Largo Resources Appoints Ian Robertson to Co-Chair of its Board of Directors and as Interim President of Largo Clean Energy

Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) today announces the appointment of Ian Robertson as Co-Chair of its Board of Directors (the “Board”). Mr. Robertson will also assume an active role in helping direct Largo Clean Energy Corp. (“LCE”) as it commences the formal search for a permanent leader.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005538/en/

Largo Resources Appoints Ian Robertson to Co-Chair of its Board of Directors and as Interim President of Largo Clean Energy (Photo: Business Wire)

Largo Resources Appoints Ian Robertson to Co-Chair of its Board of Directors and as Interim President of Largo Clean Energy (Photo: Business Wire)

J. Alberto Arias, Co-Chair of the Board of Largo, commented: “With decades of exceptional leadership experience as a chief executive and board member, alongside deep institutional knowledge across the renewable energy sector, I am delighted that Ian has agreed to co-chair the Board of Largo Resources as we lead the Company through the transformational opportunity in the energy storage industry which we expect to be one of the key drivers of future growth and value creation for the Company.” He continued: “We are also extremely grateful to have Ian assume the position of President of our clean energy division as we commence the search for a permanent replacement. Ian’s strong business experience, including strategic contacts in the energy and utility industries, combined with his commitment to sustainable development are invaluable as we continue to strategically develop Largo Clean Energy. I am confident that in working together, Largo will be successful in executing its growth strategy going forward.”

Ian Robertson, Co-Chair of the Board and President of LCE, commented: “I am honored to have the opportunity to co-chair Largo’s Board with Alberto, whose leadership and vision have positioned the Company to achieve extraordinary success over the last 10 years, and to continue to work more closely with Paulo Misk and the rest of the executive team in continuing to evolve Largo Clean Energy for its new stage of growth.” He continued: “Largo brings a compelling combination to the market and I am excited to work with the Board and executive management as we continue to offer innovative solutions to support a low-carbon future.”

