12,798,429     $ 13,290,447  
             
Liabilities            
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 4,000,636     $ 3,325,547     $ 3,434,038  
Interest-bearing deposits   6,865,830     6,707,522     6,642,796  
Total deposits   10,866,466     10,033,069     10,076,834  
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased   140,708     543,157     988,605  
Advances from FHLB       379,075     451,844  
Subordinated debt   226,998     227,088     230,301  
Total borrowings   367,706     1,149,320     1,670,750  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   129,125     146,085     152,770  
Total liabilities   11,363,297     11,328,474     11,900,354  
             
Stockholders' equity            
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 47,312,982, 47,056,777 and 47,001,022 at June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively   47,313     47,057     47,001  
Additional paid in capital   850,555     846,922     843,876  
Retained earnings   659,578     557,271     484,392  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   4,834     18,705     14,824  
Total stockholders' equity   1,562,280     1,469,955     1,390,093  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 12,925,577     $ 12,798,429     $ 13,290,447  
                         

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/ (LOSS) - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2020   2021   2020
Interest income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 107,751     $ 106,279     $ 215,179     $ 182,161  
Interest on loans held for sale   549     405     1,086     696  
Interest on deposits with banks   47     155     93     335  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                
Taxable   4,373     6,650     8,272     12,782  
Tax-advantaged   2,103     1,438     4,454     2,810  
Interest on federal funds sold               1  
Total interest income   114,823     114,927     229,084     198,785  
Interest Expense:                
Interest on deposits   3,851     12,284     8,681     25,802  
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased   43     600     96     1,180  
Interest on advances from FHLB   373     (2,123 )   2,649     1,022  
Interest on subordinated debt   2,510     2,652     5,012     4,933  
Total interest expense   6,777     13,413     16,438     32,937  
Net interest income   108,046     101,514     212,646     165,848  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses   (4,204 )   58,686     (38,912 )   83,155  
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses   112,250     42,828     251,558     82,693  
Non-interest income:                
Investment securities gains   71     212     129     381  
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,976     1,223     3,828     3,476  
Mortgage banking activities   5,776     8,426     15,945     11,459  
Wealth management income   9,121     7,604     17,851     14,570  
Insurance agency commissions   1,247     1,188     3,400     3,317  
Income from bank owned life insurance   705     809     1,385     1,454  
Bank card fees   1,785     1,257     3,303     2,577  
Other income   5,578     2,205     9,284     3,858  
Total non-interest income   26,259     22,924     55,125     41,092  
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits   38,990     34,297     75,642     62,350  
Occupancy expense of premises   5,497     5,991     10,984     10,572  
Equipment expenses   3,020     3,219     6,242     5,970  
Marketing   1,052     729     2,264     1,918  
Outside data services   2,260     2,169     4,543     3,751  
FDIC insurance   1,450     1,378     2,942     1,860  
Amortization of intangible assets   1,659     1,998     3,356     2,598  
Merger and acquisition expense       22,454     45     23,908  
Professional fees and services   3,165     1,840     4,896     3,666  
Other expenses   5,882     11,363     20,234     16,591  
Total non-interest expense   62,975     85,438     131,148     133,184  
Income/ (loss) before income tax expense/ (benefit)   75,534     (19,686 )   175,535     (9,399 )
Income tax expense/ (benefit)   18,271     (5,348 )   42,808     (5,048 )
Net income/ (loss)   $ 57,263     $ (14,338 )   $ 132,727     $ (4,351 )
                 
Net income per share amounts:                
Basic net income/ (loss) per common share   $ 1.20     $ (0.31 )   $ 2.79     $ (0.11 )
Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share   $ 1.19     $ (0.31 )   $ 2.77     $ (0.11 )
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.32     $ 0.30     $ 0.64     $ 0.60  
                                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

