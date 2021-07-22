Thryv Expands Offering By Launching Free Online Tools for Small Businesses

Thryv built and launched a suite of new free tools to help new start-up small businesses with the essential tools needed to run a successful business.

Dallas, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses has expanded its offering by launching free online tools for growing small business owners.

Thryv’s latest release features an easy-to-use Invoice Generator, similar to the functionality found in Thryv’s subscription platform. This free tool allows business owners to input a few details, as well as their logo, and download a professional, customized invoice in just minutes. They can then email or text this invoice to their customer when requesting payment.

Launched in June 2021, this new tool has quickly become one of the most engaging in Thryv’s toolset, and Thryv does not limit the number of downloads a business creates.

The invoice generator complements Thryv’s efforts to create a seamless digital payment ecosystem for small businesses. In May, Thryv launched the free standalone ThryvPaySM app designed specifically for service-based businesses. The app is available for free download on iOS and Android devices. The app gives small businesses more payment processing options at competitive rates. Plus, they can manage and organize service-based payments and generate more revenue via automated convenience fees and tips.

Another free tool launched by Thryv is the Google Review Link Generator, which creates a customized link for businesses to send to customers. The tool answers the growing question many small business owners have, “What can I use to request more online reviews?”

By entering a few simple details, this tool helps them create more online buzz about their company. Reviews continue to be one of the top-ranking factors for search results for local businesses. More reviews and positive ratings can improve a business's local ranking on Google.

Thryv’s most popular free tool is its Online Experience Scan. Since September 2019, more than 200,000 businesses have used this free scan to find out how their business scores, utilizing Thryv’s proprietary client experience index. How customers see them online is crucial to any small business' success. Businesses using this tool receive scores on their online presence on a scale of 0-100, based on online listings, ratings and reviews, customer sentiment, website, social media and more. The results also include tips and guidance for improving those scores.