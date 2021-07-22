checkAd

Capital Senior Living Further Strengthens Financial Profile with Strategic Investment from Conversant Capital and Proposed Rights Offering to Raise Up to $152.5 Million

Capital Senior Living Corporation (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities across the United States, today announced plans to raise up to $152.5 million through (a) the private placement of convertible preferred stock to affiliates of Conversant Capital LLC (“Conversant”) and (b) a proposed common stock rights offering to its existing stockholders. Conversant will partially backstop the rights offering and will provide an incremental $25 million accordion for future investment, subject to certain conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the private placement and rights offering for working capital, to repay debt and to fund accretive growth projects.

“We are delighted to announce this strategic investment from Conversant, whose principals have a history of partnering with real estate platforms and their management teams to help identify and capitalize on organic and external growth opportunities,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capital Senior Living. “We believe this transaction comes at a pivotal time for Capital Senior Living, as the industry turns the corner from the pandemic and our management team, who was appointed during 2019 and stabilized the Company through the COVID-19 crisis, leads the organization into its next chapter of growth.”

The investment will substantially enhance the Company’s balance sheet and improve liquidity by providing working capital and addressing near- to medium-term mortgage debt maturities, including all mortgage debt maturities through 2023. Furthermore, by raising capital through a rights offering, the Company enables existing stockholders to participate in the value creation from this new phase of growth.

Since exiting all of its net lease obligations and transitioning many of its leased facilities to its new management services business earlier this year as part of its three-year strategic plan “SING” (Stabilize, Invest, Nurture, Grow), the Company has better optimized its asset base and further enhanced its free cash flow profile. The new capital infusion should permit the Company to deliver on the final pillar of that three-year strategic plan: growth. Capital Senior Living intends to use a significant portion of the net proceeds for capital expenditures to enhance the resident experience amid the evolving needs of the fast-growing, middle market senior population. The Company also intends to use a portion of the proceeds for acquisitive growth.

