checkAd

GeoPark Announces Second Quarter 2021 Operational Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 13:30  |  25   |   |   

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina, today announced its operational update for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 (“2Q2021”).

All figures are expressed in US Dollars. Growth comparisons refer to the same period of the prior year, except when otherwise specified.

Highlights

Oil and Gas Production and Operations

  • Consolidated oil and gas production of 36,489 boepd, impacted by managed curtailments due to extensive protests and demonstrations that affected overall logistics throughout Colombia1
  • Production restored by the end of 2Q2021, with GeoPark currently producing 38,000-39,000 boepd
  • Drilling and field operations normalized by the end of 2Q2021 and currently fully active with three operated drilling rigs and three workover rigs in Colombia

Ongoing Operations and Revised 2021 Guidance

  • Full-year 2021 average production has been revised to 38,000-40,000 boepd with a work program of $125-140 million and operating netbacks of $340-390 million (assuming Brent at $60-65 per bbl)2
  • 2H2021 production is expected to average 39,000-42,000 boepd (excluding the potential production from the 2H2021 exploration drilling program)
  • 2H2021 drilling program includes exploration prospects in the CPO-5 (GeoPark non-operated, 30% WI) and Llanos 94 (GeoPark non-operated, 50% WI) blocks
  • Flexible work program, quickly adaptable to any oil price scenario

Debt Reduction and Cost Savings

  • Strategic first phase deleveraging process executed in April 2021, resulting in significant debt reduction with extended maturities and lower cost of debt
  • $85 million of cash & cash equivalents as of June 30, 20213
  • Long-term financial debt maturity profile with no principal payments until September 2024

ESG+ Actions

  • National electric grid connection and PV solar projects currently underway to continue improving industry-leading cost and carbon footprint performance in the Llanos 34 block (GeoPark operated, 45% WI)
  • Currently developing strategic medium and long-term greenhouse gas reduction policy
  • GeoPark’s annual sustainability report (SPEED/ESG 2020 report) to be published in August 2021

Corporate Governance Strengthening

  • Shareholders reelected all GeoPark directors at the AGM4 held on July 15, 2021, with every director receiving at least 70% of the shares voted
  • Newly appointed Independent Chair of the Board, Ms. Sylvia Escovar
  • GeoPark’s Board composed of a majority of independent directors and key committees consist solely of independent directors (Nomination and Corporate Governance, Audit, and Compensation committees)

Returning Cash and Value to Shareholders

  • Quarterly Dividend of $0.0205 per share ($1.25 million), paid on April 13, 2021
  • Quarterly Dividend of $0.0205 per share ($1.25 million), paid on May 28, 2021
  • Resumed discretionary share buyback program, having acquired 241,927 shares for $2.9 million since November 6, 2020, while executing self-funded and flexible work programs, and paying down debt

Ongoing Portfolio Restructuring

  • Peru: Executed agreement to transfer the Morona block contract and operatorship to Petroperu
  • Brazil: Manati gas field divestment process expected to close by the end of 2021
  • Brazil: REC-T-128 block farm-out closed during May 2021
  • Argentina: initiated a process during May 2021 to evaluate farm-out/divestment opportunities
  • Asset management restructuring initiative providing G&A, OPEX and other cost improvements

REVISED 2021 GUIDANCE

As announced on May 17, June 1 and July 1, extensive protests and demonstrations across Colombia affected overall logistics and supply chains, restricting GeoPark’s crude oil transportation, drilling and the mobilization of personnel, equipment, and supplies. These events caused the Company and its joint venture partners to manage production curtailments and to temporarily suspend or delay drilling and maintenance activities.

Operations normalized by the end of 2Q2021 and GeoPark is currently producing 38,000-39,000 boepd, with 2H2021 production expected to average 39,000-42,000 boepd.

Revised 2021 production guidance of 38,000-40,000 average boepd (from previous 41,000-43,000 boepd) results from production curtailments during 2Q2021 related to extensive protests in Colombia (which account for approximately 800-1,000 boepd of the revised estimate), delays in the execution of certain maintenance and capital expenditure projects (mainly in the Platanillo and CPO-5 blocks) and to a lesser extent, due to a combination of field and well performance, including higher downtime due to floods temporarily affecting surface facilities and electrical system failures in the Llanos 34 block.

Delayed maintenance and drilling activities in the Platanillo block were mainly caused by the blockades in Colombia. In the CPO-5 block, the operator has delayed the spud of the Indico 4 development well to 4Q2021 (originally scheduled for June 2021), targeting drilling of 2-3 wells during 2021 (from previous 5-6 wells, with the remaining 2-3 wells expected to be spudded in 1Q2022).

Capital expenditures have been revised down to $125-140 million (from $130-150 million), which will compensate a significant portion of the lower operating netbacks that results from lower production and thus reducing its impact on free cash flow.

The table below provides further details about GeoPark’s revised 2021 guidance compared to its previous guidance.

