Lexaria Summarizes Successful Antiviral Drug Studies and Ongoing Strategy

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to review its successful 2021 antiviral drug program to date and summarize expected next steps.

Lexaria's objectives in its 2021 antiviral drug examination program thus far have been to determine whether:

DehydraTECH processing of compounds from leading classes of antiviral drugs for SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases could exhibit evidence of superior oral absorption relative to controls,

DehydraTECH processing of those compounds would preserve expected viral inhibitory performance upon efficacy testing in infected mammalian cells, and

DehydraTECH does not alter nor degrade the drug molecules chemically as to create new molecular entities that could be challenging to guide through the regulatory approval process.

All three of these objectives have been met.

Lexaria has successfully tested and published summary results on five compounds from three antiviral drug classes, and in each of these drug classes has evidenced significant gains with up to a three-fold increase in oral drug delivery into the bloodstream ("Area Under the Curve" or "AUC") upon animal testing when processed with DehydraTECH: