Cartel Blue, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase Premiere Hawaiian HINA grown hemp From Root Wise, LLC. of Honolulu, Hawaii

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartel Blue, Inc. a Nevada Corporation founded in 1998, announced Agreement to purchase regular harvested crops of Hina grown farm products from ROOT WISE, LLC., located in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii. CARTEL Blue, Inc. whose Corporate offices are located at 555 E. Ocean Blvd, Suite 510, Long Beach, CA 90802, announces the Agreement between CEO’s and receipt of Corporate Resolutions to proceed. Cartel Blue, Inc., announced this new Agreement to submit large scale Purchase Orders effective upon Resolutions from one of the most established growers of Hawaiian quality Hemp products. ROOT WISE, LLC (RWI) values traditional Hawaiian culture and farming methods. Its mission is to create and operate under a dedicated, diversified, and sustainable HINA (Hawaiian Indigenous Natural Agriculture) program. Combining traditional Hawaiian indigenous natural farming methods practiced for centuries, and Modern Agricultural practices including: Perma-culture, Korean Natural Farming, Organic Farming, Bio-Dynamic farming methods and others, to create and execute a new profitable Company and provide for the benefit of Foster Children in and of the great State of Hawaii. ROOT WISE, LLC., also operates three other divisions. These include, ROOS Botanicals, HEMP Robotics, and ROO Farming and Lab for new strains and grow protocols. The company was founded in 2019, and continues to grow through co-operatives, and participatory faming around the world. Ten percent of our proceeds go to foster children.

Additionally, Cartel Blue, Inc. will also be licensed to brand products from RWI with “Hawaii Grown” and Product of the Kingdom of Hawaii” Trademarks wherever Cartel Blue products are marketed and sold globally. The two companies agreed to co-brand and assist each other in the marketing and sales of products via Catalog and onsite displays of inventory in all markets secured by the respective companies. This will allow for RWI products to be sold under the catalog(s) and physical displays of Cartel Blue wholesale and retail outlets and Cartel Blue labeled and white labeled goods in all retail areas and markets of Hawaii. This effort makes available to RWI, capability to market the current and agreed future products of Cartel Blue, Inc., which include but not limited to, Cartel Premium Cigars, Cartel Accessories, hemp nutraceutical, medicinal, clothing and building products made from Hemp.