 

 

     

July 22, 2021
Revision

     

Previous

Guidance

Brent Assumption ($ per bbl)

     

$60-655

     

$50-55

2021 Average Production (boepd)

     

38,000-40,000

     

41,000-43,000

2021 Operating Netback6

     

340-390 million

     

330-370 million

2021 Capital Expenditures

     

125-140 million

     

130-150 million

Operating Netback/Capital Expenditure Ratio7

     

2.7 times

     

2.6 times

Breakdown of Quarterly Production by Country

The following table shows production figures for 2Q2021, as compared to 2Q2020:

2Q2021

2Q2020

Total
(boepd)

Oil

(bopd)a

Gas

(mcfpd)

Total
(boepd)

% Chg.

Colombia

29,571

29,333

1,428

 

31,072

-5%

Chile

2,584

284

13,800

 

3,101

-17%

Brazil

2,080

29

12,306

 

679

206%

Argentina

2,254

1,316

5,628

 

2,060

9%

Total

36,489

30,962

33,162

 

36,912

-1%

a) Includes royalties paid in kind in Colombia for approximately 1,245 bopd in 2Q2021. No royalties were paid in kind in Brazil, Chile, or Argentina.

Quarterly Production Evolution

(boepd)

2Q2021

1Q2021

4Q2020

3Q2020

2Q2020

Colombia

29,571

31,455

31,858

31,297

31,072

Chile

2,584

2,491

3,133

3,610

3,101

Brazil

2,080

1,984

2,167

1,581

679

Argentina

2,254

2,201

2,146

2,357

2,060

Total

36,489

38,131

39,304

38,845

36,912

Oil

30,962

32,877

33,238

32,875

32,504

Gas

5,527

5,254

6,065

5,970

4,408

Oil and Gas Production Update

Consolidated:

Oil and gas production in 2Q2021 decreased by 1% to 36,489 boepd from 36,912 boepd in 2Q2020, mainly resulting from lower oil and gas production in Colombia and Chile, partially offset by increased production in Brazil and Argentina.

Oil represented 85% and 88% of total reported production in 2Q2021 and 2Q2020, respectively.

Colombia:

Average net oil and gas production in Colombia decreased by 5% to 29,571 boepd in 2Q2021 compared to 31,072 boepd in 2Q2020.

GeoPark’s 2Q2021 production in Colombia was affected by extensive protests and demonstrations that affected overall logistics, restricting the Company’s crude oil transportation, drilling and the mobilization of personnel, equipment, and supplies, causing the Company to manage production curtailments that started in early May and normalized towards the end of June.

Oil and gas production in main blocks in Colombia was as follows:

  • Llanos 34 block net average production was 24,515 bopd in 2Q2021 and current production is approximately 25,000 bopd (or 56,000 bopd gross)
  • CPO-5 block net average production was 3,445 bopd (or 11,483 bopd gross) in 2Q2021 and current production is approximately 3,900 bopd (or 13,000 bopd gross)
  • Platanillo block average production was 1,110 bopd in 2Q2021 and current production is approximately 2,000 bopd

Latest developments in the Llanos 34 block:

  • Three active drilling rigs expecting to spud 14-16 gross wells during 2H2021 (mainly targeting development projects in Tigana, Jacana and Tigui oil fields)
  • Environmental impact studies and other preliminary works underway to connect the block to the national power grid, expected to be operational by the end of 2022
  • Initiated engineering works for the PV solar project, expected to be operational by June 2022
  • Grid connection and PV solar projects are key drivers to continue improving the Llanos 34 block’s industry-leading cost and carbon footprint performance

Latest developments in the CPO-5 block:

  • Completed 250 sq km of 3D seismic acquisition in 2Q2021, expected to add additional leads and prospects in the central area of the block

Other activities in operated and non-operated blocks:

  • Llanos 94 block (GeoPark non-operated, 50% WI): pre-drilling activities underway in the Humea exploration prospect, spudding expected in 3Q2021
  • PUT-8 block (GeoPark operated, 50% WI): Completed 112 sq km of 3D seismic acquisition in 2Q2021. PUT-8 is adjacent to the Platanillo block in the Putumayo basin

Chile:

Average net production in Chile decreased by 17% to 2,584 boepd in 2Q2021 compared to 3,101 boepd in 2Q2020, resulting from lower gas production in the Jauke and Jauke Oeste gas fields. Maintenance and well intervention activities were carried out in Jauke Oeste, affecting gas production in 2Q2021. The production mix during 2Q2021 was 89% gas and 11% light oil (compared to 92% gas and 8% light oil in 2Q2020).

Brazil:

Average net production in Brazil increased by 206% to 2,080 boepd in 2Q2021 compared to 679 boepd in 2Q2020 due to higher gas demand in northern Brazil. The production mix during 2Q2021 was 99% natural gas and 1% oil and condensate (compared to 88% natural gas and 12% oil and condensate in 2Q2020).

Argentina:

Average net production in Argentina increased by 9% to 2,254 boepd in 2Q2021 compared to 2,060 boepd in 2Q2020. The production mix during 2Q2021 was 58% oil and 42% natural gas (compared to 61% oil and 39% natural gas in 2Q2020).

