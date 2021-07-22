ProMIS Neurosciences to Present at 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

ProMIS Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Neil Cashman will give an oral presentation entitled: “Selective targeting of intracellular misfolded, pathogenic TDP-43 with rationally designed intrabodies.” Dr. Cashman will deliver this presentation and chair the Virtual Oral Session #55269 to be held on Thursday, July 29, from 1:00 PM – 2:15 PM MT.

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, will give two presentations at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) to be held July 26-30, 2021 in Denver, USA and online.

Dr. Johanne Kaplan, ProMIS Chief Development Officer, will present the poster entitled: “Conformational epitopes exposed on misfolded toxic forms of amyloid-beta, tau and alpha-synuclein directly contribute to their seeding activity.” The poster discusses conformational epitopes on misfolded proteins that represent unique targets for therapeutic antibodies. Dr. Kaplan will deliver her poster presentation in person in Denver and online. Please consult the AAIC website (https://alz.org/aaic/overview.asp) for venue, date and time of the presentation.

Both presentations will be available on the ProMIS website (www.promisneurosciences.com) after the AAIC closes on July 30.

AAIC is the largest, most influential international meeting focused on advancing dementia science. The annual conference convenes the world’s leading basic science and clinical researchers, next-generation investigators, clinicians and the care community to share research discoveries supporting new methods of prevention, treatment and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

About the ProMIS Pipeline

ProMIS Neurosciences’ lead therapeutic candidate, PMN310, is a monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer’s disease created with a novel, proprietary method for discovering and developing antibodies that can uniquely and precisely target toxic forms of otherwise normal proteins. PMN310 selectively targets the toxic oligomeric species of amyloid beta (Aß), a root cause of Alzheimer’s disease. Preclinical studies show that PMN310 demonstrates a high degree of binding to toxic oligomers as opposed to non-toxic forms of Aß, possessing greater selectivity versus other Aß-directed antibodies. ProMIS has also developed antibody candidates that demonstrate high selectivity for the toxic species of other proteins in the brain, including antibody candidates for Parkinson’s disease that show best-in-class selectivity for toxic forms of alpha-synuclein, and antibody candidates for ALS that selectively target the toxic form of TDP-43.