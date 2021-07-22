checkAd

An open letter to the Alzheimer’s disease community from our Head of Research and Development, Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D.

NOTE: ADUHELM TM (aducanumab-avwa) injection 100 mg/mL solution is indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Treatment with ADUHELM should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease, the population in which treatment was initiated in clinical trials. There are no safety or effectiveness data on initiating treatment at earlier or later stages of the disease than were studied. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on reduction in amyloid beta plaques observed in patients treated with ADUHELM. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) - On June 7, 2021, ADUHELM became the first approved treatment to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer’s disease: targeting the reduction of amyloid plaques in the brain. We believe patients, family members and physicians deserve the facts about the therapy and the process by which it was approved so they may make informed decisions.

The approval of ADUHELM by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) came after an extensive development, testing and review process. Over more than a decade, we at Biogen engaged in rigorous and science-driven research and development that assessed whether ADUHELM could help patients worldwide who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. We are proud of the work our dedicated team has done to develop ADUHELM, and of the potential it brings to Alzheimer’s patients. We are equally proud of the professionalism both our team and the FDA demonstrated during a thorough review process.

Unfortunately, ADUHELM’s approval has been the subject of extensive misinformation and misunderstanding. It is normal for scientists and clinicians to discuss data from experiments and clinical trials, to debate, and to disagree, on the interpretation of data. That is how science advances and we welcome these discussions. Recently, however, there has been a turn outside the boundaries of legitimate scientific deliberation.

We welcome a formal review into the interactions between the FDA and Biogen on the path to the approval of aducanumab. A better understanding of the facts is good for everyone involved to assure confidence in both the therapy and the process by which it was approved as we prioritize the issues that affect patients.

