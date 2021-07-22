Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Results

checkAd

RICHMOND, Va., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company” or “Atlantic Union”) (Nasdaq: AUB) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $82.4 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $1.05 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings(1) were $77.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net income available to common shareholders was $135.6 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $1.72 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $147.2 million, diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $1.87, and pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings(1) were $145.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

“Atlantic Union delivered solid financial results in the second quarter reflective of steadily improving economic conditions as the headwinds from COVID-19 continued to subside,” said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union. “During the second quarter, loan balances grew modestly, credit quality remained pristine and our capital and liquidity positions continue to be strong.

“As we head into the second half of 2021, we expect that loan growth will accelerate as economic activity picks up over the next several quarters and credit losses will remain historically low due to the positive economic outlook. Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability and growth – in that order of priority - Atlantic Union remains committed to generating sustainable, profitable growth and building long term value for our shareholders.”

Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)

The Company has participated in the SBA PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act (“PPP Round One”), which was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic (“COVID-19”). The Company processed over 11,000 PPP loans totaling $1.7 billion in 2020 pursuant to the CARES Act. The loans carry a 1% interest rate. As of June 30, 2021, PPP Round One loans have a recorded investment of $337.7 million and unamortized deferred fees of $2.0 million.

Certain provisions of the CARES Act, including additional PPP funding, were extended during December 2020 and expired on May 31, 2021 (“PPP Round Two”). The Company processed over 5,000 loans pursuant to PPP Round Two, with a recorded investment of $546.1 million and unamortized deferred fees of $22.4 million as of June 30, 2021. The loans carry a 1% interest rate.

In addition to an insignificant amount of PPP loan pay offs, the Company has processed $1.3 billion(*) of loan forgiveness on 9,800 PPP loans(*) through June 30, 2021. In the second quarter of 2021, 4,500 PPP Round One(*) loans totaling $696.0 million(*) were processed for forgiveness and 500 PPP Round Two loans(*) totaling $9.0 million(*) were processed for forgiveness.

Share Repurchase Program

On May 4, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program (or the “Repurchase Program”) to purchase up to $125 million worth of the Company’s common stock in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 and/or Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act. The Repurchase Program expires on June 30, 2022 and replaced the prior repurchase program that was due to expire on June 30, 2021. Under the Repurchase Program, 1.1 million shares were repurchased for $42.3 million in the aggregate during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company has remaining repurchase authorization of $82.7 million available under the Repurchase Program.
(*) PPP values are rounded and approximate values

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2021, net interest income was $140.5 million, an increase from $134.9 million reported in the first quarter of 2021. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $143.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $5.7 million from the first quarter of 2021. The increases in the net interest income and net interest income (FTE) were primarily driven by the increase in PPP loan accretion included in interest income to $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $176.8 million in average earning assets and the higher calendar day count in the second quarter. The second quarter net interest margin increased 6 basis points to 3.15% from 3.09% in the previous quarter, while the net interest margin (FTE)(1)  increased 7 basis points to 3.23% from 3.16% during the same period as a result of stable earning asset yields compared to the first quarter and a 7 basis point decline in cost of funds.

The Company’s net interest margin (FTE) (1) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion related to acquisition accounting declined $167,000 from the prior quarter to $3.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The first and second quarters of 2021 and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

                       
        Deposit          
  Loan   Accretion   Borrowings      
  Accretion   (Amortization)   Amortization   Total
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021 $ 4,287   20     (198 )   $ 4,109
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021   4,132   12     (202 )     3,942
For the remaining six months of 2021 (estimated)   3,607   (17 )   (407 )     3,183
For the years ending (estimated):                  
2022   6,166   (43 )   (829 )     5,294
2023   4,594   (32 )   (852 )     3,710
2024   3,756   (4 )   (877 )     2,875
2025   2,877   (1 )   (900 )     1,976
2026   2,298       (926 )     1,372
Thereafter   10,374       (8,945 )     1,429
Total remaining acquisition accounting fair value adjustments at June 30, 2021 $ 33,672   (97 )   (13,736 )   $ 19,839

ASSET QUALITY

Overview
During the second quarter of 2021, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of loans decreased slightly and remained low at 0.28% at June 30, 2021. Accruing past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2021 decreased 7 basis points as compared to March 31, 2021 and were 10 basis points lower than accruing past due loan levels at June 30, 2020. Net charge-off levels remained low at less than 0.01% of average loans for the second quarter 2021, which is a 3 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2021, and a 9 basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $128.3 million at June 30, 2021, a $27.5 million decrease from the prior quarter due to lower expected losses than previously estimated and improvements in the macroeconomic outlook.

Nonperforming Assets
At June 30, 2021, NPAs totaled $38.1 million, a decrease of $6.1 million from March 31, 2021. NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans at June 30, 2021 were 0.28%, a decrease of 3 basis points from 0.31% at March 31, 2021. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), NPAs as a percentage of total adjusted loans held for investment were 0.30% at June 30, 2021, a decrease of 5 basis points from 0.35% at March 31, 2021.

The following table shows a summary of nonperforming asset balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

                             
  June 30,       March 31,       December 31,       September 30,       June 30, 
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Nonaccrual loans $ 36,399   $ 41,866   $ 42,448   $ 39,023   $ 39,624
Foreclosed properties   1,696     2,344     2,773     4,159     4,397
Total nonperforming assets $ 38,095   $ 44,210   $ 45,221   $ 43,182   $ 44,021

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

                             
  June 30,       March 31,       December 31,       September 30,       June 30, 
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Beginning Balance $ 41,866     $ 42,448     $ 39,023     $ 39,624     $ 44,022  
Net customer payments   (9,307 )     (4,133 )     (4,640 )     (2,803 )     (6,524 )
Additions   4,162       3,821       8,211       2,790       3,206  
Charge-offs   (183 )     (270 )     (146 )     (588 )     (1,088 )
Loans returning to accruing status   (153 )                       8  
Transfers to foreclosed property   14                          
Ending Balance $ 36,399     $ 41,866     $ 42,448     $ 39,023     $ 39,624  