    2021   2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Profitability for the quarter:                        
Tax-equivalent interest income   $ 115,753     $ 115,241     $ 112,843     $ 113,627     $ 116,252     $ 84,966  
Interest expense   6,777     9,661     11,964       15,500     13,413       19,524  
Tax-equivalent net interest income   108,976     105,580     100,879       98,127     102,839       65,442  
Tax-equivalent adjustment   930     980     1,052       643     1,325       1,108  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses   (4,204 )   (34,708 )   (4,489 )     7,003     58,686       24,469  
Non-interest income   26,259     28,866     32,234       29,390     22,924       18,168  
Non-interest expense   62,975     68,173     61,661       60,937     85,438       47,746  
Income/ (loss) before income tax expense/ (benefit)   75,534     100,001     74,889       58,934     (19,686 )     10,287  
Income tax expense/ (benefit)   18,271     24,537     18,227       14,292     (5,348 )     300  
Net income/ (loss)   $ 57,263     $ 75,464     $ 56,662     $ 44,642     $ (14,338 )   $ 9,987  
Financial performance:                                
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income   $ 71,330     $ 65,338     $ 70,403     $ 67,200     $ 61,454     $ 36,210  
Return on average assets   1.79 %   2.39 %   1.78 %   1.38 %   (0.45 )%   0.46 %
Return on average common equity   15.07 %   20.72 %   15.72 %   12.67 %   (4.15 )%   3.55 %
Return on average tangible common equity   20.44 %   28.47 %   21.89 %   17.84 %   (5.80 )%   5.34 %
Net interest margin   3.63 %   3.56 %   3.38 %   3.24 %   3.47 %   3.29 %
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1)   46.89 %   51.08 %   46.69 %   48.03 %   68.66 %   57.87 %
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1)   45.36 %   42.65 %   45.09 %   45.27 %   43.85 %   54.76 %
Per share data:                    
Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders   $ 56,782     $ 74,824     $ 56,194     $ 44,268     $ (14,458 )   $ 9,919  
Basic net income/ (loss) per common share   $ 1.20     $ 1.59     $ 1.19     $ 0.94     $ (0.31 )   $ 0.29  
Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share   $ 1.19     $ 1.58     $ 1.19     $ 0.94     $ (0.31 )   $ 0.28  
Weighted average diluted common shares   47,523,198     47,415,060     47,284,808       47,175,071     46,988,351       34,743,623  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.32     $ 0.32     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30  
Non-interest income:                                
Securities gains   $ 71     $ 58     $ 35     $ 51     $ 212     $ 169  
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,976     1,852     1,917       1,673     1,223       2,253  
Mortgage banking activities   5,776     10,169     14,491       14,108     8,426       3,033  
Wealth management income   9,121     8,730     8,215       7,785     7,604       6,966  
Insurance agency commissions   1,247     2,153     1,356       2,122     1,188       2,129  
Income from bank owned life insurance   705     680     705       708     809       645  
Bank card fees   1,785     1,518     1,570       1,525     1,257       1,320  
Other income   5,578     3,706     3,945       1,418     2,205       1,653  
Total non-interest income   $ 26,259     $ 28,866     $ 32,234     $ 29,390     $ 22,924     $ 18,168  
Non-interest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 38,990     $ 36,652     $ 36,080     $ 36,041     $ 34,297     $ 28,053  
Occupancy expense of premises   5,497     5,487     5,236       5,575     5,991       4,581  
Equipment expenses   3,020     3,222     3,121       3,133     3,219       2,751  
Marketing   1,052     1,212     1,058       1,305     729       1,189  
Outside data services   2,260     2,283     2,394       2,614     2,169       1,582  
FDIC insurance   1,450     1,492     1,527       1,340     1,378       482  
Amortization of intangible assets   1,659     1,697     1,655       1,968     1,998       600  
Merger and acquisition expense       45     3       1,263     22,454       1,454  
Professional fees and services   3,165     1,731     2,473       1,800     1,840       1,826  
Other expenses   5,882     14,352     8,114       5,898     11,363       5,228  
Total non-interest expense   $ 62,975     $ 68,173     $ 61,661     $ 60,937     $ 85,438     $ 47,746  
                                             

