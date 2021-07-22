checkAd

Plug Power Hires Former Tesla Alum David Mindnich to Influence Plug Power’s Global Gigafactory Footprint

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 13:30  |  42   |   |   

Mindnich, a 15-year manufacturing and operations veteran, joins the company as executive vice president of global manufacturing

LATHAM, N.Y., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, has announced that David Mindnich, a 15-year leader in manufacturing who spearheaded operations for Tesla’s Gigafactory, will join the company as executive vice president of global manufacturing.

In this role, Mindnich, who will report directly to CEO Andy Marsh, will lead the modernization of Plug Power’s manufacturing operations by creating process efficiencies and transforming its operations. He will be responsible for optimizing the performance of Plug Power’s global manufacturing facilities by tapping his experience with high-volume global manufacturing, process improvement and automation. Modernizing the operations will drive profitability and further the company’s reputation as a best-in-class fuel cell technology provider. Mindnich will manage 450 global employees while continuing to build out the team, anticipated to exceed 1,000 employees within two years.

“I’m honored to join Plug Power at a time when more businesses are looking for clean hydrogen energy solutions,” Mindnich said. “As a leader on Plug Power’s management team, I’ll work to strategically grow the company’s manufacturing operations, transitioning from mid to high volume through automation, to cater to this increasing demand.”

Prior to joining Plug Power, Mindnich spent the last five years in several different roles at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada. Most recently, Mindnich served as senior director of operations where he oversaw a team of 5,000 employees at the world's largest battery and powertrain manufacturing facility. Leading teams responsible for ramping and optimizing the Nevada factory over the last five years, Mindnich’s teams were able to enhance many of the factory’s performance metrics during his tenure across multiple business units.

Mindnich, who earned his master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix and bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University, previously served in senior manufacturing roles for other global companies, including International Game Technology and Trex Company, Inc.

“David Mindnich’s deep experience in manufacturing and operations will serve as a resource for Plug Power as we expand our capabilities and global footprint,” Marsh said. “We’re thrilled to have David’s expertise as we continue to grow our team and customer base.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plug Power Hires Former Tesla Alum David Mindnich to Influence Plug Power’s Global Gigafactory Footprint Mindnich, a 15-year manufacturing and operations veteran, joins the company as executive vice president of global manufacturingLATHAM, N.Y., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Further encouraging results confirm the prospectivity of the São Domingos Project
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board