The following table shows the activity in foreclosed properties for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

                             
  June 30,       March 31,       December 31,       September 30,       June 30, 
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Beginning Balance $ 2,344     $ 2,773     $ 4,159     $ 4,397     $ 4,444  
Additions of foreclosed property   14                          
Valuation adjustments               (35 )            
Proceeds from sales   (572 )     (419 )     (1,357 )     (254 )     (55 )
Gains (losses) from sales   (90 )     (10 )     6       16       8  
Ending Balance $ 1,696     $ 2,344     $ 2,773     $ 4,159     $ 4,397  

Past Due Loans
Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $25.1 million or 0.18% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2021, compared to $36.0 million or 0.25% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2021, and $40.5 million or 0.28% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), past due loans still accruing interest were 0.20% of total adjusted loans held for investment at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.28% of total adjusted loans held for investment at March 31, 2021, and 0.32% of total adjusted loans held for investment at June 30, 2020. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $8.7 million or 0.06% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at June 30, 2021, compared to $9.8 million or 0.07% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2021, and $19.3 million or 0.13% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020.

Net Charge-offs
Net charge-offs totaled $69,000 or less than 0.01% of total average loans (annualized) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.2 million or 0.03% for the first quarter of 2021, and $3.3 million or 0.09% for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were less than 0.01% of total adjusted average loans on an annualized basis, compared to 0.04% for the first quarter of 2021, and 0.10% for the second quarter of 2020.

Provision for Credit Losses
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $27.4 million, compared to a negative provision of credit losses of $13.6 million in the previous quarter, and which decreased $61.6 million compared to the provision for credit losses of $34.2 million recorded during the same quarter in 2020. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 reflected a negative provision of $24.6 million in provision for loan losses and a negative provision of $2.8 million for unfunded commitments. The decrease in the provision for credit losses as compared to the same quarter in 2020 was driven by the benign credit impacts since the pandemic began, the significant recovery in the economy since last year, as well as the improvement in the economic forecast utilized in estimating the ACL as of June 30, 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses
At June 30, 2021, the ACL was $128.3 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $118.3 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments (“RUC”) of $10.0 million. The ACL at June 30, 2021 decreased $27.5 million from March 31, 2021, due to lower expected losses than previously estimated as a result of benign credit quality metrics to date and an improved economic outlook due to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and the impact of government stimulus inclusive of PPP loan funding. The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 0.94% at June 30, 2021 and 1.09% at March 31, 2021. When excluding PPP loans(1), which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the ACL as a percentage of total adjusted loans at June 30, 2021 decreased 22 basis points to 1.00% from the prior quarter.

At June 30, 2021, the ALLL decreased $24.7 million and the RUC decreased $2.8 million from March 31, 2021. The ALLL as a percentage of the total loan portfolio was 0.86% at June 30, 2021 and 1.00% at March 31, 2021. When excluding PPP loans(1), which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the ALLL as a percentage of total adjusted loans decreased 20 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.92% at June 30, 2021. The ratio of the ALLL to nonaccrual loans was 324.9% at June 30, 2021, compared to 341.4% at March 31, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $2.5 million to $28.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $31.0 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $3.6 million decline in mortgage banking income driven by lower mortgage origination volumes and a decline in loan-related interest rate swap income of $433,000 due to lower transaction volumes. In addition, there was a decline in unrealized gains on equity method investments of approximately $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2021. These quarterly declines were partially offset by increases in several other non-interest income categories including, an increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $1.1 million related to service charges on deposit accounts, higher debit card interchange fees of $356,000, an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $944,000 primarily due to life insurance proceeds received during the quarter, and an increase in fiduciary and asset management fees of $344,000 due to growth in assets under management.  

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense decreased $19.9 million to $92.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $111.9 million in the prior quarter. The decreases in non-interest expense was primarily driven by the recognition of debt extinguishment costs of $14.7 million during the first quarter of 2021, resulting from the prepayment of $200.0 million in long-term FHLB advances. Salaries and benefits declined by approximately $1.9 million primarily due to decreases in payroll related taxes, which are typically seasonally higher in the first quarter. Professional services declined $552,000 primarily due to legal fees and costs related to strategic projects recognized in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, noninterest expense decreased $1.3 million due to costs related to the Company’s closure of five branches in February 2021 recognized during the first quarter of 2021. OREO and related credit expenses declined from the first quarter of 2021 by approximately $795,000, primarily driven by gains of $930,000 on the sale of closed branches during the second quarter. These net reductions were offset by an increase of $694,000 in marketing and advertising expenses and an increase in technology and data processing of $315,000. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 also included approximately $200,000 in costs related to the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and approximately $250,000 in expenses related to PPP loan forgiveness processing incurred during the second quarter of 2021.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 18.3%, compared to 16.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate is primarily due to changes in the proportion of tax-exempt income to pre-tax income.

BALANCE SHEET

At June 30, 2021, total assets were $20.0 billion, an increase of $134.7 million or approximately 2.7% (annualized) from March 31, 2021, and an increase of $237.0 million or approximately 1.2% from June 30, 2020. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase in cash and cash equivalents, as well as net growth in the investment securities portfolio. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was partially offset by a decrease in loans due to PPP loan forgiveness. The increase in assets from the prior year was primarily driven by net growth in the investment securities portfolio and organic loan growth, partially offset by a decrease in loans due to PPP loan forgiveness.

At June 30, 2021, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $13.7 billion, including $859.4 million in PPP loans, a decrease of $574.4 million or 16.1% (annualized) from March 31, 2021, and average loans decreased $92.2 million or 2.6% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $79.0 million or 2.5% (annualized) from March 31, 2021, and average loans increased $29.5 million or 0.9% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) decreased $610.7 million or 4.3% from June 30, 2020, while quarterly average loans increased $14.2 million or 0.1% from the same period in the prior year. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at June 30, 2021 increased $128.6 million or 1.0% from the same period in the prior year, and quarterly average loans during the second quarter of 2021 increased $100.5 million or 0.8% from the same period in the prior year. In addition to an insignificant amount of PPP loan payoffs, the Company processed approximately $705.0 million of loan forgiveness on approximately 5,000 PPP loans during the second quarter of 2021, in addition to $165.0 million of loan forgiveness on approximately 2,500 PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021.

