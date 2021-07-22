Plug Power Hires Former Tesla Alum David Mindnich to Influence Plug Power’s Global Gigafactory Footprint

In this role, Mindnich, who will report directly to CEO Andy Marsh, will lead the modernization of Plug Power’s manufacturing operations by creating process efficiencies and transforming its operations. He will be responsible for optimizing the performance of Plug Power’s global manufacturing facilities by tapping his experience with high-volume global manufacturing, process improvement and automation. Modernizing the operations will drive profitability and further the company’s reputation as a best-in-class fuel cell technology provider. Mindnich will manage 450 global employees while continuing to build out the team, anticipated to exceed 1,000 employees within two years.

LATHAM, N.Y., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, has announced that David Mindnich, a 15-year leader in manufacturing who spearheaded operations for Tesla’s Gigafactory, will join the company as executive vice president of global manufacturing.

“I’m honored to join Plug Power at a time when more businesses are looking for clean hydrogen energy solutions,” Mindnich said. “As a leader on Plug Power’s management team, I’ll work to strategically grow the company’s manufacturing operations, transitioning from mid to high volume through automation, to cater to this increasing demand.”

Prior to joining Plug Power, Mindnich spent the last five years in several different roles at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada. Most recently, Mindnich served as senior director of operations where he oversaw a team of 5,000 employees at the world's largest battery and powertrain manufacturing facility. Leading teams responsible for ramping and optimizing the Nevada factory over the last five years, Mindnich’s teams were able to enhance many of the factory’s performance metrics during his tenure across multiple business units.

Mindnich, who earned his master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix and bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University, previously served in senior manufacturing roles for other global companies, including International Game Technology and Trex Company, Inc.

“David Mindnich’s deep experience in manufacturing and operations will serve as a resource for Plug Power as we expand our capabilities and global footprint,” Marsh said. “We’re thrilled to have David’s expertise as we continue to grow our team and customer base.”