NextSource Materials Joins the European Battery Alliance and the European Raw Materials Alliance

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been accepted as a member of both the European Battery Alliance ("EBA") and the European Raw Materials Alliance ("ERMA").

The EBA was established in October 2017 by the European Commission, the Executive Branch of the European Union, to bring together key stakeholders in the battery material, technology and financing space with the objective of building a strong and competitive European battery industry by 2025 in order to support the electric vehicle ("EV') and energy storage system ("ESS") battery markets.