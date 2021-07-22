NextSource Materials Joins the European Battery Alliance and the European Raw Materials Alliance
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been accepted as a member of both the European Battery Alliance ("EBA") and the European …
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been accepted as a member of both the European Battery Alliance ("EBA") and the European …
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been accepted as a member of both the European Battery Alliance ("EBA") and the European Raw Materials Alliance ("ERMA").
The EBA was established in October 2017 by the European Commission, the Executive Branch of the European Union, to bring together key stakeholders in the battery material, technology and financing space with the objective of building a strong and competitive European battery industry by 2025 in order to support the electric vehicle ("EV') and energy storage system ("ESS") battery markets.
The ERMA was established in September 2020 by the European Commission to address the challenge of securing access to sustainable raw materials, advanced materials, and industrial processing know-how that vital for key EU industrial ecosystems, such as automotive, renewable energy, defence and aerospace. The ERMA's initial focus is on rare earth magnet and motor value chain, which will be expanded to include energy storage and conversion (batteries and fuel cells).
Highlights
- NextSource's acceptance into the EBA and ERMA aligns with our strategy to become a significant producer of graphite and a strategic supplier of battery anode materials necessary to support the electric vehicle revolution, by providing a fully integrated product from "mine to the battery".
- Membership in the EBA and ERMA provides NextSource with an opportunity to collaborate with key European stakeholders, automotive manufacturers ("OEMs") and end-users seeking reliable, secure and sustainable access to high-quality graphite and other battery materials.
- As announced on May 25, 2021, NextSource entered into a long-term partnership and offtake agreement with Germany's thyssenkrupp Materials Trading, an EBA member, to supply our SuperFlake® graphite for their foundries and battery production businesses.
- The Company's Molo graphite mine, which is on track to be commissioned in Q2 of 2022, will become a high-quality source of graphite for the European market.
- As announced on June 23, 2021, recent discussions with offtake partners for our Superflake® graphite resulted in the Company initiating a technical study for a Phase 2 production capacity of at least 150,000 tonnes per annum, which is a significant increase from our 2019 Feasibility Study that considered a Phase 2 capacity of only 45,000 tpa.
- NextSource is already in discussions with other EBA and ERMA members that are integral to the battery manufacturing supply chain regarding potential offtakes and supply of our SuperFlake® graphite into key European markets.
EUROPE PREDICTED TO LEAD THE ARRIVAL OF EV DOMINANCE IN 12 YEARS
|Diskussion: NextSource Materials -- geben Sie Ihre Meinung im Forum ab!
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare