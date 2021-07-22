checkAd

BioAdaptives -- Livestock Impact Division Announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 13:30  |  19   |   |   

Marketing Initiative and Ambassador Program

Las Vegas, Nevada, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts:  BDPT) announced that its Livestock Impact Division, the marketer of Equine All-in-One and Canine Regen products, has commenced an Ambassador Program outreach marketing program.  The Ambassador Program provides affiliate marketing support, including social media placement and discounts, for industry participants and operators.

Equine All-in-One is an all-natural, plant-based daily feed supplement, combining vitamins, minerals, and amino acids with whole botanicals.  Veterinarians, trainers and horse owners report improved coats, manes and hoof health, along with significant training and performance gains, including both strength and endurance, and rapid recovery from stress, specifically exercise-induced pulmonary bleeding and other issues.

Bruce Colclasure, President of BioAdaptives’ Livestock Impact Division, and the trainer of multiple NCHA champion horses, spoke about the development and his use of Equine All-in-One, “I know my horses are getting the very best of their daily requirements of the vitamins, minerals, Omegas and fatty acids that money can buy.  This balanced formula contains the right amount of natural Selenium and daily requirement of Vitamin E.  There are six all-natural Anti-Inflammatories and AntiOxidants.  Thus the name, All-in-One, eliminating having to supplement with multisupplements.  Equine All-in-One will ensure your horse’s healthy, happy, winning road to success in the halter, performance and race horse industries.”   

Canine Regen is a special formulation of BioAdaptives’ Primicell product, optimized for dogs.  Used as part of a daily regimen, Canine Regen enhances primitive cell regeneration for anti-aging and immune support functions.  Owners report improved skin and coat appearance and temperament, along with better overall general health.  Canine Regen is the only ABPAR-rated natural supplement for dogs.

The outreach marketing program will be spearheaded by BioAdaptives’ Chief Operating Officer, Charles Townsend.  “We’ve had great response introducing our products and this program to breed-specific and sports-oriented organizations throughout Texas.  We intend to expand our Ambassador Program outreach across the U.S., with the potential to add overseas partners as well.  Our customers’ horses are our best advertisements and owners are our best salespeople.  Go to our revamped webpage at livestockimpact.com for additional information.” 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioAdaptives -- Livestock Impact Division Announcement Marketing Initiative and Ambassador Program Las Vegas, Nevada, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts:  BDPT) announced that its Livestock Impact Division, the marketer of Equine All-in-One and Canine …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Further encouraging results confirm the prospectivity of the São Domingos Project
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board