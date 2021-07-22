checkAd

Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade

(PLX AI) – Daimler Mercedes-Benz All newly launched architectures will be electric-only from 2025.Daimler 2025 Mercedes-Benz will launch three electric-only architecturesDaimler Mercedes-Benz will be ready to go all electric at the end of the …

  • (PLX AI) – Daimler Mercedes-Benz All newly launched architectures will be electric-only from 2025.
  • Daimler 2025 Mercedes-Benz will launch three electric-only architectures
  • Daimler Mercedes-Benz will be ready to go all electric at the end of the decade
  • Daimler Mercedes-Benz to install battery cell capacity of more than 200 Gigawatt hours with partners, plans for eight Gigafactories
  • New partnerships for development and production of battery cells in Europe.
  • Efficiency of electric drivetrains to be enhanced through vertical integration and the acquisition of YASA, a specialist in ultra-high
  • performance axial flux motors.
  • Plug & Charge to introduce seamless charging without extra steps needed for authentication and payment. Mercedes me Charge to have more than 530,000 AC and DC charging points worldwide.
  • Acceleration of electrification ramp-up marks a radical shift in capital allocation.
  • Mercedes-Benz is committed to its margin targets – also in a BEV-world.