(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

    2021   2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:                                                
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 3,712,374     $ 3,652,418     $ 3,634,720     $ 3,588,702     $ 3,581,778     $ 2,241,240  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,687,843       1,644,848       1,642,216       1,652,208       1,601,803       1,305,682  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,126,960       1,051,013       1,050,973       994,800       997,423       643,114  
Commercial business loans     1,974,366       2,411,109       2,267,548       2,227,246       2,222,810       813,525  
Residential mortgage loans     960,527       1,022,546       1,105,179       1,173,857       1,211,745       1,116,512  
Residential construction loans     172,869       171,028       182,619       175,123       169,050       149,573  
Consumer loans     457,576       493,904       517,254       521,999       558,434       453,346  
Total loans     10,092,515       10,446,866       10,400,509       10,333,935       10,343,043       6,722,992  
Allowance for credit losses     (123,961 )     (130,361 )     (165,367 )     (170,314 )     (163,481 )     (85,800 )
Loans held for sale     71,082       84,930       78,294       88,728       68,765       67,114  
Investment securities     1,482,123       1,472,727       1,413,781       1,425,733       1,424,652       1,250,560  
Interest-earning assets     12,167,067       12,132,405       12,095,936       11,965,915       12,447,146       8,222,589  
Total assets     12,925,577       12,873,366       12,798,429       12,678,131       13,290,447       8,929,602  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     4,000,636       3,770,852       3,325,547       3,458,804       3,434,038       1,939,937  
Total deposits     10,866,466       10,677,752       10,033,069       9,964,969       10,076,834       6,593,874  
Customer repurchase agreements     140,708       129,318       153,157       142,287       143,579       125,305  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     7,233,536       7,423,262       7,856,842       7,643,381       8,313,546       5,732,349  
Total stockholders' equity     1,562,280       1,511,694       1,469,955       1,424,749       1,390,093       1,116,334  
Quarterly average balance sheets:                              
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 3,675,119     $ 3,634,174     $ 3,599,648     $ 3,582,751     $ 3,448,882     $ 2,202,461  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,663,543       1,638,885       1,643,817       1,628,474       1,681,674       1,285,257  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,089,287       1,049,597       1,017,304       977,607       969,251       659,494  
Commercial business loans     2,225,885       2,291,097       2,189,828       2,207,388       1,899,264       819,133  
Residential mortgage loans     994,899       1,066,714       1,136,989       1,189,452       1,208,566       1,139,786  
Residential construction loans     176,135       179,925       180,494       173,280       162,978       145,266  
Consumer loans     468,686       496,578       515,202       543,242       575,734       465,314  
Total loans     10,293,554       10,356,970       10,283,282       10,302,194       9,946,349       6,716,711  
Loans held for sale     66,958       82,263       68,255       54,784       53,312       35,030  
Investment securities     1,482,905       1,407,455       1,418,683       1,404,238       1,398,586       1,179,084  
Interest-earning assets     12,037,701       12,029,424       11,882,542       12,049,463       11,921,132       7,994,618  
Total assets     12,798,355       12,801,539       12,645,329       12,835,893       12,903,156       8,699,342  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     3,763,135       3,394,110       3,424,729       3,281,607       3,007,222       1,797,227  
Total deposits     10,663,346       10,343,190       9,999,144       9,862,639       9,614,176       6,433,694  
Customer repurchase agreements     136,286       148,195       146,685       142,694       144,050       135,652  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     7,356,656       7,742,987       7,609,829       7,969,487       8,326,909       5,612,056  
Total stockholders' equity     1,523,875       1,477,150       1,433,900       1,401,746       1,390,544       1,130,051  
Financial measures:                                    
Average equity to average assets     11.91 %     11.54 %     11.34 %     10.92 %     10.78 %     12.99 %
Investment securities to earning assets     12.18 %     12.14 %     11.69 %     11.91 %     11.45 %     15.21 %
Loans to earning assets     82.95 %     86.11 %     85.98 %     86.36 %     83.10 %     81.76 %
Loans to assets     78.08 %     81.15 %     81.26 %     81.51 %     77.82 %     75.29 %
Loans to deposits     92.88 %     97.84 %     103.66 %     103.70 %     102.64 %     101.96 %
Capital measures:                                    
Tier 1 leverage (1)     9.49 %     9.14 %     8.92 %     8.65 %     8.35 %     8.78 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)     12.47 %     12.09 %     10.58 %     10.45 %     10.23 %     10.23 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)     12.47 %     12.09 %     10.58 %     10.45 %     10.23 %     10.23 %
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)     15.82 %     15.49 %     13.93 %     14.02 %     13.79 %     14.09 %
Book value per common share   $ 33.02     $ 32.04     $ 31.24     $ 30.30     $ 29.58     $ 32.68  
Outstanding common shares     47,312,982       47,187,389       47,056,777       47,025,779       47,001,022       34,164,672  
                                                 

