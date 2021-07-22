checkAd

Adagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration With Merck to Advance Two Anti-CTLA-4 Monoclonal Antibody Programs (ADG116 and ADG126) in Combination Therapy with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 13:45  |  21   |   |   

Two global clinical studies to evaluate NEObody product candidate, ADG116, and SAFEbody product candidate, ADG126, in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced that it has entered into the clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada), the leader among top immuno-oncology (IO) drugs on the market. The agreement includes two open-label, dose escalation and expansion clinical studies to evaluate Adagene’s anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) product candidates, ADG116 and ADG126, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), for patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

“This collaboration with Merck and the advancement of our global clinical studies represent an important milestone in our comprehensive CTLA-4 clinical development program,” said Peter Luo, Ph.D., Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Adagene. “Our AI driven platforms have generated two highly differentiated CTLA-4 targeting molecules, ADG116 and ADG126. ADG116, our NEObody CTLA-4 candidate, is designed with strong antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and softened T cell activation which combined, leading to increased potency with an improved safety profile. Our SAFEbody candidate ADG126 effectively limits on-target off-tumor toxicities in normal tissues and is designed for a superior systemic safety profile at efficacious dose levels with a significantly enhanced therapeutic window to overcome existing issues associated with current anti-CTLA-4 therapies.”

Dr. Luo continued, “Although we believe that ADG116 and ADG126 have great promise as single agents, combining with KEYTRUDA may unleash the potential of dual PD-1/CTLA-4 blockade, overcoming the safety profile limitations seen historically with this combination while also modulating different T cell populations to drive new immune functions and synergies not achievable through conventional monotherapies. Our extensive preclinical and early strong clinical data support this strategy, and we look forward to combining our anti-CTLA-4 therapeutics with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors such as KEYTRUDA to fulfill the potential of this combination therapy approach. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to explore this combination with Merck and tackle two of the most potent immunotherapy targets.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration With Merck to Advance Two Anti-CTLA-4 Monoclonal Antibody Programs (ADG116 and ADG126) in Combination Therapy with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Two global clinical studies to evaluate NEObody product candidate, ADG116, and SAFEbody product candidate, ADG126, in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumorsSAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Further encouraging results confirm the prospectivity of the São Domingos Project
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board