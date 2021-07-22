BioAdaptives -- Livestock Impact Division Announcement

Equine All-in-One is an all-natural, plant-based daily feed supplement, combining vitamins, minerals, and amino acids with whole botanicals. Veterinarians, trainers and horse owners report improved coats, manes and hoof health, along with significant training and performance gains, including both strength and endurance, and rapid recovery from stress, specifically exercise-induced pulmonary bleeding and other issues.

Las Vegas, Nevada, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced that its Livestock Impact Division, the marketer of Equine All-in-One and Canine Regen products, has commenced an Ambassador Program outreach marketing program. The Ambassador Program provides affiliate marketing support, including social media placement and discounts, for industry participants and operators.

Bruce Colclasure, President of BioAdaptives’ Livestock Impact Division, and the trainer of multiple NCHA champion horses, spoke about the development and his use of Equine All-in-One, “I know my horses are getting the very best of their daily requirements of the vitamins, minerals, Omegas and fatty acids that money can buy. This balanced formula contains the right amount of natural Selenium and daily requirement of Vitamin E. There are six all-natural Anti-Inflammatories and AntiOxidants. Thus the name, All-in-One, eliminating having to supplement with multisupplements. Equine All-in-One will ensure your horse’s healthy, happy, winning road to success in the halter, performance and race horse industries.”

Canine Regen is a special formulation of BioAdaptives’ Primicell product, optimized for dogs. Used as part of a daily regimen, Canine Regen enhances primitive cell regeneration for anti-aging and immune support functions. Owners report improved skin and coat appearance and temperament, along with better overall general health. Canine Regen is the only ABPAR-rated natural supplement for dogs.

The outreach marketing program will be spearheaded by BioAdaptives’ Chief Operating Officer, Charles Townsend. “We’ve had great response introducing our products and this program to breed-specific and sports-oriented organizations throughout Texas. We intend to expand our Ambassador Program outreach across the U.S., with the potential to add overseas partners as well. Our customers’ horses are our best advertisements and owners are our best salespeople. Go to our revamped webpage at livestockimpact.com for additional information.”