Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
- (PLX AI) – Daimler Mercedes-Benz All newly launched architectures will be electric-only from 2025.
- Daimler 2025 Mercedes-Benz will launch three electric-only architectures
- Daimler Mercedes-Benz will be ready to go all electric at the end of the decade
- Daimler Mercedes-Benz to install battery cell capacity of more than 200 Gigawatt hours with partners, plans for eight Gigafactories
- New partnerships for development and production of battery cells in Europe.
- Efficiency of electric drivetrains to be enhanced through vertical integration and the acquisition of YASA, a specialist in ultra-high
- performance axial flux motors.
- Plug & Charge to introduce seamless charging without extra steps needed for authentication and payment. Mercedes me Charge to have more than 530,000 AC and DC charging points worldwide.
- Acceleration of electrification ramp-up marks a radical shift in capital allocation.
- Mercedes-Benz is committed to its margin targets – also in a BEV-world.
