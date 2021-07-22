American National Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $10.8 Million ($.99 Per Share)

checkAd

DANVILLE, Va., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2021 earnings of $10.8 million, or $.99 per diluted common share. Those results compare to net income of $5.5 million, or $.50 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and net income of $11.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, recognized for the first quarter of 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley commented, “American National delivered strong earnings performance for the second quarter, in spite of the continuing challenges associated with the low interest rate environment. Credit quality remains excellent, and coupled with significant improvement in the reopening economy resulted in a $1.4 million negative provision for loan losses for the period. We had another strong quarter for our core noninterest revenue lines, with income from SBIC investments, mortgage and wealth management continuing to provide meaningful contributions. Deposit growth was again exceptional, and with significant PPP forgiveness during the period contributed to some additional excess liquidity on our balance sheet. Loan balances, excluding PPP, have begun to grow, although market pressures remain fierce. Key areas of focus are loan growth, talent management, process improvement initiatives and our digital product offerings.”

Second quarter 2021 highlights include:

  • Earnings produced a return on average tangible common equity (annualized) of 17.30% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 18.45% in the previous quarter and 9.85% for the same quarter in the prior year (non-GAAP).  

  • Average deposits grew 3.7% during the quarter and 15.1% over the same quarter of 2020; the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 0.21% in the second quarter, compared to 0.30% in the previous quarter and 0.64% in the same quarter of the prior year.

  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 3.00% for the quarter, down from 3.20% in the first quarter of 2021 and from 3.22% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Noninterest revenues decreased $780 thousand, or 13.2%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.3 million, or 34.1%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Noninterest expense increased $572 thousand, or 4.1%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $2.2 million, or 17.7%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2021 of $1.4 million and no provision in the first quarter, compared to a provision expense of $4.8 million in the second quarter in the prior year. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were (0.01%) for the second quarter of 2021, 0.00% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.06% for the corresponding quarter in the prior year.

  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.07% at June 30, 2021, down from 0.10% at March 31, 2021 and 0.16% at June 30, 2020.

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION’s PPP

The Company continued to participate in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act in the second quarter of 2021. The Company has processed a total of $364.2 million in PPP loans with $80.0 million forgiven in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $105.1 million in the first quarter. Total outstanding net PPP loans were $104.1 million at June 30, 2021, down from $183.8 million at March 31, 2021. Total PPP fees recognized in net interest income during the quarter were $1.8 million compared to the prior quarter’s $2.9 million as a result of the forgiveness. The interest income from the PPP portfolio outstanding generated $360,000 in revenues for the second quarter compared to $526,000 in the previous quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $21.8 million, a decrease of $652 thousand, or 2.9%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $1.5 million, or 7.5%, from the second quarter of 2020. The FTE net interest margin for the quarter was 3.00%, down from 3.20% in the prior quarter and down from 3.22% in the same period a year ago (non-GAAP). The second quarter of 2021 reflected $1.1 million less in net fees on PPP loans than the first quarter as $80.0 million of first round loans were forgiven in the second quarter compared to $105.1 million in the first quarter. The increase in net interest income from the same quarter in the prior year was primarily attributable to the PPP program and reduced deposit costs from a significantly lower rate environment.  

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2021, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $875 thousand compared to $948 thousand in the prior quarter and $801 thousand for the same period in 2020. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

  For the remaining six months of 2021 (estimated) $840  
  For the years ending (estimated):    
    2022 1,268  
    2023 702  
    2024 419  
    2025 306  
    2026 187  
  Thereafter 500  

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $2.4 million as of June 30, 2021 down from $2.9 million at March 31, 2021, and down from $4.6 million at June 30, 2020. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.07% at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.10% at March 31, 2021 and 0.16% at June 30, 2020.