(1) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2021.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

    2021   2020
(Dollars in thousands)   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Non-performing assets:                        
Loans 90 days past due:                        
Commercial real estate:                        
Commercial investor real estate   $     $     $ 133     $     $ 775     $  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate                   515      
Commercial AD&C                        
Commercial business       31     161     93          
Residential real estate:                        
Residential mortgage   680     398     480     320     138     8  
Residential construction                        
Consumer               1          
Total loans 90 days past due   680     429     774     414     1,428     8  
Non-accrual loans:                        
Commercial real estate:                        
Commercial investor real estate   42,072     42,776     45,227     26,784     26,482     17,770  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate   8,183     8,316     11,561     6,511     6,729     4,074  
Commercial AD&C   14,489     14,975     15,044     1,678     2,957     829  
Commercial business   9,435     13,147     22,933     17,659     20,246     10,834  
Residential real estate:                        
Residential mortgage   9,440     9,593     10,212     11,296     11,724     12,271  
Residential construction   62                      
Consumer   7,718     7,193     7,384     7,493     7,800     5,596  
Total non-accrual loans   91,399     96,000     112,361     71,421     75,938     51,374  
Total restructured loans - accruing   2,228     2,271     2,317     2,854     2,553     2,575  
Total non-performing loans   94,307     98,700     115,452     74,689     79,919     53,957  
Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO)   1,234     1,354     1,455     1,389     1,389     1,416  
Total non-performing assets   $ 95,541     $ 100,054     $ 116,907     $ 76,078     $ 81,308     $ 55,373  
                                                 


    For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands)   June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:                        
Balance at beginning of period   $ 96,000     $ 112,361     $ 71,421     $ 75,938     $ 51,374     $ 38,632  
Purchased credit deteriorated loans designated as non-accrual                       13,084  
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO   (257 )       (70 )            
Non-accrual balances charged-off   (2,166 )   (699 )   (513 )   (144 )   (162 )   (575 )
Net payments or draws   (3,693 )   (16,028 )   (13,212 )   (4,248 )   (1,881 )   (1,860 )
Loans placed on non-accrual   1,515     421     54,735     893     27,289     2,369  
Non-accrual loans brought current       (55 )       (1,018 )   (682 )   (276 )
Balance at end of period   $ 91,399     $ 96,000     $ 112,361     $ 71,421     $ 75,938     $ 51,374  
                         