At June 30, 2021, total deposits were $16.7 billion, an increase of $361.2 million or approximately 8.9% (annualized) from March 31, 2021, and average deposits increased $425.9 million or 10.6% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Deposits increased $1.1 billion or 6.8% from June 30, 2020, and quarterly average deposits increased $1.5 billion or 10.3% from the same period in the prior year. The increases in deposits from the prior quarter and prior year were primarily due to the impact of PPP loan related deposits and government stimulus actions.

The following table shows the Company’s capital ratios at the quarters ended:

             
  June 30,       March 31,       June 30,   
  2021   2020   2020  
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 10.56 % 10.56 % 9.88 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 11.67 % 11.70 % 11.03 %
Total capital ratio (2) 14.05 % 14.25 % 13.81 %
Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2) 9.20 % 9.18 % 8.82 %
Common equity to total assets 12.91 % 12.81 % 12.41 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.40 % 8.24 % 7.74 %

_____________________________
(2) All ratios at June 30, 2021 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.28 per common share, an increase of $0.03, or approximately 12.0%, compared to both the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company also declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $171.88 per share (equivalent to $0.43 per outstanding depositary share).

On May 4, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the Repurchase Program to purchase up to $125 million worth of the Company’s common stock in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 and/or Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act. The Repurchase Program expires on June 30, 2022 and replaced the prior repurchase program that was due to expire on June 30, 2021. As part of the Repurchase Program, 1.1 million shares (or $42.3 million) were repurchased during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company is authorized to repurchase approximately $82.7 million of the Company’s common stock.

_____________________________
(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast for analysts on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time during which management will review the second quarter 2021 financial results and provide an update on recent activities. Interested parties may participate in the call toll-free by dialing (866) 220-4170; international callers wishing to participate may do so by dialing (864) 663-5235. The conference ID number is 2240959. Management will conduct a listen-only webcast with accompanying slides, which can be found at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e3ix8xvr.

A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In reporting the results as of and for the periods ended June 30, 2021, the Company has provided supplemental performance measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible, operating, adjusted or pre-tax pre-provision basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company’s financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements made in Mr. Asbury’s quotes are statements that include, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to the effects of or changes in:

  • changes in interest rates;
  • general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19;
  • the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios and changes therein;
  • demand for loan products and financial services in the Company’s market area;
  • the Company’s ability to manage its growth or implement its growth strategy;
  • the effectiveness of expense reduction plans;
  • the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;
  • the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees;
  • the incremental cost and/or decreased revenues associated with exceeding $10 billion in assets;
  • real estate values in the Bank’s lending area;
  • an insufficient ACL;
  • changes in accounting principles;
  • the Company’s liquidity and capital positions;
  • concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;
  • the effectiveness of the Company’s credit processes and management of the Company’s credit risk;
  • the Company’s ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition from fintech companies;
  • technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;
  • the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on supply chains and methods used to distribute products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company’s liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;
  • the effect of steps the Company takes in response to COVID-19, the severity and duration of the pandemic, the uncertainty regarding new variants of COVID-19 that have emerged, the speed and efficacy of vaccine and treatment developments, the impact of loosening or tightening of government restrictions, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein;
  • the discontinuation of LIBOR and its impact on the financial markets, and the Company’s ability to manage operational, legal and compliance risks related to the discontinuation of LIBOR and implementation of one or more alternate reference rates,
  • performance by the Company’s counterparties or vendors;
  • deposit flows;
  • the availability of financing and the terms thereof;
  • the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;
  • legislative or regulatory changes and requirements, including the impact of the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA, and other legislative and regulatory reactions to COVID-19;
  • potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to COVID-19, including, among other things, the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA;
  • the effects of changes in federal, state or local tax laws and regulations;
  • monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;
  • changes to applicable accounting principles and guidelines; and
  • other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

                             
  As of & For Three Months Ended
 		  As of & For Six Months Ended
  06/30/21      03/31/21      06/30/20   06/30/21   06/30/20
Results of Operations (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Interest and dividend income $ 150,852     $ 147,673     $ 162,867     $ 298,525     $ 334,193  
Interest expense 10,304     12,775     25,562     23,079     61,880  
Net interest income 140,548     134,898     137,305     275,446     272,313  
Provision for credit losses (27,414 )   (13,624 )   34,200     (41,037 )   94,396  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 167,962     148,522     103,105     316,483     177,917  
Noninterest income 28,466     30,985     35,932     59,451     64,838  
Noninterest expenses 91,971     111,937     102,814     203,908     198,459  
Income before income taxes 104,457     67,570     36,223     172,026     44,296  
Income tax expense 19,073     11,381     5,514     30,453     6,498  
Net income 85,384     56,189     30,709     141,573     37,798  
Dividends on preferred stock 2,967     2,967         5,934      
Net income available to common shareholders $ 82,417     $ 53,222     $ 30,709     $ 135,639     $ 37,798  
                             
Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1) $ 153,996     $ 150,726     $ 165,672     $ 304,722     $ 339,755  
Net interest income (FTE) (1) 143,692     137,951     140,110     281,643     277,875  
Total revenue (FTE) (1) 172,158     168,936     176,042     341,094     342,713  
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8) 77,043     68,563     70,390     145,606     138,492  
                             
Key Ratios                            
Earnings per common share, diluted $ 1.05     $ 0.67     $ 0.39     $ 1.72     $ 0.48  
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.72 %   1.16 %   0.64 %   1.44 %   0.41 %
Return on average equity (ROE) 12.46 %   8.38 %   4.96 %   10.44 %   3.06 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3) 21.44 %   14.58 %   9.46 %   18.06 %   6.13 %
Efficiency ratio 54.42 %   67.48 %   59.35 %   60.89 %   58.86 %
Net interest margin 3.15 %   3.09 %   3.23 %   3.12 %   3.35 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.23 %   3.16 %   3.29 %   3.19 %   3.42 %
Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1) 3.46 %   3.46 %   3.90 %   3.46 %   4.18 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.35 %   0.43 %   0.84 %   0.39 %   1.03 %
Cost of deposits 0.18 %   0.23 %   0.53 %   0.20 %   0.68 %
Cost of funds 0.23 %   0.30 %   0.61 %   0.27 %   0.76 %
                             