The Company recorded a negative provision for the second quarter of 2021 of $1.4 million, as compared to no provision in the first quarter and a $4.8 million provision for the same period in the previous year. The second quarter negative provision as compared to the prior period and the same period of 2020 was driven by significant improvement in both national and local economic conditions, ongoing low charge-off and delinquency rates, and overall strong asset quality metrics. The allowance for loan losses was $20.1 million at June 30, 2021, $21.4 million at March 31, 2021 and $18.5 million at June 30, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding was a negative (0.01%) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.00% in the previous quarter and 0.06% for the same period in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.05% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.08% at March 31, 2021 and 0.88% at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans was 1.11% at June 30, 2021, 1.19% at March 31, 2021 and 1.00% at June 30, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $780 thousand, or 13.2%, to $5.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $5.9 million in the prior quarter and increased $1.3 million, or 34.1%, from the same period in the prior year. The largest fluctuations for the second quarter over the previous quarter were the decrease in income from insurance investments which was down $647 thousand, or 82.1%, and increased losses on premises and equipment, net, up $383 thousand or over 100%. The Company recorded a loss during the second quarter of 2021 from the sale of a building acquired in the HomeTown Bankshares acquisition. These declines were partially offset by growth in wealth management revenues, service charges on deposits and income from SBIC investments. Comparing the second quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2020, increases were noted in all categories except for securities gains, net, that recorded no activity in either period and had decreased income from insurance investments of $82 thousand, or 36.8%.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to $14.6 million, up $572 thousand, or 4.1%, when compared to the $14.1 million for the previous quarter and up $2.2 million, or 17.7%, from $12.4 million during the same period in the previous year. Salary and benefit expense was up $660 thousand or 8.8% over the previous quarter, and up $2.0 million or 32.0% over the second quarter of 2020. These increases can largely be attributed to salary and benefit deferrals associated with loan originations under the PPP program. The second quarter of 2021 reflected $100 thousand in PPP related salaries and benefits deferrals, compared to $604 thousand in the first quarter and $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Other operating expense components were in line with the previous quarter and represented normal growth levels over the same period in 2020.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 21.0% and 20.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This compares to 20.6% for the same period in the prior year.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $3.2 billion, an increase of $128.1 million or 4.2% growth from the previous quarter and increased $337.0 million or 11.8% from the second quarter of 2020. The asset mix of the balance sheet at June 30, 2021 remained primarily consistent with the first quarter with a decrease in loans as a result of the forgiveness of PPP loans, the proceeds from which were reinvested in the securities portfolio. The growth over the same period a year ago is primarily due to deposit growth in core deposits during the period.

At June 30, 2021, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $1.9 billion, a decrease of $64.3 million, or 3.2%, from March 31, 2021. The decline was primarily a result of the changes discussed previously from the PPP. Excluding PPP loans, loans held for investment increased $15.4 million, or 0.86%, from the first quarter, and decreased $27.5 million or 1.5% compared to June 30, 2020.

Investment securities amounted to $555.4 million at June 30, 2021, with growth of $73.4 million, or 15.2%, compared to March 31, 2021, and growth of $233.0 million, or 72.2%, compared to June 30, 2020.

Deposits amounted to $2.8 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.6 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $137.2 million, or 5.2%, over the previous quarter and growth of $338.0 million, or 13.9%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The growth over the previous quarter and the prior period of 2020 is primarily a result of continued federal stimulus efforts, and continued higher than average cash balances being maintained by customers as elevated savings rates and liquidity patterns continue.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.27% at June 30, 2021 compared to 8.42% at March 31, 2021 and compared to 8.49% at June 30, 2020. The Company’s common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 12.79%, 14.19%, 15.21% and 9.42%, respectively at June 30, 2021.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.2 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.1 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National’s website at www.amnb.com.  

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit the spread of the virus; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from acquisitions and depositions; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the adequacy of the level of the allowance for loan losses, the amount of loan loss provisions required in future periods, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for loan losses; (6) cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (7) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (8) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
         
    June 30
      2021       2020  
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 38,237     $ 44,607  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     502,300       206,998  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     555,444       322,523  
Restricted stock, at cost     8,035       8,694  
Loans held for sale     13,807       2,845  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs     1,914,371       2,101,711  
Less allowance for loan losses     (20,097 )     (18,507 )
Net Loans     1,894,274       2,083,204  
Premises and equipment, net     37,478       39,571  
Other real estate owned, net     213       984  
Goodwill     85,048       85,048  
Core deposit intangibles, net     5,339       6,884  
Bank owned life insurance     28,791       28,122  
Other assets     32,618       35,059  
         