Analysis of allowance for credit losses:                        
Balance at beginning of period   $ 130,361     $ 165,367     $ 170,314     $ 163,481     $ 85,800     $ 56,132  
Transition impact of adopting ASC 326                       2,983  
Initial allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans                       2,762  
Initial allowance on acquired PCD loans                   18,628      
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses   (4,204 )   (34,708 )   (4,489 )   7,003     58,686     24,469  
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:                        
Commercial real estate:                        
Commercial investor real estate   (144 )   (27 )   379     21     (4 )    
Commercial owner-occupied real estate                        
Commercial AD&C                        
Commercial business   2,359     634     56     88     (463 )   108  
Residential real estate:                        
Residential mortgage   (11 )   (270 )   37     (6 )   15     333  
Residential construction   (1 )       (1 )   (2 )   (1 )   (2 )
Consumer   (7 )   (39 )   (13 )   69     86     107  
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)   2,196     298     458     170     (367 )   546  
Balance at the end of period   $ 123,961     $ 130,361     $ 165,367     $ 170,314     $ 163,481     $ 85,800  
                         
Asset quality ratios:                        
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.93 %   0.94 %   1.11 %   0.72 %   0.77 %   0.80 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.74 %   0.78 %   0.91 %   0.60 %   0.61 %   0.62 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans   1.23 %   1.25 %   1.59 %   1.65 %   1.58 %   1.28 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   131.44 %   132.08 %   143.23 %   228.03 %   204.56 %   159.02 %
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans   0.09 %   0.01 %   0.02 %   0.01 %   (0.01 )%   0.03 %
                                                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)   Average
Balances 		  Interest (1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average
Balances 		  Interest (1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets                        
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 3,675,119     $ 38,411     4.19 %   $ 3,448,882     $ 38,426     4.48 %
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans   1,663,543     19,360     4.67     1,681,674     19,794     4.73  
Commercial AD&C loans   1,089,287     10,819     3.98     969,251     10,886     4.52  
Commercial business loans   2,225,885     25,248     4.55     1,899,264     19,426     4.11  
Total commercial loans   8,653,834     93,838     4.35     7,999,071     88,532     4.45  
Residential mortgage loans   994,899     8,634     3.47     1,208,566     11,259     3.73  
Residential construction loans   176,135     1,562     3.56     162,978     1,691     4.17  
Consumer loans   468,686     4,183     3.58     575,734     5,341     3.73  
Total residential and consumer loans   1,639,720     14,379     3.51     1,947,278     18,291     3.78  
Total loans (2)   10,293,554     108,217     4.22     9,946,349     106,823     4.32  
Loans held for sale   66,958     549     3.28     53,312     405     3.04  
Taxable securities   1,052,229     4,373     1.66     1,164,490     7,045     2.42  
Tax-advantaged securities   430,676     2,567     2.38     234,096     1,824     3.12  
Total investment securities (3)   1,482,905     6,940     1.87     1,398,586     8,869     2.54  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   193,749     47     0.10     522,469     155     0.12  
Federal funds sold   535         0.10     416         0.10  
Total interest-earning assets   12,037,701     115,753     3.86     11,921,132     116,252     3.92  
                         
Less: allowance for credit losses   (130,734 )           (118,863 )        
Cash and due from banks   97,813             181,991          
Premises and equipment, net   55,718             60,545          
Other assets   737,857             858,351          
Total assets   $ 12,798,355             $ 12,903,156          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,400,661     $ 226     0.06 %   $ 1,067,487     $ 457     0.17 %
Regular savings deposits   476,999     66     0.06     367,191     73     0.08  
Money market savings deposits   3,364,348     1,254     0.15     2,890,842     3,396     0.47  
Time deposits   1,658,203     2,305     0.56     2,281,434     8,358     1.47  
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,900,211     3,851     0.22     6,606,954     12,284     0.75  
Other borrowings   155,792     43     0.11     713,965     600     0.34  
Advances from FHLB   73,626     373     2.03     775,767     (2,123 )   (1.08 )
Subordinated debt   227,027     2,510     4.42     230,223     2,652     4.61  
Total borrowings   456,445     2,926     2.57     1,719,955     1,129     0.27  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,356,656     6,777     0.37     8,326,909     13,413     0.65  
                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   3,763,135             3,007,222          
Other liabilities   154,689             178,481          
Stockholders' equity   1,523,875             1,390,544          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 12,798,355             $ 12,903,156          
                         