Operating Measures (4)                            
Adjusted operating earnings $ 85,384     $ 67,736     $ 30,682     $ 153,120     $ 37,640  
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders 82,417     64,769     30,682     147,186     37,640  
Adjusted operating earnings per common share, diluted $ 1.05     $ 0.82     $ 0.39     $ 1.87     $ 0.48  
Adjusted operating ROA 1.72 %   1.40 %   0.64 %   1.56 %   0.41 %
Adjusted operating ROE 12.46 %   10.10 %   4.96 %   11.29 %   3.04 %
Adjusted operating ROTCE (2) (3) 21.44 %   17.58 %   9.46 %   19.54 %   6.11 %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7) 51.35 %   55.38 %   53.28 %   53.34 %   54.04 %
                             
Per Share Data                            
Earnings per common share, basic $ 1.05     $ 0.67     $ 0.39     $ 1.72     $ 0.48  
Earnings per common share, diluted 1.05     0.67     0.39     1.72     0.48  
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.28     0.25     0.25     0.53     0.50  
Market value per share 36.22     38.36     23.16     36.22     23.16  
Book value per common share 33.30     32.37     31.32     33.30     31.32  
Tangible book value per common share (2) 20.59     19.78     18.54     20.59     18.54  
Price to earnings ratio, diluted 8.60     14.12     14.77     10.44     23.99  
Price to book value per common share ratio 1.09     1.19     0.74     1.09     0.74  
Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2) 1.76     1.94     1.25     1.76     1.25  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 78,819,697     78,863,468     78,711,765     78,841,462     79,001,058  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 78,843,724     78,884,235     78,722,690     78,863,859     79,020,036  
Common shares outstanding at end of period 77,928,948     79,006,331     78,713,056     77,928,948     78,713,056  


                               
  As of & For Three Months Ended
 		  As of & For Six Months Ended
  06/30/21      03/31/21      06/30/20   06/30/21
 		  06/30/20
Capital Ratios (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
 		    (unaudited)
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.56 %   10.56 %   9.88 %   10.56 %     9.88 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 11.67 %   11.70 %   11.03 %   11.67 %     11.03 %
Total capital ratio (5) 14.05 %   14.25 %   13.81 %   14.05 %     13.81 %
Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5) 9.20 %   9.18 %   8.82 %   9.20 %     8.82 %
Common equity to total assets 12.91 %   12.81 %   12.41 %   12.91 %     12.41 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.40 %   8.24 %   7.74 %   8.40 %     7.74 %
                               
Financial Condition                              
Assets $ 19,989,356     $ 19,854,612     $ 19,752,317     $ 19,989,356     $ 19,752,317  
Loans held for investment, net 13,697,929     14,272,280     14,308,646     13,697,929       14,308,646  
Securities 3,491,669     3,317,442     2,672,557     3,491,669       2,672,557  
Earning Assets 17,824,283     17,889,174     17,680,876     17,824,283       17,680,876  
Goodwill 935,560     935,560     935,560     935,560       935,560  
Amortizable intangibles, net 49,917     53,471     65,105     49,917       65,105  
Deposits 16,659,219     16,298,017     15,605,139     16,659,219       15,605,139  
Borrowings 380,079     563,600     1,125,030     380,079       1,125,030  
Stockholders' equity 2,747,597     2,709,732     2,618,226     2,747,597       2,618,226  
Tangible common equity (2) 1,595,763     1,554,344     1,451,197     1,595,763       1,451,197  
                               
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs                              
Construction and land development $ 838,722     $ 884,303     $ 1,247,939     $ 838,722     $ 1,247,939  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,069,658     2,083,155     2,067,087     2,069,658       2,067,087  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,712,607     3,671,471     3,455,125     3,712,607       3,455,125  
Multifamily real estate 860,081     842,906     717,719     860,081       717,719  
Commercial & Industrial 2,990,622     3,599,884     3,555,971     2,990,622       3,555,971  
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 637,485     658,051     715,384     637,485       715,384  
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 823,355     816,916     841,051     823,355       841,051  
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 559,014     563,786     627,765     559,014       627,765  
Auto 411,073     406,349     380,053     411,073       380,053  
Consumer 195,036     215,711     311,362     195,036       311,362  
Other Commercial 600,276     529,748     389,190     600,276       389,190  
Total loans held for investment $ 13,697,929     $ 14,272,280     $ 14,308,646     $ 13,697,929     $ 14,308,646  
                               
Deposits                              
NOW accounts $ 3,777,540     $ 3,612,135     $ 3,618,523     $ 3,777,540     $ 3,618,523  
Money market accounts 4,450,724     4,244,092     4,158,325     4,450,724       4,158,325  
Savings accounts 1,032,171     991,418     824,164     1,032,171       824,164  
Time deposits of $250,000 and over 566,180     619,040     689,693     566,180       689,693  
Other time deposits 1,610,032     1,764,933     1,968,474     1,610,032       1,968,474  
Time deposits 2,176,212     2,383,973     2,658,167     2,176,212       2,658,167  
Total interest-bearing deposits $ 11,436,647     $ 11,231,618     $ 11,259,179     $ 11,436,647     $ 11,259,179  
Demand deposits 5,222,572     5,066,399     4,345,960     5,222,572       4,345,960  
Total deposits $ 16,659,219     $ 16,298,017     $ 15,605,139     $ 16,659,219     $ 15,605,139  
                               
