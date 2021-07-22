checkAd

ACCIONA, CAF and EIT InnoEnergy bet on Zeleros to accelerate hyperloop in Europe

VALENCIA, Spain, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeleros, the European company based in Valencia (Spain) that develops a scalable hyperloop system, has announced the support of three key players that will accelerate the development of its pioneering transport system to travel at 1000 km / h and 0 direct emissions: ACCIONA, CAF and EIT InnoEnergy.

 

Zeleros partners with ACCIONA, CAF and EIT InnoEnergy

 

ACCIONA, a leading global company in the development of sustainable infrastructures, leads this new round of investment by the Valencian company, contributing its extensive experience and technical knowledge in the construction of high-speed transport lines, having carried out projects of this type in Spain, Italy or even Norway, where it is currently building the longest railway tunnels in the Nordic countries as part of the Follo Line project. "This initiative is aligned with the concept of sustainable mobility that we defend at ACCIONA and for this reason we have decided to support it. I believe that our know-how, together with our extensive experience of the company in rail transport, will bring great added value to this project," said Telmo Pérez Luaces, Innovation Director of ACCIONA's Infrastructure division.

The CAF Group is one of the international benchmarks in the design and implementation of comprehensive mobility systems and transit solutions. With a history of more than 100 years, it has developed important projects in numerous countries on the five continents. Leire Aguirre, working at the Corporate Development and New Businesses area of the CAF Group, expressed: "As experts in rolling stock, from CAF we will contribute all our experience to the design of a robust capsule that will reduce infrastructure costs and guarantee a safe and efficient operation."

EIT InnoEnergy, leading engine for sustainable energy and promoter of projects such as the European Battery Alliance, in this case will support Zeleros in realising the hyperloop in Europe. Josep Miquel Torregrosa, EIT InnoEnergy Iberia Business Creation Director, highlights: "At InnoEnergy we firmly believe in the potential of Zeleros technology to connect the world in a matter of minutes and in a sustainable way, and we will support the creation of a robust ecosystem at European level."