OTHER NEWS / RECENT EVENTS

Reporting Date for 2Q2021 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

GeoPark will report its 2Q2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the market close.

In conjunction with the 2Q2021 results press release, GeoPark management will host a conference call on August 5, 2021 at 10:00 am (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the 2Q2021 financial results. To listen to the call, participants can access the webcast located in the Investor Support section of the Company’s website at www.geo-park.com, or by clicking below:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3329548/DD55368837B5F74936B9ACBDB1945AE1

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing the numbers provided below:

United States Participants: 1 844-200-6205
International Participants: +44 208-0682-558
Passcode: 931620

Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast.

An archive of the webcast replay will be made available in the Investor Support section of the Company’s website at www.geo-park.com after the conclusion of the live call.

GLOSSARY

 

 

 

AGM

 

Annual General Meeting

 

 

 

ANP

 

Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels

 

 

 

Operating netback

 

Revenue, less production, and operating costs (net of accrual of stock options and stock awards), selling expenses and realized portion of commodity risk management contracts. Operating netback is equivalent to Adjusted EBITDA net of cash expenses included in Administrative, Geological and Geophysical and Other operating costs

 

Bbl

 

Barrel

 

 

 

Boe

 

Barrels of oil equivalent

 

Boepd

 

Barrels of oil equivalent per day

 

Bopd

 

Barrels of oil per day

 

D&M

 

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

 

F&D costs

 

Finding and development costs, calculated as capital expenditures divided by the applicable net reserves additions before changes in Future Development Capital

 

Km

 

Kilometers

 

 

 

Mboe

 

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent

 

Mmbo

 

Million barrels of oil

 

Mmboe

 

Million barrels of oil equivalent

 

Mcfpd

 

Thousand cubic feet per day

 

Mmcfpd

 

Million cubic feet per day

 

Mm3/day

 

Thousand cubic meters per day

 

NPV10

 

Present value of estimated future oil and gas revenues, net of estimated direct expenses, discounted at an annual rate of 10%

 

PRMS

 

Petroleum Resources Management System

 

 

 

Sq km

 

Square Kilometer

 

WI

 

Working Interest

 

 

 

NOTICE

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the “Investor Support” section on the website at www.geo-park.com.

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated based on such rounded figures but based on such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward- looking statements contained in this press release can be identified using forward-looking words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘estimate’’ and ‘‘potential,’’ among others.

Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including the divestment process of the Manati gas field, engineering works for the PV solar project, the connection of the Llanos 34 block to the national electric power grid, expected production growth, expected schedule, economic recovery, payback timing, IRR, drilling activities, demand for oil and gas, oil and gas prices, capital expenditures plan, regulatory approvals, reserves and exploration resources. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to the management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors. Oil and gas production figures included in this release are stated before the effect of royalties paid in kind, consumption, and losses, except when specified.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them considering new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements to reflect later events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned that the exploration resources disclosed in this press release are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. Unrisked prospective resources are not risked for change of development or chance of discovery. If a discovery is made, there is no certainty that it will be developed or, if it is developed, there is no certainty as to the timing of such development. There is no certainty that any portion of the prospective resources will be discovered. If discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources. Prospective resource volumes are presented as unrisked.

_________________________________
1 Please refer to the Company’s releases on May 17, June 1, and July 1, 2021.
2 Brent price assumption from July to December 2021, assuming $3-4/bbl Vasconia-Brent differential.
3 Unaudited.
4 Annual General Meeting.
5 Brent assumption from July to December 2021.
6 Assuming a Brent to Vasconia differential averaging $3-4 per bbl in 2H2021.
7 Ratio calculated using the middle point of operating netback and capital expenditures.

GeoPark USD Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GeoPark Announces Second Quarter 2021 Operational Update GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Metro by T-Mobile is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer iPhone 12 mini on Us
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS ...
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
Teradata Joins TM Forum to Support the Cloud Journeys of Global Communications Services Providers
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Gerald O’Shaughnessy Comments on Preliminary Voting Results from GeoPark Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21GeoPark Shareholders Reelect All Directors at 2021 Annual General Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Gerald O’Shaughnessy Issues Letter to GeoPark Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21ISS Revises Recommendation in Favor of All Eight of GeoPark’s Highly Qualified Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote “FOR” Seven of Eight of GeoPark’s Highly Qualified Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Manchester Financial Group, LP Intends to Withhold Support for Four Directors of GeoPark Limited
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21GeoPark Reports Production and Operations Update in Colombia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Gerald O’Shaughnessy Sets the Record Straight Regarding GeoPark Board’s Misinformation Campaign
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21GeoPark Co-Founder and Former Chairman Gerald O’Shaughnessy Issues Investor Presentation and Announces Highly Qualified Potential Director Candidates for the Board
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21GeoPark Co-Founder and Former Chairman Gerald O’Shaughnessy Urges Shareholders to Vote Against Four Company Director Nominees
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten