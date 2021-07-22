Monmouth Board of Directors Reaffirms Unanimous Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth

As previously disclosed, on July 8, 2021 Monmouth received an unsolicited acquisition proposal from Starwood Capital Group (“Starwood Capital”). Under the proposal, as subsequently amended on July 15, 2021, Starwood Capital proposed that its affiliate Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. would acquire 100% of the outstanding equity of Monmouth for net cash consideration of $18.88 per Monmouth common share. On July 21, 2021, Monmouth’s common shares closed at $19.10 per share.

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR, “Monmouth” or “the Company”) announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has reaffirmed its unanimous support for the Company’s pending merger with Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC, “EQC”).

Starwood Capital’s amended proposal reflects a stated purchase price of $19.51 per share reduced by the termination fee of approximately $62.2 million, or $0.63 per share, if Monmouth terminates the merger agreement it previously entered into with EQC in accordance with its terms to accept the amended proposal.

Monmouth’s Board, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, carefully evaluated the terms of Starwood Capital’s unsolicited acquisition proposal as amended and determined that the pending transaction with EQC represents the best opportunity to maximize value for Monmouth stockholders. The Board does not believe the terms set forth in Starwood Capital’s amended acquisition proposal would provide a basis for discussions regarding an alternative transaction.



“As a Board, we carefully considered the unsolicited proposal and its amendment, and noted it is less than the proposal previously submitted by Starwood Capital as part of our strategic review process,” said Brian Haimm, Lead Independent Director of Monmouth. “We ran an exhaustive strategic alternatives process, and carefully considered Starwood Capital’s all-cash proposal, among a number of other strategic alternatives. Ultimately, the Board unanimously concluded – and has now unanimously reaffirmed – that the EQC transaction is the best path forward for Monmouth stockholders. Monmouth’s Board of Directors is committed to maximizing value and we remain confident that the pending merger with EQC will deliver substantial long-term value to our stockholders.”