Veritone to Acquire PandoLogic, Expanding AI Platform for Intelligent Recruitment

PandoLogic utilizes AI to accelerate the time and improve the efficiency in the process for employers hiring at scale for both mass market and difficult-to-source candidates. PandoLogic’s fully autonomous recruiting platform helps employers source talent faster and more efficiently with predictive algorithms, machine learning and AI.

Veritone , Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire PandoLogic, Inc, a leading provider of intelligent hiring solutions. Total consideration of $150 million on a cash and debt free basis, payable in Veritone cash and stock, with performance earnouts through fiscal 2022. This values the transaction at approximately three times PandoLogic’s expected 2021 GAAP revenues. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive, with PandoLogic generating over $50 million in SaaS and related GAAP revenues and over $25 million of EBITDA on a pro forma 2021 basis.

PandoLogic’s talent acquisition software offers best-in-class AI recruitment marketing and conversational AI technology to source candidates across multiple channels. Working with many of the Fortune 100 focused on reestablishing their workforce through job recovery, PandoLogic is credited with helping to hire a large portion of the essential workforce and as a result, experienced rapid growth. PandoLogic was also recently honored as the best Human Capital Management Solution by the SIIA CODiE Awards and the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards.

“This transformative acquisition builds on the strength of our organic growth, expands our addressable market with a new diversified revenue stream, and unlocks new growth and development opportunities as we integrate the platforms,” said Chad Steelberg, chairman and chief executive officer of Veritone. “The combination of our companies extends the reach of leading AI and human capital software and SaaS solutions to the world’s largest multinational employers requiring more efficient and scalable hiring.

“We believe the added financial scale and leverage, and market expansion into talent acquisition will enable us to accelerate further adoption and utilization of our AI,” added Steelberg. “Both companies have been leaders in their respective markets, including PandoLogic’s marquee leading multinational clients and Fortune 100 companies. Together, we will create efficiencies across the broader corporate landscape. We are excited about the prospects, and welcome PandoLogic’s talented team to Veritone.”