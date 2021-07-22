Media Central Corporation Announces the Appointment of Carolyn R. Wall to Its Board of Directors

Ms. Wall brings over thirty years of experience as a Senior Media Executive in publishing, broadcasting, on-line and strategic content marketing and branding. Her former roles include President of Narrowstep, an online video aggregation and delivery company based in the UK; Publisher of New York Magazine and Executive Vice President of Murdoch Magazines, and Vice President/General Manager of New York television station WNYW, owned by News Corporation. Ms. Wall led the rebranding effort that resulted in the creation of the iconic “Fox 5” in addition to pioneering “Good Day New York”, the first morning show in the US.

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Central Corporation, Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) (“Media Central” or “the Company”) today announced the appointment of media veteran, Carolyn R. Wall to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2021. She joins Mr. Manos Pavlakis and Mr. David Daniels on Media Central’s Board.

“I especially liked the organic nature of the business from the start,” said Ms. Wall in a 2009 Fordham University “TV Oral History Project” interview. “With the exception of the logo and design of the magazine, it was a brand-new product every day, every week of every month. (Regularly producing a new product) is what appeals to me. I am very excited about contributing to that mindset with all of Media Central’s media platforms for the benefit of readers and advertisers.”

Some of the notable boards and organizations she has been a part of include The New York Urban League; Founding Director of The Foundation for Minority Interests in Media; and Charter Member of Media Partners in Progress. She was also named “Woman of the Year” by the Advertising Women of New York organization and later served in the capacity of President.

“We are honoured and excited that Carolyn is joining Media Central Corporation’s board as an independent director,” said Emmanuel Manos Pavlakis, Chairman of the Board. “Her track record in several facets of the media sector will complement the deep executive experience of our current board members as well as senior management at the operating level. She will play an integral role in Media Central’s existential focus on increasing shareholder value.”

Ms. Wall will take on the added responsibilities of chairing the board’s Audit Committee. She will also advise the Company in key strategic areas such as content, sales and brand positioning for its signature products: NOW Magazine and Georgia Straight; and emerging products such as Creator News that diversify Media Central’s revenues and increase its audience scale.