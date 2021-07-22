Valmet Q2 Orders Better Than Expected; Says Market Outlook Has Improved
(PLX AI) – Valmet Q2 orders EUR 1,228 million, better than consensus expectations of EUR 898 million.Valmet estimates that the short-term market outlook for services has improved to good/satisfactory (previously satisfactory)Valmet reiterates the …
(PLX AI) – Valmet Q2 orders EUR 1,228 million, better than consensus expectations of EUR 898 million.Valmet estimates that the short-term market outlook for services has improved to good/satisfactory (previously satisfactory)Valmet reiterates the …
- (PLX AI) – Valmet Q2 orders EUR 1,228 million, better than consensus expectations of EUR 898 million.
- Valmet estimates that the short-term market outlook for services has improved to good/satisfactory (previously satisfactory)
- Valmet reiterates the good short-term market outlook for automation, pulp, board and paper, and tissue and the weak market outlook for energy
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare