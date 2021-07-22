Golden Sky Minerals Corp. acquires highly prospective ground in the Cassiar Gold District, targeting orogenic gold mineralization within a prolific gold belt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) is pleased to announce that, through staking, the Company has acquired the approximately 10,000-hectare Eagle Mountain Gold Property in the Cassiar District of British Columbia, Canada. The Property is 100% owned by Golden Sky with no underlying royalties. The Eagle Mountain Project is located in a prolific past-producing gold district, which hosts Cassiar Gold Corp’s neighboring Cassiar Project covering the Taurus Deposit, with an inferred resource of about 1 M oz at 1.43 g/t Au (see website, Cassiar Gold Corp). With a similar geological setting to the Cassiar Project and other orogenic gold camps such as Cariboo and Bralorne camps, Golden Sky believes there is high potential for the discovery of new gold targets on the Property (see Figure 1). The Eagle Mountain Gold Property is located approximately 117 road kilometers northeast of the village of Dease Lake, British Columbia, and is in close proximity to the paved BC Highway 37 (see Figure 2).



Rayfield Property Highlights