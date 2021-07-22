VBL Therapeutics Appoints Marc Kozin as Chairman of its Board of Directors

“VBL has made great strides in advancing its lead asset, VB-111 , in development for treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and other oncology indications,” said Mr. Kozin. “As the OVAL study nears completion with progression-free survival results expected in 2022, I am excited to lead the board toward the next phase of the company’s growth. I want to personally thank Ben for his leadership in the chairman role and for his continuing contributions to VBL."

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics ( Nasdaq: VBLT ) today announced the planned elevation of Marc Kozin as chairman of the company’s board of directors. Bennett Shapiro, M.D., has stepped down from his chairman role but remains on VBL’s board. The succession plan was announced in October 2020 when Mr. Kozin joined the board as vice chairman .

About the OVAL Study ( NCT03398655 )

OVAL is an international, phase 3, randomized, pivotal registration-enabling clinical trial comparing a combination of VB-111 and paclitaxel to placebo plus paclitaxel, in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer. The study is planned to enroll approximately 400 patients. OVAL is conducted in collaboration with the GOG Foundation, Inc., an independent international non-profit organization with the purpose of promoting excellence in the field of gynecologic malignancies.

About VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec; `ofra-vec`)

VB-111 (`ofra-vec`) is an investigational anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. VB-111 is a unique biologic agent that is designed to use a dual mechanism to target solid tumors. Its mechanism combines blockade of tumor vasculature with an anti-tumor immune response. VB-111 is administered as an IV infusion once every 6-8 weeks. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in an “all comers” Phase 1 trial as well as in three tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. VB-111 has received an Orphan Designation for the treatment of ovarian cancer from the European Commission. VB-111 has also received orphan drug designation in both the US and Europe, and fast track designation in the US, for prolongation of survival in patients with recurrent glioblastoma. VB-111 demonstrated proof-of-concept and survival benefit in Phase 2 clinical trials in radioiodine-refractory thyroid cancer and recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (NCT01711970).