checkAd

Sensyne Health plc Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer
Dr. David Ruau joins Sensyne Health from Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Oxford, U.K. 22 July 2021: Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) (“Sensyne” or the “Company”), the ethical AI company, today announces the appointment of Dr David Ruau to the newly created role of Chief Scientific Officer with effect from 01 September 2021. In this role, David will lead the research effort at Sensyne aimed at applying ethical AI to the improvement of patient care and the discovery and development of new medicines.

Dr David Ruau is an experienced leader in the application of Big Data and AI to pharmaceutical research & development and joins Sensyne from Bayer where, from 2017, he was Head of Global Data Assets and Decision Science. In this role, David led teams working on the development and application of AI solutions in oncology, radiology and women’s health, including Sensyne’s collaboration with Bayer. David brings to Sensyne deep expertise in the use of genomic and real world patient data in pharmaceutical discovery and development, as well as a strong network within the pharmaceutical industry.

Prior to joining Bayer, David was Head of Scientific Computing Solutions at AstraZeneca working on data science solutions in the late-phase development pipeline to improve efficiency in designing and analysing clinical trials. Before moving to the pharmaceutical industry, David had an academic career at RWTH Aachen, Stanford and Cambridge Universities. He has authored over 30 papers in publications such as Nature, Science and Cell, including well received research using real world data to study pain differences between genders and across diseases.

Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD FREng, Chief Executive Officer of Sensyne, said: With his wealth of experience in bioinformatics, pharma and data science, I am delighted to welcome David to Sensyne. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and develop our work applying ethical AI to improve patient care and to accelerate the development of new medicines.”

Dr David Ruau, Chief Scientific Officer of Sensyne, said: “I am thrilled to be joining Sensyne at such an exciting time for the business and for the pharmaceutical AI sector. The ethical application of AI to improve healthcare for patients and life sciences research is one of my greatest passions. Sensyne has a unique model that offers the potential to transform pharmaceutical development and I am greatly looking forward to joining the team.”

-ENDS-
For more information please contact:

Sensyne Health (www.sensynehealth.com) +44 (0) 330   0581845
Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD FREng FMedSci, Chief Executive Officer  
Richard Pye, Chief Financial Officer  


Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+ 44 (0) 20 7418900
Dr Christopher Golden  
James Steel  
Victoria Erskine  
Liberum (Joint Broker) + 44 (0) 201002000
Bidhi Bhoma  
Euan Brown  
Consilium Strategic Communications +44 (0) 7780600290
Mary-Jane Elliott  
Jessica Hodgson  
Davide Salvi  
cscsensynehealth@consilium-comms.com  

About Sensyne Health: https://www.sensynehealth.com/.
Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) is a clinical artificial intelligence company operating a unique business model – a for-profit plc making a positive social impact, sharing the financial returns it makes with health systems. The company applies clinical AI in the healthcare and life science industries. In healthcare, Sensyne delivers remote patient monitoring and real time decision making systems for healthcare organizations and their patients. In life sciences, Sensyne analyses large complex anonymized data sets to help life sciences companies accelerate the development of new medicines.

Sensyne Health is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (SENS.L).





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sensyne Health plc Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer Appointment of Chief Scientific OfficerDr. David Ruau joins Sensyne Health from Bayer Pharmaceuticals Oxford, U.K. 22 July 2021: Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) (“Sensyne” or the “Company”), the ethical AI company, today announces the appointment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Microchip Announces Production Shipments of Industry’s First NVMe and 24G SAS Tri-mode RAID and ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board