Total assets   $ 3,201,584     $ 2,864,539  
         
         
Liabilities        
Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing   $ 959,574     $ 824,679  
Demand deposits -- interest-bearing     482,586       406,322  
Money market deposits     700,670       562,061  
Savings deposits     241,746       200,518  
Time deposits     385,174       438,196  
Total deposits     2,769,750       2,431,776  
Customer repurchase agreements     35,440       46,296  
Long-term borrowings     28,181       35,588  
Other liabilities     20,580       23,446  
Total liabilities     2,853,951       2,537,106  
         
Shareholders' equity        
Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,      
none outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,      
10,875,756 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and        
10,964,320 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020     10,811       10,911  
Capital in excess of par value     150,947       154,222  
Retained earnings     185,843       159,586  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net     32       2,714  
Total shareholders' equity     347,633       327,433  
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,201,584     $ 2,864,539  
         


American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
                     
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
    6/30/21   3/31/21   6/30/20   6/30/21   6/30/20
 Interest and Dividend Income:                    
 Interest and fees on loans   $ 21,087     $ 22,273     $ 21,379     $ 43,360     $ 42,700  
 Interest and dividends on securities:                    
 Taxable     1,769       1,632       1,646       3,401       3,683  
 Tax-exempt     96       103       111       199       223  
 Dividends     117       119       128       236       260  
 Other interest income     98       77       33       175       297  
 Total interest and dividend income     23,167       24,204       23,297       47,371       47,163  
                     
 Interest Expense:                    
 Interest on deposits     922       1,287       2,478       2,209       5,790  
 Interest on short-term borrowings     5       11       66       16       195  
 Interest on long-term borrowings     469       483       493       952       999  
 Total interest expense     1,396       1,781       3,037       3,177       6,984  
                     
 Net Interest Income     21,771       22,423       20,260       44,194       40,179  
 (Recovery of) Provision for loan losses     (1,352 )     -       4,759       (1,352 )     5,712  
                     
Net Interest Income After (Recovery of) Provision for                    
 Loan Losses     23,123       22,423       15,501       45,546       34,467  
                     
 Noninterest Income:                    
 Trust fees     1,240       1,206       953       2,446       1,965  
 Service charges on deposit accounts     630       622       541       1,252       1,262  
 Other fees and commissions     1,358       1,139       951       2,497       1,892  
 Mortgage banking income     1,142       1,318       893       2,460       1,442  
 Securities gains, net     -       -       -       -       814  
 Brokerage fees     250       218       172       468       383  
 Income (loss) from Small Business Investment Companies   591       428       (119 )     1,019       (64 )
 Income from insurance investments     141       788       223       929       271  
 Losses on premises and equipment, net     (432 )     (49 )     -       (481 )     (82 )
 Other     222       252       221       474       447  
 Total noninterest income     5,142       5,922       3,835       11,064       8,330  
                     
 Noninterest Expense:                    
 Salaries and employee benefits     8,178       7,518       6,191       15,696       13,551  
 Occupancy and equipment     1,502       1,533       1,327       3,035       2,693  
 FDIC assessment     226       224       176       450       271  
 Bank franchise tax     443       438       425       881       851  
 Core deposit intangible amortization     371       381       417       752       844  
 Data processing     698       778       785       1,476       1,548  
 Software     338       329       403       667       759  
 Other real estate owned, net     10       117       15       127       6  
 Other     2,871       2,747       2,693       5,618       5,243  
 Total noninterest expense     14,637       14,065       12,432       28,702       25,766  
                     
 Income Before Income Taxes     13,628       14,280       6,904       27,908       17,031  
 Income Taxes     2,862       2,991       1,422       5,853       3,007  
 Net Income   $ 10,766     $ 11,289     $ 5,482     $ 22,055     $ 14,024  
                     
Net Income Per Common Share:                    
 Basic   $ 0.99     $ 1.03     $ 0.50     $ 2.02     $ 1.28  
 Diluted   $ 0.99     $ 1.03     $ 0.50     $ 2.01     $ 1.28  
 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:                    
 Basic     10,919,333       10,971,466       10,959,545       10,945,256       10,992,365  
 Diluted     10,923,156       10,976,177       10,963,248       10,949,523       10,997,279  
                     