Averages                              
Assets $ 19,922,978     $ 19,686,854     $ 19,157,238     $ 19,805,569     $ 18,358,579  
Loans held for investment, net 13,971,939     14,064,123     13,957,711     14,017,777       13,275,817  
Loans held for sale 36,790     63,022     56,846     49,834       53,783  
Securities 3,420,329     3,209,377     2,648,967     3,315,435       2,635,202  
Earning assets 17,868,938     17,692,095     17,106,132     17,781,005       16,334,901  
Deposits 16,500,541     16,074,650     14,960,386     16,288,772       14,153,621  
Time deposits 2,270,217     2,490,432     2,667,268     2,379,716       2,711,384  
Interest-bearing deposits 11,446,768     11,491,129     10,941,368     11,468,826       10,681,393  
Borrowings 399,855     574,678     1,344,994     486,784       1,395,539  
Interest-bearing liabilities 11,846,623     12,065,807     12,286,362     11,955,610       12,076,932  
Stockholders' equity 2,747,864     2,719,941     2,489,969     2,733,980       2,487,807  
Tangible common equity (2) 1,594,311     1,562,575     1,446,948     1,578,531       1,462,875  


                                       
  As of & For Three Months Ended
 		  As of & For Six Months Ended
  06/30/21      03/31/21      06/30/20   06/30/21   06/30/20
Asset Quality (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)                            
Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) $ 142,911     $ 160,540     $ 141,043     $ 160,540     $ 42,294  
Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL                 47,484  
Add: Recoveries 1,876     2,469     1,411     4,345     3,571  
Less: Charge-offs 1,945     3,641     4,677     5,586     11,828  
Add: Provision for loan losses (24,581 )   (16,457 )   32,200     (41,038 )   88,456  
Ending balance, ALLL $ 118,261     $ 142,911     $ 169,977     $ 118,261     $ 169,977  
                             
Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC) $ 12,833     $ 10,000     $ 9,000     $ 10,000     $ 900  
Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL                 4,160  
Add: Provision for unfunded commitments (2,833 )   2,833     2,000         5,940  
Ending balance, RUC $ 10,000     $ 12,833     $ 11,000     $ 10,000     $ 11,000  
Total ACL $ 128,261     $ 155,744     $ 180,977     $ 128,261     $ 180,977  
                             
ACL / total outstanding loans 0.94 %   1.09 %   1.26 %   0.94 %   1.26 %
ACL / total adjusted loans(9) 1.00 %   1.22 %   1.42 %   1.00 %   1.42 %
ALLL / total outstanding loans 0.86 %   1.00 %   1.19 %   0.86 %   1.19 %
ALLL / total adjusted loans(9) 0.92 %   1.12 %   1.34 %   0.92 %   1.34 %
Net charge-offs / total average loans 0.00 %   0.03 %   0.09 %   0.02 %   0.13 %
Net charge-offs / total adjusted average loans(9) 0.00 %   0.04 %   0.10 %   0.02 %   0.14 %
Provision for loan losses/ total average loans (0.71 )%   (0.47 )%   0.93 %   (0.59 )%   1.34 %
Provision for loan losses/ total adjusted average loans(9) (0.77 )%   (0.52 )%   1.02 %   (0.65 )%   1.48 %
                             
Nonperforming Assets (6)                            
Construction and land development $ 2,685     $ 2,637     $ 3,977     $ 2,685     $ 3,977  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 6,969     7,016     8,924     6,969     8,924  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,026     1,958     1,877     3,026     1,877  
Multifamily real estate 113         33     113     33  
Commercial & Industrial 1,908     2,023     2,708     1,908     2,708  
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 4,200     9,190     5,784     4,200     5,784  
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 13,489     14,770     12,029     13,489     12,029  
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 3,726     3,853     3,626     3,726     3,626  
Auto 179     303     584     179     584  
Consumer 104     116     81     104     81  
Other Commercial         1         1  
Nonaccrual loans $ 36,399     $ 41,866     $ 39,624     $ 36,399     $ 39,624  
Foreclosed property 1,696     2,344     4,397     1,696     4,397  
Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 38,095     $ 44,210     $ 44,021     $ 38,095     $ 44,021  
Construction and land development $ 186     $ 189     $ 473     $ 186     $ 473  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,276     3,180     7,851     2,276     7,851  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 827     817     878     827     878  
Multifamily real estate         366         366  
Commercial & Industrial 1,088     654     178     1,088     178  
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 759     576     578     759     578  
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 2,725     3,041     5,099     2,725     5,099  
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 561     917     1,995     561     1,995  
Auto 168     154     181     168     181  
Consumer 156     248     1,157     156     1,157  
Other Commercial         499         499  
Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing $ 8,746     $ 9,776     $ 19,255     $ 8,746     $ 19,255  
Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days $ 46,841     $ 53,986     $ 63,276     $ 46,841     $ 63,276  
NPAs / total outstanding loans 0.28 %   0.31 %   0.31 %   0.28 %   0.31 %
NPAs / total adjusted loans(9) 0.30 %   0.35 %   0.35 %   0.30 %   0.35 %
NPAs / total assets 0.19 %   0.22 %   0.22 %   0.19 %   0.22 %
ALLL / nonaccrual loans 324.90 %   341.35 %   428.97 %   324.90 %   428.97 %
ALLL/ nonperforming assets 310.44 %   323.25 %   386.13 %   310.44 %   386.13 %
                             


  As of & For Three Months Ended
 		  As of & For Six Months Ended
  06/30/21      03/31/21      06/30/20   06/30/21   06/30/20
Past Due Detail (6) (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Construction and land development $ 798     $ 865     $ 1,683     $ 798     $ 1,683  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,450     3,426     1,679     1,450     1,679  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,501     1,055     930     1,501     930  
Multifamily real estate 156     187         156      
Commercial & Industrial 948     3,086     1,602     948     1,602  
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 710     1,803     480     710     480  
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 764     6,831     1,229     764     1,229  
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 919     1,397     1,924     919     1,924  
Auto 1,333     1,035     1,176     1,333     1,176  
Consumer 545     595     844     545     844  
Other Commercial 375     407     456     375     456  
Loans 30-59 days past due $ 9,499     $ 20,687     $ 12,003     $ 9,499     $ 12,003  
Construction and land development $ 310     $ 473     $ 294     $ 310     $ 294  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,008     514     430     2,008     430  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 78     1,413     369     78     369  
Multifamily real estate     81              
Commercial & Industrial 1,733     613     296     1,733     296  
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 565     798     2,105     565     2,105  
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 992     808     3,817     992     3,817  
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 678     284     1,048     678     1,048  
Auto 165     165     290     165     290  
Consumer 297     314     561     297     561  
Other Commercial     88              
Loans 60-89 days past due $ 6,826     $ 5,551     $ 9,210     $ 6,826     $ 9,210  
                             
