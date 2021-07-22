Zai Lab to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

checkAd

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results and corporate updates for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the closing of the U.S. equity markets on August 9, 2021. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on August 10, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Listeners may access the live webcast by visiting the Company's website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com. Participants must register in advance of the conference call. Details are as follows:

Registration Link:  http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7290113
   
Conference ID:  7290113

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a dial-in number, Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB, HKEX:9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious disease. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and product candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong product discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:

ZAI LAB CONTACTS:

Zai Lab
Billy Cho, CFO
+86 137 6151 2501
billy.cho@zailaboratory.com

Media: Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.
Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab
212-213-0006, ext. 315 / 364
rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

Investors: Pete Rahmer / Mike Zanoni
Endurance Advisors, on behalf of Zai Lab
415-515-9763 / 610-442-8570
prahmer@enduranceadvisors.com / mzanoni@enduranceadvisors.com

Source: Zai Lab Limited





