MarketWise Begins Trading on NASDAQ Today

“Today is a significant milestone in the long history and growth of MarketWise as we live out our mission to empower self-directed investors and bring our subscribers the insights and tools they need to make confident and wise investment decisions,” said Mark Arnold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MarketWise. “Becoming a publicly traded company will help us reach a new audience of subscribers, enhance our product offerings, invest in our proprietary technology, and continue to generate strong financial returns and substantial free cash flow for our investors.”

BALTIMORE, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (”MarketWise”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, debuts today on The Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “MKTW.”

Formerly known as Beacon Street Group, the business combination with Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (”Ascendant”), a special purpose acquisition company, was approved by Ascendant shareholders on July 20, 2021 with approximately 85.5% of the vote in favor of the business combination and closed on July 21, 2021.

“As a leader in the financial research space, MarketWise has, for years now, been providing self-directed investors the education, research, and tools needed to navigate financial markets,” said Mark Gerhard, Former Chief Executive Officer of Ascendant. “We are excited to work with the leadership at MarketWise as they begin their next chapter as a public company.”

Mark Arnold serves as Chairman of the Board of MarketWise, joining existing Ascendant directors Mark Gerhard and Riaan Hodgson, in addition to a distinguished group of six other directors:

Manuel “Manny” Borges, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Digital and Streaming for Univision

Elizabeth Burton, Chief Investment Officer of the Employees’ Retirement System of the State of Hawaii

Paul Idzik, Former Chief Executive Officer at E*Trade

Michael Palmer, Managing Director and Chief Copywriter at MarketWise

Van Simmons, President of David Hall Rare Coins, Inc.

Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, Editor at Stansberry Research

Alongside its public company debut, MarketWise has also launched a new website www.marketwise.com and brand identity, which showcases the breadth and quality of its product offerings.