American National Bankshares Inc.
Financial Highlights
Unaudited
                         
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                     At or for the Six Months  
      2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   Ended June 30,  
        2021       2021       2020       2021       2020    
EARNINGS                      
Interest income $ 23,167     $ 24,204     $ 23,297     $ 47,371     $ 47,163    
Interest expense   1,396       1,781       3,037       3,177       6,984    
Net interest income   21,771       22,423       20,260       44,194       40,179    
(Recovery of) Provision for loan losses   (1,352 )     -       4,759       (1,352 )     5,712    
Noninterest income   5,142       5,922       3,835       11,064       8,330    
Noninterest expense   14,637       14,065       12,432       28,702       25,766    
Income taxes     2,862       2,991       1,422       5,853       3,007    
Net income     10,766       11,289       5,482       22,055       14,024    
                         
PER COMMON SHARE                    
Net income per share - basic $ 0.99     $ 1.03     $ 0.50     $ 2.02     $ 1.28    
Net income per share - diluted   0.99       1.03       0.50       2.01       1.28    
Cash dividends paid   0.27       0.27       0.27       0.54       0.54    
Book value per share   31.96       31.19       29.86       31.96       29.86    
Book value per share - tangible (a)   23.65       22.91       21.48       23.65       21.48    
Closing market price   31.09       33.07       25.04       31.09       25.04    
                         
FINANCIAL RATIOS                    
Return on average assets   1.38   %   1.49   %   0.80   %   1.44   %   1.07   %
Return on average common equity   12.44       13.19       6.68       12.81       8.61    
Return on average tangible common equity (a)       17.30       18.45       9.85       17.87       12.56    
Average common equity to average assets       11.10       11.31       11.91       11.20       12.42    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)       8.27       8.42       8.49       8.27       8.49    
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent   3.00       3.20       3.22       3.10       3.36    
Efficiency ratio (a)   52.06       47.70       49.74       49.84       52.08    
Effective tax rate   21.00       20.95       20.60       20.97       17.66    
                         
PERIOD-END BALANCES                    
Securities   $ 563,479     $ 490,167     $ 331,217     $ 563,479     $ 331,217    
Loans held for sale   13,807       17,929       2,845       13,807       2,845    
Loans, net     1,914,371       1,978,640       2,101,711       1,914,371       2,101,711    
Goodwill and other intangibles   90,387       90,758       91,932       90,387       91,932    
Assets       3,201,584       3,073,432       2,864,539       3,201,584       2,864,539    
Assets - tangible (a)   3,111,197       2,982,674       2,772,607       3,111,197       2,772,607    
Deposits     2,769,750       2,632,534       2,431,776       2,769,750       2,431,776    
Customer repurchase agreements   35,440       39,205       46,296       35,440       46,296    
Long-term borrowings   28,181       35,656       35,588       28,181       35,588    
Shareholders' equity   347,633       341,793       327,433       347,633       327,433    
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)   257,246       251,035       235,501       257,246       235,501    
                         
AVERAGE BALANCES                    
Securities (b)   $ 512,981     $ 458,760     $ 315,659     $ 486,020     $ 342,695    
Loans held for sale   15,883       11,237       4,554       13,573       3,855    
Loans, net     1,947,797       2,009,166       2,048,277       1,978,312       1,938,700    
Interest-earning assets   2,909,216       2,814,291       2,525,998       2,862,016       2,400,459    
Goodwill and other intangibles   90,577       90,976       92,161       90,775       91,950    
Assets       3,118,687       3,026,952       2,755,470       3,073,073       2,623,531    
Assets - tangible (a)   3,028,110       2,935,976       2,663,309       2,982,298       2,531,581    
Interest-bearing deposits   1,761,203       1,740,418       1,564,430       1,750,867       1,529,997    
Deposits     2,677,101       2,582,539       2,325,331       2,630,081       2,197,629    
Customer repurchase agreements   37,591       43,746       43,716       40,651       42,617    
Other short-term borrowings   -       -       -       -       2    
Long-term borrowings   35,584       35,640       35,575       35,612       35,565    
Shareholders' equity   346,210       342,231       328,051       344,232       325,812    
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)   255,633       251,255       235,890       253,457       233,862    
                         
