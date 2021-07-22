Parsons Awarded $26 Million Task Order to Enhance USAF All-Domain Operations

The task order contract has a one-year base period with three option years and will support functional and technical requirements on the GARDEM software baselines for U.S. Air Force and other Department of Defense and Intelligence Community customers. This award is the fifth competitive bid the company has won on the GARDEM contract since 2019, totaling $144 million, making Parsons the number one awardee on this IDIQ vehicle. The company has provided support to critical AFRL missions for more than 20 years.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with AFRL to enable our U.S. Federal agencies to quickly access warfighting data across all-domain battlespaces,” said Mike Dewitz, executive vice president and general manager of Parsons’ missile defense and C5ISR business unit. “This award builds on Parsons’ history of delivering smart, mission-ready software solutions, enabling tactical advantage for our warfighters in any mission space.”

Parsons will perform functional onsite, training, demonstrations, enhancements, modifications, integration, testing, deployments and maintenance of technologies. The company excels in agile, flexible solutions and will deliver enhancements incrementally with modular components that will help to integrate systems.

GARDEM is a $427 million contract ceiling vehicle with a mission to create and implement updated software baselines, allowing federal customers across all domains to assess critical information from multiple data sources.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

