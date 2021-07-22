checkAd

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 13:30  |  18   |   |   

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that on July 21, 2021, it priced an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 of its 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Shares”) at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, for net proceeds of approximately $242.0 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering-related expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company will contribute the net proceeds from the sale of the Shares to its operating partnership. The operating partnership will use the net proceeds to redeem all of the Company’s outstanding 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”) and up to all of either the Company’s outstanding 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Series D Preferred Shares”) or the Company’s outstanding 6.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Series E Preferred Shares”). Our operating partnership will use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include acquiring and investing in hotel properties in accordance with the Company’s investment strategy and reducing the Company’s outstanding debt. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the Series C Preferred Shares, the Series D Preferred Shares or the Series E Preferred Shares.

Wells Fargo Securities, Raymond James and BofA Securities are the joint book-running managers of the offering. Baird and Stifel are the joint lead managers of the offering. PNC Capital Markets LLC and US Bancorp are acting as senior co-managers. Capital One Securities, Regions Securities LLC, Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko and TD Securities are acting as co-managers.

The Shares will be issued under the Company's currently effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the final prospectus supplement (when available) and base prospectus relating to the Shares may be obtained by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: WFS Customer Service, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, telephone: 1-800-645-3751; Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com, telephone: 1-800-248-8863; and BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a leading owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,600 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. For example, the fact that the offering has priced may imply that the offering will close, but the closing is subject to conditions customary in transactions of this type and may be delayed or may not occur at all. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that on July 21, 2021, it priced an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 of its 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Shares”) at a public offering …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Metro by T-Mobile is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer iPhone 12 mini on Us
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS ...
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
Teradata Joins TM Forum to Support the Cloud Journeys of Global Communications Services Providers
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Second Quarter 2021 Operating Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update and Executes Contract to Acquire Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten