checkAd

ePlay and acQyr eXchange Announce Partnership for Monetization of Sports and eSports Apps

Autor: Accesswire
22.07.2021, 13:30  |  20   |   |   

New partnership creates first public exchange of game points and prizes for cashLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that it is partnering with acQyr …

New partnership creates first public exchange of game points and prizes for cash

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that it is partnering with acQyr eXchange, the first public exchange tracking and managing game rewards, prizes, and points gamers acquire in mobile and online games. The acQyr eXchange (QX) allows ePlay users to track, manage, and redeem points from Howie Go Viral, Big Shot, Fan Freak, Klocked, and more into cash on the QX mobile app.

Foto: Accesswire

ePlay will be one of the founding game partners on the QX platform, allowing ePlay's existing and new games to offer users another reason to download and play. Points can be redeemed for cash on QX, but players have to earn them first.

ePlay and QX are also collaborating to create digital innovations for ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds including: Howie Mandel's Howie's Games, Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball, sports gambling app Fan Freak, and ePlay's running app, Klocked.

"ePlay has a great lineup of sports, eSports, and entertainment games and apps that are fun to play," says acQyr eXchange CEO, Jim Mulford. "Fun is fun, making money on QX for having fun? Well, that is exciting!"

ePlay and QX enables a mobile game like Fan Freak to reward loyalty and success with cash, lowering the barrier for sports gaming and broadening the audience base beyond loyal sports fans to include sports viewers, and casual sports and eSports fans. The agreement will lead directly to increased ePlay game revenues, increased retention, and opportunity to acquire new users at lower and lower costs.

"ePlay already engages users with challenges, great narrative, and fun to play game mechanics," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "With the QX platform we expect increased revenues, retention and lower acquisition costs as users play, pick, explore, predict, run, race, shoot, and, yes, infect Howie Mandel in Howie Go Viral, over and over again while earning real cash."

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Sign up for early access to Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

About acQyr eXchange

The acQyr eXchange, developed by Denver-based Targeted Shopping Solutions, Inc, is the first public exchange to track and manage the digital assets (loyalty rewards, earned prizes, etc.) gamers acquire online which then can be redeemed for cash. The platform is initially available for mobile and online gaming.

The acQyr eXchange was created to help mobile and online game publishers increase gameplay, improve customer retention, and grow revenue by providing a superior solution for redeeming digital assets. By allowing gamers to own and exchange all earned rewards from participating games into local currency, the exchange is a unique and powerful platform for developers of all sizes.

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.
(310) 684-3857‬
E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com
Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

SOURCE: ePlay Digital Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656613/ePlay-and-acQyr-eXchange-Announce-Pa ...

ePlay Digital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ePlay and acQyr eXchange Announce Partnership for Monetization of Sports and eSports Apps New partnership creates first public exchange of game points and prizes for cashLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that it is partnering with acQyr …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta Approves Amended Plan of Arrangement
Nexa Reports Second Quarter Exploration Results
BlackStar's Blockchain Equity Trading Proprietary Software May Be Innovative Solution for ...
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
First Light and New Oroperu Complete C$22,038,500 Financing in Connection with Business Combination ...
Pressure BioSciences Announces Major Business Expansion, Establishing Eco-Friendly Agrochemicals ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Receives All Necessary Approvals for Drilling at the Corcoran Silver-Gold ...
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Conditions Satisfied for Malaysia Acquisition
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21ePlay Announces New Title Released to Google Play Store
Accesswire | Analysen
30.06.21ePlay Announces 100,000 App Downloads in 100 Days
Accesswire | Analysen
28.06.21ePlay Announces Completion of Holo3D Acquisition, Apple Approval of Klocked, and Release of Klocked Beta 1.0 to Early Access Users
Accesswire | Analysen
23.06.21ePlay Provides Corporate Update on Fan Freak App Following the Passing of Bill C-218 by Canadian Senate
Accesswire | Analysen