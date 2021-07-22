checkAd

Veritone to Acquire PandoLogic, Expanding AI Platform for Intelligent Recruitment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 13:05  |  48   |   |   

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire PandoLogic, Inc, a leading provider of intelligent hiring solutions. Total consideration of $150 million on a cash and debt free basis, payable in Veritone cash and stock, with performance earnouts through fiscal 2022. This values the transaction at approximately three times PandoLogic’s expected 2021 GAAP revenues. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive, with PandoLogic generating over $50 million in SaaS and related GAAP revenues and over $25 million of EBITDA on a pro forma 2021 basis.

PandoLogic utilizes AI to accelerate the time and improve the efficiency in the process for employers hiring at scale for both mass market and difficult-to-source candidates. PandoLogic’s fully autonomous recruiting platform helps employers source talent faster and more efficiently with predictive algorithms, machine learning and AI.

PandoLogic’s talent acquisition software offers best-in-class AI recruitment marketing and conversational AI technology to source candidates across multiple channels. Working with many of the Fortune 100 focused on reestablishing their workforce through job recovery, PandoLogic is credited with helping to hire a large portion of the essential workforce and as a result, experienced rapid growth. PandoLogic was also recently honored as the best Human Capital Management Solution by the SIIA CODiE Awards and the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards.

“This transformative acquisition builds on the strength of our organic growth, expands our addressable market with a new diversified revenue stream, and unlocks new growth and development opportunities as we integrate the platforms,” said Chad Steelberg, chairman and chief executive officer of Veritone. “The combination of our companies extends the reach of leading AI and human capital software and SaaS solutions to the world’s largest multinational employers requiring more efficient and scalable hiring.

“We believe the added financial scale and leverage, and market expansion into talent acquisition will enable us to accelerate further adoption and utilization of our AI,” added Steelberg. “Both companies have been leaders in their respective markets, including PandoLogic’s marquee leading multinational clients and Fortune 100 companies. Together, we will create efficiencies across the broader corporate landscape. We are excited about the prospects, and welcome PandoLogic’s talented team to Veritone.”

Seite 1 von 5
Veritone Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veritone to Acquire PandoLogic, Expanding AI Platform for Intelligent Recruitment Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire PandoLogic, Inc, a leading provider of intelligent hiring solutions. Total …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Metro by T-Mobile is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer iPhone 12 mini on Us
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS ...
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
Teradata Joins TM Forum to Support the Cloud Journeys of Global Communications Services Providers
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21Veritone to Provide Six Months of Video Redaction Software to Law Enforcement Agencies in Receipt of Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) Grant for Body-Worn Cameras
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Veritone, Inc. to Participate at the Oppenheimer and D.A. Davidson Conferences in August
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Veritone to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call on August 3rd
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Veritone Releases New Version of Its aiWARE Operating System for AI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Veritone Forges a New Partnership with Sports Illustrated to Monetize the Brand’s Iconic Sports and Entertainment Content
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten