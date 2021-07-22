checkAd

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

Autor: Accesswire
22.07.2021, 13:40  |  18   |   |   

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i


 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Atalaya Mining Plc

BYZTVM8

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer


 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


 

Other (please specify)iii:


 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Muza Gestión de Activos SGIIC S.A.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Castelló, 128 9º Madrid 28006 Spain

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name


 

City and country of registered office (if applicable)


 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

21/07/2021

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

21/07/2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.12%


 

3.12%

4,306,631

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

n/a


 

n/a


 

             

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares (ISIN CY0106002112)

4,306,631


 

3.12%


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

4,306,631

3.12%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1


 


 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2


 


 

 
                   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii


 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

La Muza Inversiones SICAV SA

2.93%


 

2.93%

Muza FI

0.14%


 

0.14%

Muza Gestion de Activos SGIIC SA

0.05%


 

0.05%


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder


 

The number and % of voting rights held


 

The date until which the voting rights will be held


 


 

11. Additional informationxvi


 

         

Place of completion

Madrid, Spain

Date of completion

22/07/2021