Past Due and still accruing $ 25,071     $ 36,014     $ 40,468     $ 25,071     $ 40,468  
Past Due and still accruing / total loans 0.18 %   0.25 %   0.28 %   0.18 %   0.28 %
Past Due and still accruing / total adjusted loans(9) 0.20 %   0.28 %   0.32 %   0.20 %   0.32 %
                             
Troubled Debt Restructurings                            
Performing $ 13,053     $ 13,670     $ 15,303     $ 13,053     $ 15,303  
Nonperforming 6,231     6,058     5,042     6,231     5,042  
Total troubled debt restructurings $ 19,284     $ 19,728     $ 20,345     $ 19,284     $ 20,345  
                             
Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)                            
Net interest income (FTE) (1)                            
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 140,548     $ 134,898     $ 137,305     $ 275,446     $ 272,313  
FTE adjustment 3,144     3,053     2,805     6,197     5,562  
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 143,692     $ 137,951     $ 140,110     $ 281,643     $ 277,875  
Noninterest income (GAAP) 28,466     30,985     35,932     59,451     64,838  
Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 172,158     $ 168,936     $ 176,042     $ 341,094     $ 342,713  
                             
Average earning assets $ 17,868,938     $ 17,692,095     $ 17,106,132     $ 17,781,005     $ 16,334,901  
Net interest margin 3.15 %   3.09 %   3.23 %   3.12 %   3.35 %
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.23 %   3.16 %   3.29 %   3.19 %   3.42 %
                             
Tangible Assets (2)                            
Ending assets (GAAP) $ 19,989,356     $ 19,854,612     $ 19,752,317     $ 19,989,356     $ 19,752,317  
Less: Ending goodwill 935,560     935,560     935,560     935,560     935,560  
Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 49,917     53,471     65,105     49,917     65,105  
Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 19,003,879     $ 18,865,581     $ 18,751,652     $ 19,003,879     $ 18,751,652  
                             
Tangible Common Equity (2)                            
Ending equity (GAAP) $ 2,747,597     $ 2,709,732     $ 2,618,226     $ 2,747,597     $ 2,618,226  
Less: Ending goodwill 935,560     935,560     935,560     935,560     935,560  
Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 49,917     53,471     65,105     49,917     65,105  
Less: Perpetual preferred stock 166,357     166,357     166,364     166,357     166,364  
Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,595,763     $ 1,554,344     $ 1,451,197     $ 1,595,763     $ 1,451,197  
                             
Average equity (GAAP) $ 2,747,864     $ 2,719,941     $ 2,489,969     $ 2,733,980     $ 2,487,807  
Less: Average goodwill 935,560     935,560     935,560     935,560     935,560  
Less: Average amortizable intangibles 51,637     55,450     67,136     53,533     69,210  
Less: Average perpetual preferred stock 166,356     166,356     40,325     166,356     20,162  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,594,311     $ 1,562,575     $ 1,446,948     $ 1,578,531     $ 1,462,875  
                             
ROTCE (2)(3)                            
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 82,417     $ 53,222     $ 30,709     $ 135,639     $ 37,798  
Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 2,819     2,947     3,336     5,765     6,813  
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 85,236     $ 56,169     $ 34,045     $ 141,404     $ 44,611  
                             
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3) 21.44 %   14.58 %   9.46 %   18.06 %   6.13 %


                             
  As of & For Three Months Ended
 		  As of & For Six Months Ended
  06/30/21     03/31/21    06/30/20    06/30/21   06/30/20
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Operating Measures (4)                            
Net income (GAAP) $ 85,384     $ 56,189     $ 30,709     $ 141,573     $ 37,798  
Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning, net of tax     11,609     8,141     11,609     9,539  
Less: Gain on sale of securities, net of tax     62     8,168     62     9,697  
Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) 85,384     67,736     30,682     153,120     37,640  
Less: Dividends on preferred stock 2,967     2,967         5,934      
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 82,417     $ 64,769     $ 30,682     $ 147,186     $ 37,640  
                             
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 91,971     $ 111,937     $ 102,814     $ 203,908     $ 198,459  
Less: Amortization of intangible assets 3,568     3,730     4,223     7,298     8,624  
Less: Losses related to balance sheet repositioning     14,695     10,306     14,695     10,306  
Adjusted operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 88,403     $ 93,512     $ 88,285     $ 181,915     $ 179,529  
                             
Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 28,466     $ 30,985     $ 35,932     $ 59,451     $ 64,838  
Less: Losses related to balance sheet repositioning                 (1,769 )
Less: Gain on sale of securities     78     10,339     78     12,275  
Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 28,466     $ 30,907     $ 25,593     $ 59,373     $ 54,332  
                             
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 143,692     $ 137,951     $ 140,110     $ 281,643     $ 277,875  
Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP) 28,466     30,907     25,593     59,373     54,332  
Total adjusted revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 172,158     $ 168,858     $ 165,703     $ 341,016     $ 332,207  
                             
Efficiency ratio 54.42 %   67.48 %   59.35 %   60.89 %   58.86 %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7) 51.35 %   55.38 %   53.28 %   53.34 %   54.04 %
                             
Operating ROTCE (2)(3)(4)                            
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 82,417     $ 64,769     $ 30,682     $ 147,186     $ 37,640  
Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 2,819     2,947     3,336     5,765     6,813  
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 85,236     $ 67,716     $ 34,018     $ 152,951     $ 44,453  
                             
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,594,311     $ 1,562,575     $ 1,446,948     $ 1,578,531     $ 1,462,875  
Adjusted operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 21.44 %   17.58 %   9.46 %   19.54 %   6.11 %
                             
