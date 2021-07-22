Adagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration With Merck to Advance Two Anti-CTLA-4 Monoclonal Antibody Programs (ADG116 and ADG126) in Combination Therapy with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab)

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced that it has entered into the clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada), the leader among top immuno-oncology (IO) drugs on the market. The agreement includes two open-label, dose escalation and expansion clinical studies to evaluate Adagene’s anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) product candidates, ADG116 and ADG126, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), for patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

“This collaboration with Merck and the advancement of our global clinical studies represent an important milestone in our comprehensive CTLA-4 clinical development program,” said Peter Luo, Ph.D., Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Adagene. “Our AI driven platforms have generated two highly differentiated CTLA-4 targeting molecules, ADG116 and ADG126. ADG116, our NEObody CTLA-4 candidate, is designed with strong antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and softened T cell activation which combined, leading to increased potency with an improved safety profile. Our SAFEbody candidate ADG126 effectively limits on-target off-tumor toxicities in normal tissues and is designed for a superior systemic safety profile at efficacious dose levels with a significantly enhanced therapeutic window to overcome existing issues associated with current anti-CTLA-4 therapies.”

Dr. Luo continued, “Although we believe that ADG116 and ADG126 have great promise as single agents, combining with KEYTRUDA may unleash the potential of dual PD-1/CTLA-4 blockade, overcoming the safety profile limitations seen historically with this combination while also modulating different T cell populations to drive new immune functions and synergies not achievable through conventional monotherapies. Our extensive preclinical and early strong clinical data support this strategy, and we look forward to combining our anti-CTLA-4 therapeutics with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors such as KEYTRUDA to fulfill the potential of this combination therapy approach. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to explore this combination with Merck and tackle two of the most potent immunotherapy targets.”