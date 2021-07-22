checkAd

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. acquires highly prospective ground in the Cassiar Gold District, targeting orogenic gold mineralization within a prolific gold belt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) is pleased to announce that, through staking, the Company has acquired the approximately 10,000-hectare Eagle Mountain Gold Property in the Cassiar District of British Columbia, Canada. The Property is 100% owned by Golden Sky with no underlying royalties. The Eagle Mountain Project is located in a prolific past-producing gold district, which hosts Cassiar Gold Corp’s neighboring Cassiar Project covering the Taurus Deposit, with an inferred resource of about 1 M oz at 1.43 g/t Au (see website, Cassiar Gold Corp). With a similar geological setting to the Cassiar Project and other orogenic gold camps such as Cariboo and Bralorne camps, Golden Sky believes there is high potential for the discovery of new gold targets on the Property (see Figure 1). The Eagle Mountain Gold Property is located approximately 117 road kilometers northeast of the village of Dease Lake, British Columbia, and is in close proximity to the paved BC Highway 37 (see Figure 2).

Rayfield Property Highlights

  • The Eagle Mountain Property overlies mafic volcanic and sedimentary strata belonging to the Slide Mountain Terrane, which also underlies Cassiar Gold Corp’s neighboring Cassiar Project. The Cassiar Mining District is considered an orogenic gold camp within a geological setting favorable for hosting large gold deposits within the Intermontane Belt of the eastern Cordillera. The Intermontane Belt also hosts the Bralorne (>4.2 M oz Au) and Cariboo (>4 M oz Au) gold camps (see Figure 1).
  • Documented mineral exploration on the Eagle Mountain Property is limited to 1983-1986, when prospecting, geological mapping, geophysical surveying, and drilling identified several auriferous quartz veins in the vicinity of stratigraphic contacts and topographic linear features. These features were later identified in drill core as highly sheared and/or fractured volcanic rocks. Geological structures were determined to be predominantly oriented northwest-southeast and east-west. These observations are similar to those reported on the neighboring Cassiar Property.