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8)                            
Net income (GAAP) $ 85,384     $ 56,189     $ 30,709     $ 141,573     $ 37,798  
Plus: Provision for credit losses (27,414 )   (13,624 )   34,200     (41,037 )   94,396  
Plus: Income tax expense 19,073     11,381     5,514     30,453     6,498  
Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning     14,695     10,306     14,695     12,075  
Less: Gain on sale of securities     78     10,339     78     12,275  
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 77,043     $ 68,563     $ 70,390     $ 145,606     $ 138,492  
                             
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 78,843,724     78,884,235     78,722,690     78,863,859     79,020,036  
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings per share, diluted $ 0.98     $ 0.87     $ 0.89     $ 1.85     $ 1.75  
                             
Adjusted Loans (9)                            
Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)(GAAP) $ 13,697,929     $ 14,272,280     $ 14,308,646     $ 13,697,929     $ 14,308,646  
Less: PPP adjustments (net of deferred fees and costs) 859,386     1,512,714     1,598,718     859,386     1,598,718  
Total adjusted loans (non-GAAP) $ 12,838,543     $ 12,759,566     $ 12,709,928     $ 12,838,543     $ 12,709,928  
                             
Average loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)(GAAP) $ 13,971,939     $ 14,064,123     $ 13,957,711     $ 14,017,777     $ 13,275,817  
Less: Average PPP adjustments (net of deferred fees and costs) 1,187,641     1,309,326     1,273,883     1,248,147     1,273,883  
Total adjusted average loans (non-GAAP) $ 12,784,298     $ 12,754,797     $ 12,683,828     $ 12,769,630     $ 12,001,934  


                             
  As of & For Three Months Ended
 		  As of & For Six Months Ended
  06/30/21     03/31/21    06/30/20    06/30/21   06/30/20
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Mortgage Origination Held for Sale Volume (10)                            
Refinance Volume $ 73,330     $ 118,918     $ 121,389     $ 192,248     $ 178,424  
Purchase Volume 88,747     67,957     61,131     156,704     114,681  
Total Mortgage loan originations held for sale $ 162,077     $ 186,875     $ 182,520     $ 348,952     $ 293,105  
% of originations held for sale that are refinances 45.2 %   63.6 %   66.5 %   55.1 %   60.9 %
                             
Wealth                            
Assets under management ("AUM") $ 6,396,010     $ 6,056,475     $ 5,271,288     $ 6,396,010     $ 5,271,288  
                             
Other Data                            
End of period full-time employees 1,884     1,869     1,973     1,884     1,973  
Number of full-service branches 129     129     149     129     149  
Number of automatic transaction machines ("ATMs") 149     153     169     149     169  


_____________________________
(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Net interest income (FTE) and total adjusted revenue (FTE), which are used in computing net interest margin (FTE) and adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE), respectively, provide valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components.
(2) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible assets and tangible common equity are used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible assets, tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses.
(3) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally.
(4) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted operating measures exclude the gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment) and gains or losses on sale of securities. The Company believes these non-GAAP adjusted measures provide investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.
(5) All ratios at June 30, 2021 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.
(6) These balances reflect the impact of the CARES Act and the Joint Guidance, which provides relief for TDR designations and also provides guidance on past due reporting for modified loans.
(7) The adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes the amortization of intangible assets and gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment). This measure is similar to the measure utilized by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure utilized for incentive compensation. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.
(8) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted earnings excludes the provision for credit losses, which can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period under the CECL methodology, income tax expense, gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment), and gains or losses on sale of securities. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.
(9) These are non-GAAP financial measures. PPP adjustment impact excludes the SBA guaranteed loans funded during 2020 and 2021. The Company believes loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP is useful to investors as it provides more clarity on the Company’s organic growth. The Company also believes that the related non-GAAP financial measures of past due loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, are useful to investors as loans originated under the PPP carry an SBA guarantee. The Company believes that the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, is useful to investors because of the size of the Company’s PPP originations and the impact of the embedded credit enhancement provided by the SBA guarantee.
(10) Prior periods have been restated to adjust for certain mortgage loans held for investment that were previously included.
   

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

                 
  June 30,   December 31,   June 30,
  2021   2020   2020
ASSETS   (unaudited)     (audited)     (unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents:                
Cash and due from banks $ 268,682   $ 172,307   $ 202,947
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   593,271     318,974     636,211
Federal funds sold   3,217     2,013     2,862
Total cash and cash equivalents   865,170     493,294     842,020
Securities available for sale, at fair value   2,873,405     2,540,419     2,019,164
Securities held to maturity, at carrying value   541,439     544,851     547,561
Restricted stock, at cost   76,825     94,782     105,832
Loans held for sale, at fair value   32,726     96,742     55,067
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs   13,697,929     14,021,314     14,308,646
Less allowance for loan and lease losses   118,261     160,540     169,977
Total loans held for investment, net   13,579,668     13,860,774     14,138,669
Premises and equipment, net   161,114     163,829     164,321
Goodwill   935,560     935,560     935,560
Amortizable intangibles, net   49,917     57,185     65,105
Bank owned life insurance   427,727     326,892     327,075
Other assets   445,805     514,121     551,943
Total assets $ 19,989,356   $ 19,628,449   $ 19,752,317
LIABILITIES                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,222,572   $ 4,368,703   $ 4,345,960
Interest-bearing deposits   11,436,647     11,354,062     11,259,179
Total deposits   16,659,219     15,722,765     15,605,139
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   89,749     100,888     77,216
Other short-term borrowings       250,000    
Long-term borrowings   290,330     489,829     1,047,814
Other liabilities   202,461     356,477     403,922
Total liabilities   17,241,759     16,919,959     17,134,091
Commitments and contingencies                
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Preferred stock, $10.00 par value   173     173     173
Common stock, $1.33 par value   103,091     104,169     104,126
Additional paid-in capital   1,881,395     1,917,081     1,911,985
Retained earnings   709,866     616,052     540,638
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   53,072     71,015     61,304
Total stockholders' equity   2,747,597     2,708,490     2,618,226
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,989,356   $ 19,628,449   $ 19,752,317
                 
