checkAd

Sonic Foundry CEO Joe Mozden Jr. Featured at GeoInvesting Virtual Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

MADISON, Wis., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, the trusted leader for video creation, management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events, today announced that its CEO Joe Mozden Jr. recently participated in a virtual event hosted by GeoInvesting. 

Mozden joined GeoInvesting CEO and Co-Founder Maj Soueidan for a live discussion and question and answer segment to discuss how Sonic Foundry is changing how the world learns, communicates and collaborates with streaming video. Mozden presented about the critical role the company’s Mediasite Video Platform plays in the way schools, organizations and corporations keep classes, meetings, conferences and events going and why video will always have a key piece of the puzzle in the new digital first world. 

Maj Soueidan, co-founder of GeoInvesting said, “Interviewing CEOs is a key part of GeoInvesting’s research process. Understanding the vision of management teams is a key factor in helping investors understand opportunities and risks associated with business models. This is why GeoInvesting is active in hosting live fireside chats with management teams of publicly traded microcap companies. 

Maj continued, “We invited Joe Mozden to present his company’s growth story to GeoInvesting’s Premium Subscribers because we’ve been covering Sonic Foundry since the beginning of 2020. We want to clearly understand Joe’s ongoing restructuring initiatives he started to implement from the time he joined the company in 2020.”  

“It was a pleasure to participate in GeoInvesting’s virtual event and meet with many of its members to share how we are innovating new technologies to meet the market demands and positioning ourselves for substantial growth in the future,” Mozden said. “We are also pleased to be able to showcase our own Mediasite solution to the GeoInvesting community. I joined the event from our studio in Madison, Wisconsin and our Mediasite Events team recorded the conversation for members to view on-demand – that’s the power of streaming video.” The presentation is available via Mediasite here.   

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonic Foundry CEO Joe Mozden Jr. Featured at GeoInvesting Virtual Event MADISON, Wis., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sonic Foundry, the trusted leader for video creation, management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events, today announced that its CEO Joe Mozden Jr. recently participated in a virtual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Microchip Announces Production Shipments of Industry’s First NVMe and 24G SAS Tri-mode RAID and ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board