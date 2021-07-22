Sensyne Health plc Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer

Oxford, U.K . 22 July 2021 : Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) (“Sensyne” or the “Company”), the ethical AI company, today announces the appointment of Dr David Ruau to the newly created role of Chief Scientific Officer with effect from 01 September 2021. In this role, David will lead the research effort at Sensyne aimed at applying ethical AI to the improvement of patient care and the discovery and development of new medicines.

Dr David Ruau is an experienced leader in the application of Big Data and AI to pharmaceutical research & development and joins Sensyne from Bayer where, from 2017, he was Head of Global Data Assets and Decision Science. In this role, David led teams working on the development and application of AI solutions in oncology, radiology and women’s health, including Sensyne’s collaboration with Bayer. David brings to Sensyne deep expertise in the use of genomic and real world patient data in pharmaceutical discovery and development, as well as a strong network within the pharmaceutical industry.

Prior to joining Bayer, David was Head of Scientific Computing Solutions at AstraZeneca working on data science solutions in the late-phase development pipeline to improve efficiency in designing and analysing clinical trials. Before moving to the pharmaceutical industry, David had an academic career at RWTH Aachen, Stanford and Cambridge Universities. He has authored over 30 papers in publications such as Nature, Science and Cell, including well received research using real world data to study pain differences between genders and across diseases.

Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD FREng, Chief Executive Officer of Sensyne, said: “With his wealth of experience in bioinformatics, pharma and data science, I am delighted to welcome David to Sensyne. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and develop our work applying ethical AI to improve patient care and to accelerate the development of new medicines.”

Dr David Ruau, Chief Scientific Officer of Sensyne, said: “I am thrilled to be joining Sensyne at such an exciting time for the business and for the pharmaceutical AI sector. The ethical application of AI to improve healthcare for patients and life sciences research is one of my greatest passions. Sensyne has a unique model that offers the potential to transform pharmaceutical development and I am greatly looking forward to joining the team.”

Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) is a clinical artificial intelligence company operating a unique business model – a for-profit plc making a positive social impact, sharing the financial returns it makes with health systems. The company applies clinical AI in the healthcare and life science industries. In healthcare, Sensyne delivers remote patient monitoring and real time decision making systems for healthcare organizations and their patients. In life sciences, Sensyne analyses large complex anonymized data sets to help life sciences companies accelerate the development of new medicines.

Sensyne Health is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (SENS.L).