American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Financial Highlights                    
Unaudited                        
                         
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                     At or for the Six Months  
      2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   Ended June 30,  
        2021       2021       2020       2021       2020    
CAPITAL                        
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic       10,919,333       10,971,466       10,959,545       10,945,256       10,992,365    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted       10,923,156       10,976,177       10,963,248       10,949,523       10,997,279    
                         
COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM                  
Total shares of common stock repurchased       93,212       54,023       -       147,235       140,526    
Average price paid per share of common stock     $ 34.73     $ 29.51     $ -     $ 32.81     $ 35.44    
                         
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES                    
Beginning balance $ 21,416     $ 21,403     $ 14,065     $ 21,403     $ 13,152    
(Recovery of) Provision for loan losses   (1,352 )     -       4,759       (1,352 )     5,712    
Charge-offs     (29 )     (22 )     (444 )     (51 )     (549 )  
Recoveries     62       35       127       97       192    
Ending balance $ 20,097     $ 21,416     $ 18,507     $ 20,097     $ 18,507    
                         
LOANS                        
Construction and land development $ 133,592     $ 159,801     $ 141,392     $ 133,592     $ 141,392    
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   384,095       364,549       388,947       384,095       388,947    
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied       650,862       628,742       589,821       650,862       589,821    
Residential real estate   264,680       266,595       291,242       264,680       291,242    
Home equity     100,835       100,643       114,397       100,835       114,397    
Commercial and industrial   372,759       447,109       566,859       372,759       566,859    
Consumer     7,548       11,201       9,053       7,548       9,053    
Total     $ 1,914,371     $ 1,978,640     $ 2,101,711     $ 1,914,371     $ 2,101,711    
                         
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END                  
Nonperforming loans:                    
    90 days past due and accruing $ 125     $ 162     $ 375     $ 125     $ 375    
    Nonaccrual     2,057       2,323       2,855       2,057       2,855    
Other real estate owned and repossessions       213       443       1,346       213       1,346    
Nonperforming assets $ 2,395     $ 2,928     $ 4,576     $ 2,395     $ 4,576    
                         
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                    
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.05   %   1.08   %   0.88   %   1.05   %   0.88   %
Allowance for loan losses to                    
    nonperforming loans   921.04       861.81       572.97       921.04       572.97    
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.07       0.10       0.16       0.07       0.16    
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.11       0.13       0.15       0.11       0.15    
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)                    
    to average loans   (0.01 )     0.00       0.06       0.00       0.04    
                         
OTHER DATA                      
Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 697,528     $ 666,653     $ 536,014     $ 697,528     $ 536,014    
Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)     $ 392,881     $ 382,419     $ 301,096     $ 392,881     $ 301,096    
Number full-time equivalent employees (e)   340       340       345       340       345    
Number of full service offices   26       26       26       26       26    
Number of loan production offices   1       1       1       1       1    
Number of ATMs   36       36       38       36       38    
                         
Notes:                        
                         
(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of
non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end
of this release.
(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.
(c) - Market value.
(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance      
sheet.                        
(e) - Average for quarter.                    
                         


Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
                           
            Interest          
    Average Balance   Income/Expense (a)   Yield/Rate  
                           
     2021    2020    2021    2020   2021   2020  
Loans:                          
Commercial $ 391,871   $ 513,765   $ 4,458   $ 4,377   4.56 % 3.42 %
Real estate   1,564,747     1,529,723     16,551     16,901   4.23   4.42  
Consumer   7,062     9,343     112     149   6.36   6.40  
Total loans (b)   1,963,680     2,052,831     21,121     21,427   4.30   4.18  
                           
Securities:                        
U.S. Treasury   41,840     2,250     114     9   1.09   1.60  
Federal agencies & GSEs   102,730     47,197     298     284   1.16   2.41  
Mortgage-backed & CMOs   281,820     203,268     961     1,059   1.36   2.08  
State and municipal   62,204     42,742     323     288   2.08   2.70  
Other   24,387     20,202     311     272   5.10   5.39  
Total securities   512,981     315,659     2,007     1,912   1.56   2.42  
                           
