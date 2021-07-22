Data Presented at the 11th IAS Conference on HIV Science Supports AREV’s Development of SUS-TAINN, a Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food to Treat Global Malnutrition and Starvation

Recent data presented this week on the co-intersection of HIV and nutrition at the 11th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2021), held virtually with a hub in Berlin, demonstrates the need for innovation in the universal address of famine, starvation, malnutrition, and food insecurity in the treatment of HIV and AIDS.

Two scientific presentations definitively report increased disease progression in patient populations lacking access to efficacious therapeutic nutritional support and show the correlation between this failing and the undermining of antiretroviral therapy to suppress viral reproduction. Patterns of drug resistance occur when malabsorption of therapeutics is accentuated by food insecurity in vulnerable patient populations, which have been successfully addressed by interventions being developed by AREV’s human nutrition product line. Both SUS-TAINN, an advanced stage Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), and AREV’s enteral formula are being designed to meet the precise clinical nutritional needs of the patient populations at greatest risk for the development of Serious Acute Malnutrition (SAM).

At the IAS Conference on HIV Science, University of Cincinnati and Florida International University researchers presented a study demonstrating that persistent immune activation was associated with chronic food insecurity and malnutrition. Titled “Food insecurity is associated with increased immune activation in people living with HIV”, this study demonstrated compelling data establishing the biological link between malnutrition and chronic disease in HIV populations. The research further showed immune activation remained consistent in relationship to food insecurity, which is characteristic of immune dysfunction in patients challenged by viral infections.

In the second poster presented by University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) researchers, Expected impact of malnutrition on first-line antiretroviral drug exposure in a global population of children in countries with highest child mortality: a quantitative modelling and simulation study, data on three antiretrovirals from 30 countries, designated recipient nations by the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), demonstrated underexposure of first-line antiretrovirals is attributable to malnutrition and results in a decline in therapeutic efficacy.