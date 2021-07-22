checkAd

Shift4 Payments Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of $550.0 Million of Convertible Notes Offering

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (“Shift4”) (NYSE: FOUR), a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, today announced that it has upsized and priced an offering of $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The issuance and sale of the Notes are scheduled to settle on July 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Shift4 also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $82.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The Notes are being offered in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Shift4. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.50% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2022. The Notes will mature on August 1, 2027, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before May 1, 2027, noteholders will have the right to convert their Notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after May 1, 2027, noteholders may convert their Notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Shift4 will satisfy its conversion obligations by paying cash up to the aggregate principal amount of Notes to be converted and pay or deliver, as applicable, cash, shares of its Class A common stock (“Class A common stock”) or a combination of cash and shares of its Class A common stock, at Shift4’s election, in respect of the remainder. The initial conversion rate is 8.1524 shares of Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $122.66 per share of Class A common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 42.5% over the public offering price in the concurrent public offering of Class A common stock described below. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