Deposits in other banks   432,555     157,508     98     33   0.09   0.08  
                           
Total interest-earning assets   2,909,216     2,525,998     23,226     23,372   3.20   3.70  
                           
Non-earning assets   209,471     229,472                  
                           
Total assets $ 3,118,687   $ 2,755,470                  
                           
Deposits:                        
Demand $ 468,684   $ 371,451     37     115   0.03   0.12  
Money market   701,957     554,318     215     591   0.12   0.43  
Savings   239,887     192,354     6     24   0.01   0.05  
Time   350,675     446,307     664     1,748   0.76   1.57  
Total deposits   1,761,203     1,564,430     922     2,478   0.21   0.64  
                           
Customer repurchase agreements     37,591     43,716     5     66   0.05   0.61  
Long-term borrowings   35,584     35,575     469     493   5.27   5.54  
Total interest-bearing                        
liabilities   1,834,378     1,643,721     1,396     3,037   0.30   0.74  
                           
Noninterest bearing demand deposits     915,898     760,901                  
Other liabilities   22,201     22,797                  
Shareholders' equity   346,210     328,051                  
Total liabilities and                        
shareholders' equity $ 3,118,687   $ 2,755,470                  
                           
Interest rate spread                 2.90 % 2.96 %
Net interest margin                 3.00 % 3.22 %
                           
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)         21,830     20,335          
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)         59     75          
Net interest income         $ 21,771   $ 20,260          
                           
                           
Notes:                          
                           
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/  
amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.  
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.  
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.  


Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
                           
            Interest          
    Average Balance   Income/Expense (a)   Yield/Rate  
                           
      2021     2020     2021     2020   2021   2020  
Loans:                          
Commercial $ 428,073   $ 423,343   $ 10,249   $ 7,919   4.83 % 3.77 %
Real estate   1,556,465     1,509,520     32,941     34,564   4.23   4.58  
Consumer   7,347     9,692     238     307   6.53   6.39  
Total loans (b)   1,991,885     1,942,555     43,428     42,790   4.37   4.41  
                           
Securities:                        
U.S. Treasury   28,645     5,650     126     44   0.88   1.56  
Federal agencies & GSEs   104,026     75,254     602     861   1.16   2.29  
Mortgage-backed & CMOs   269,977     200,521     1,934     2,202   1.43   2.20  
State and municipal   60,359     41,784     637     576   2.11   2.76  
Other   23,013     19,486     588     537   5.11   5.51  
Total securities   486,020     342,695     3,887     4,220   1.60   2.46  
                           
Deposits in other banks   384,111     115,209     175     297   0.09   0.52  
                           
Total interest-earning assets   2,862,016     2,400,459     47,490     47,307   3.32   3.95  
                           
Non-earning assets   211,057     223,072                  
                           
Total assets $ 3,073,073   $ 2,623,531                  
                           
Deposits:                        
Demand $ 459,867   $ 351,404     77     238   0.03   0.14  
Money market   693,002     534,828     491     1,779   0.14   0.67  
Savings   233,680     185,625     13     77   0.01   0.08  
Time   364,318     458,140     1,628     3,696   0.90   1.63  
Total deposits   1,750,867     1,529,997     2,209     5,790   0.25   0.76  
                           
Customer repurchase agreements     40,651     42,617     16     195   0.08   0.92  
Other short-term borrowings   -     2     -     -   -   0.50  
Long-term borrowings   35,612     35,565     952     999   5.35   5.62  
Total interest-bearing                        
liabilities   1,827,130     1,608,181     3,177     6,984   0.35   0.87  
                           
Noninterest bearing demand deposits     879,214     667,632                  
Other liabilities   22,497     21,906                  
Shareholders' equity   344,232     325,812                  
Total liabilities and                        
shareholders' equity $ 3,073,073   $ 2,623,531                  
                           
Interest rate spread                 2.97 % 3.08 %
Net interest margin                 3.10 % 3.36 %
                           
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)         44,313     40,323          
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)         119     144          
Net interest income         $ 44,194   $ 40,179          
                           
                           
Notes:                          
                           
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/  
amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.  
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.  
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.  