Common shares outstanding   77,928,948     78,729,212     78,713,056
Common shares authorized   200,000,000     200,000,000     200,000,000
Preferred shares outstanding   17,250     17,250     17,250
Preferred shares authorized   500,000     500,000     500,000
                 

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

                             
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
Interest and dividend income:                            
Interest and fees on loans $ 130,570     $ 128,006     $ 143,234     $ 258,576     $ 294,361
Interest on deposits in other banks   86       77       155       163       1,017
Interest and dividends on securities:                            
Taxable   10,519       10,353       11,267       20,872       22,895
Nontaxable   9,677       9,237       8,211       18,914       15,920
Total interest and dividend income   150,852       147,673       162,867       298,525       334,193
Interest expense:                            
Interest on deposits   7,238       9,128       19,861       16,366       48,375
Interest on short-term borrowings   21       48       186       69       1,526
Interest on long-term borrowings   3,045       3,599       5,515       6,644       11,979
Total interest expense   10,304       12,775       25,562       23,079       61,880
Net interest income   140,548       134,898       137,305       275,446       272,313
Provision for credit losses   (27,414 )     (13,624 )     34,200       (41,037 )     94,396
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   167,962       148,522       103,105       316,483       177,917
Noninterest income:                            
Service charges on deposit accounts   6,607       5,509       4,930       12,116       12,508
Other service charges, commissions and fees   1,735       1,701       1,354       3,436       2,978
Interchange fees   2,203       1,847       1,697       4,050       3,321
Fiduciary and asset management fees   6,819       6,475       5,515       13,294       11,499
Mortgage banking income   4,619       8,255       5,826       12,874       7,847
Gains on securities transactions         78       10,339       78       12,275
Bank owned life insurance income   3,209       2,265       2,027       5,475       4,076
Loan-related interest rate swap fees   1,321       1,754       5,484       3,075       9,432
Other operating income   1,953       3,101       (1,240 )     5,053       902
Total noninterest income   28,466       30,985       35,932       59,451       64,838
Noninterest expenses:                            
Salaries and benefits   50,766       52,660       49,896       103,426       100,013
Occupancy expenses   7,140       7,315       7,224       14,454       14,357
Furniture and equipment expenses   3,911       3,968       3,406       7,880       7,147
Technology and data processing   7,219       6,904       6,454       14,123       12,623
Professional services   4,408       4,960       2,989       9,369       6,297
Marketing and advertising expense   2,738       2,044       2,043       4,782       4,782
FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance   2,319       2,307       2,907       4,626       5,768
Other taxes   4,435       4,436       4,120       8,871       8,240
Loan-related expenses   1,909       1,877       2,501       3,786       5,198
Amortization of intangible assets   3,568       3,730       4,223       7,298       8,624
Loss on debt extinguishment         14,695       10,306       14,695       10,306
Other expenses   3,558       7,041       6,745       10,598       15,104
Total noninterest expenses   91,971       111,937       102,814       203,908       198,459
Income before income taxes   104,457       67,570       36,223       172,026       44,296
Income tax expense   19,073       11,381       5,514       30,453       6,498
Net income $ 85,384     $ 56,189     $ 30,709       141,573       37,798
Dividends on preferred stock   2,967       2,967             5,934      
Net income available to common shareholders $ 82,417     $ 53,222     $ 30,709     $ 135,639     $ 37,798
                             
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.05     $ 0.67     $ 0.39     $ 1.72     $ 0.48
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.05     $ 0.67     $ 0.39     $ 1.72     $ 0.48
                                     

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

                                       
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021
  Average
Balance 		     Interest
Income /
Expense (1) 		     Yield /
Rate (1)(2) 		     Average
Balance 		     Interest
Income /
Expense (1) 		     Yield /
Rate (1)(2)
         
  (unaudited)     (unaudited)
Assets:                              
Securities:                              
Taxable $ 2,028,637     $ 10,519   2.08 %   $ 1,906,585     $ 10,353   2.20 %
Tax-exempt   1,391,692       12,249   3.53 %     1,302,792       11,693   3.64 %
Total securities   3,420,329       22,768   2.67 %     3,209,377       22,046   2.79 %
Loans, net (3) (4)   13,971,939       130,840   3.76 %     14,064,123       128,122   3.69 %
Other earning assets   476,670       388   0.33 %     418,595       558   0.54 %
Total earning assets   17,868,938     $ 153,996   3.46 %     17,692,095     $ 150,726   3.46 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (137,997 )               (157,802 )          
Total non-earning assets   2,192,037                 2,152,561            
Total assets $ 19,922,978               $ 19,686,854            
                               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                              
Interest-bearing deposits:                              
Transaction and money market accounts $ 8,159,890     $ 1,809   0.09 %   $ 8,060,328     $ 2,152   0.11 %
Regular savings   1,016,661       55   0.02 %     940,369       59   0.03 %
Time deposits (5)   2,270,217       5,374   0.95 %     2,490,432       6,917   1.13 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   11,446,768       7,238   0.25 %     11,491,129       9,128   0.32 %
Other borrowings (6)   399,855       3,066   3.08 %     574,678       3,647   2.57 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   11,846,623     $ 10,304   0.35 %     12,065,807     $ 12,775   0.43 %
                               
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                              
Demand deposits   5,053,773                 4,583,521            
Other liabilities   274,718                 317,585            
Total liabilities   17,175,114                 16,966,913            
Stockholders' equity   2,747,864                 2,719,941            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,922,978               $ 19,686,854            
Net interest income       $ 143,692             $ 137,951    
                               
Interest rate spread             3.11 %               3.03 %
Cost of funds             0.23 %               0.30 %
Net interest margin             3.23 %               3.16 %


_____________________________
(1) Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%.
(2) Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding.
(4) Interest income on loans includes $4.1 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
(5) Interest expense on time deposits includes $12,000 and $20,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
(6) Interest expense on borrowings includes $202,000 and $198,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, in amortization of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
   

Contact:              
Robert M. Gorman - (804) 523-7828
Executive Vice President / Chief Financial Officer