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread       $ 108,976     3.49 %       $ 102,839     3.27 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment       930             1,325      
Net interest income       $ 108,046             $ 101,514      
                         
Interest income/earning assets           3.86 %           3.92 %
Interest expense/earning assets           0.23             0.45  
Net interest margin           3.63 %           3.47 %
                             

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.50% and 25.45% for 2021 and 2020, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $0.9 million and $1.3 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available for sale investments are presented at amortized cost.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)   Average
Balances 		  Interest (1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average
Balances 		  Interest (1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets                        
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 3,654,760     $ 76,765     4.24 %   $ 2,825,672     $ 63,691     4.53 %
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans   1,651,282     38,040     4.65     1,483,465     35,000     4.74  
Commercial AD&C loans   1,069,552     21,215     4.00     814,372     19,215     4.74  
Commercial business loans   2,258,311     50,042     4.47     1,359,199     29,603     4.38  
Total commercial loans   8,633,905     186,062     4.35     6,482,708     147,509     4.58  
Residential mortgage loans   1,030,608     18,178     3.53     1,174,176     22,000     3.75  
Residential construction loans   178,020     3,168     3.59     154,122     3,252     4.24  
Consumer loans   482,555     8,728     3.65     520,524     10,497     4.06  
Total residential and consumer loans   1,691,183     30,074     3.57     1,848,822     35,749     3.89  
Total loans (2)   10,325,088     216,136     4.22     8,331,530     183,258     4.42  
Loans held for sale   74,568     1,086     2.91     44,171     696     3.15  
Taxable securities   984,305     8,272     1.68     1,068,549     13,367     2.50  
Tax-advantaged securities   461,084     5,407     2.35     220,286     3,561     3.23  
Total investment securities (3)   1,445,389     13,679     1.89     1,288,835     16,928     2.63  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   187,954     93     0.10     293,001     335     0.23  
Federal funds sold   588         0.09     338     1     0.53  
Total interest-earning assets   12,033,587     230,994     3.87     9,957,875     201,218     4.06  
                         
Less: allowance for credit losses   (146,892 )           (90,412 )        
Cash and due from banks   102,013             125,805          
Premises and equipment, net   56,042             59,445          
Other assets   752,318             747,127          
Total assets   $ 12,797,068             $ 10,799,840          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,383,253     $ 462     0.07 %   $ 953,951     $ 1,154     0.24 %
Regular savings deposits   460,738     122     0.05     349,155     146     0.08  
Money market savings deposits   3,387,341     2,717     0.16     2,369,566     8,046     0.68  
Time deposits   1,693,179     5,380     0.64     1,949,039     16,456     1.70  
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,924,511     8,681     0.25     5,621,711     25,802     0.92  
Other borrowings   172,727     96     0.11     475,386     1,180     0.50  
Advances from FHLB   224,467     2,649     2.38     653,878     1,022     0.32  
Subordinated debt   227,050     5,012     4.41     218,508     4,933     4.52  
Total borrowings   624,244     7,757     2.51     1,347,772     7,135     1.07  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,548,755     16,438     0.44     6,969,483     32,937     0.95  
                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   3,579,642             2,402,225          
Other liabilities   168,029             167,834          
Stockholders' equity   1,500,642             1,260,298          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 12,797,068             $ 10,799,840          
                         
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread       $ 214,556     3.43 %       $ 168,281     3.11 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment       1,910             2,433      
Net interest income       $ 212,646             $ 165,848      
                         
Interest income/earning assets           3.87 %           4.06 %
Interest expense/earning assets           0.27             0.67  
Net interest margin           3.60 %           3.39 %
                             

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.50% and 25.45% for 2021 and 2020, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.9 million and $2.4 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.