American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                  
Unaudited                      
                       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)           At or for the Six Months  
    2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   Ended June 30,  
      2021       2021       2020       2021       2020    
EFFICIENCY RATIO                    
Noninterest expense $ 14,637     $ 14,065     $ 12,432     $ 28,702     $ 25,766    
Add/subtract: gain/loss on sale of OREO   -       (111 )     8       (111 )     35    
Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization     (371 )     (381 )     (417 )     (752 )     (844 )  
    $ 14,266     $ 13,573     $ 12,023     $ 27,839     $ 24,957    
                       
Net interest income $ 21,771     $ 22,423     $ 20,260     $ 44,194     $ 40,179    
Tax equivalent adjustment   59       60       75       119       144    
Noninterest income   5,142       5,922       3,835       11,064       8,330    
Subtract: gain on securities   -       -       -       -       (814 )  
Add: loss on fixed assets   432       49       -       481       82    
    $ 27,404     $ 28,454     $ 24,170     $ 55,858     $ 47,921    
                       
Efficiency ratio     52.06   %   47.70   %   49.74   %   49.84   %   52.08   %
                       
TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME                  
Non-GAAP measures:                    
Interest income - loans $ 21,121     $ 22,307     $ 21,427     $ 43,428     $ 42,790    
Interest income - investments and other   2,105       1,957       1,945       4,062       4,517    
Interest expense - deposits   (922 )     (1,287 )     (2,478 )     (2,209 )     (5,790 )  
Interest expense - customer repurchase                    
agreements     (5 )     (11 )     (66 )     (16 )     (195 )  
Interest expense - long-term borrowings   (469 )     (483 )     (493 )     (952 )     (999 )  
Total net interest income $ 21,830     $ 22,483     $ 20,335     $ 44,313     $ 40,323    
Less non-GAAP measures:                    
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans   (34 )     (34 )     (48 )     (68 )     (90 )  
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities     (25 )     (26 )     (27 )     (51 )     (54 )  
GAAP measures $ 21,771     $ 22,423     $ 20,260     $ 44,194     $ 40,179    
                       
                       
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY                  
Return on average equity (GAAP basis)   12.44   %   13.19   %   6.68   %   12.81   %   8.61   %
Impact of excluding average goodwill                    
and other intangibles   4.86       5.26       3.17       5.06       3.95    
Return on average tangible equity                    
(non-GAAP)     17.30   %   18.45   %   9.85   %   17.87   %   12.56   %
                       
TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS                    
Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)   10.86   %   11.12   %   11.43   %   10.86   %   11.43   %
Impact of excluding goodwill and                    
other intangibles   (2.59 )     (2.70 )     (2.94 )     (2.59 )     (2.94 )  
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio                    
(non-GAAP)     8.27   %   8.42   %   8.49   %   8.27   %   8.49   %
                       
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE                    
Book value per share (GAAP basis) $ 31.96     $ 31.19     $ 29.86     $ 31.96     $ 29.86    
Impact of excluding goodwill and                    
other intangibles   (8.31 )     (8.28 )     (8.38 )     (8.31 )     (8.38 )  
Tangible book value per share                    
(non-GAAP)   $ 23.65     $ 22.91     $ 21.48     $ 23.65     $ 21.48    
                       
ADJUSTED LOAN LOSS ALLOWANCE                    
Allowance for loan losses $ 20,097     $ 21,416     $ 18,507     $ 20,097     $ 18,507    
Credit discount on purchased loans   6,055       6,528       9,868       6,055       9,868    
Adjusted loan loss allowance $ 26,152     $ 27,944     $ 28,375     $ 26,152     $ 28,375    
                       
Total loans, net $ 1,914,371     $ 1,978,640     $ 2,101,711     $ 1,914,371     $ 2,101,711    
Subtract: PPP loans, net   (104,143 )     (183,783 )     (264,022 )     (104,143 )     (264,022 )  
Total loans less PPP loans, net $ 1,810,228     $ 1,794,857     $ 1,837,689     $ 1,810,228     $ 1,837,689    
                       
Adjusted loan loss allowance to                    
total loans less PPP loans, net   1.44   %   1.56   %   1.54   %   1.44   %   1.54   %
                       

 Contact:
        Jeffrey W. Farrar
        Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
        (434)773-2274
        farrarj@amnb.com

 

 





