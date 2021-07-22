checkAd

Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 13:12  |  42   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”), has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) policies. ITG will trade shares of the company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the company. Visionstate Corp. and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

The agreement is for an open-ended term of at least three months which may be terminated on a 30-day notice. ITG will be compensated $5000 per month for the initial term and will be paid by the company from its working capital resources.

John Putters, President & CEO of Visionstate, commented: “Nothing brings our team more pride than witnessing the positive feedback and involvement of our greater investment community. Visionstate has always been a client-focused company with a mission to engage a diverse and increasingly fertile marketplace. Through our retention of Independent Trading Group, we aim to administer increased liquidity while ensuring a compact spread between our bid and offer pricing.”

About Independent Trading Group Inc.

Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) is Canada’s only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada’s foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that develops, and invests in the research and development of, promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences. Visit the website to learn more: https://www.visionstate.com/.

