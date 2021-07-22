CBNK Reports Diluted EPS of $0.68, ROAA of 1.90%, and ROAE of 22.36% for 2Q2021

“Capital Bancorp’s second quarter results once again demonstrated the strength of our diversified business model that performs well in a variety of economic environments,” said Steven Schwartz, Chairman of the Board of the Company. “The strength of our earnings has made it possible to continue to invest in the business while delivering attractive returns to our shareholders.”

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $9.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. By comparison, net income was $4.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.90% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.19% for the same period in 2020. Return on average equity ("ROAE") was 22.36% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 13.70% for the same period in 2020.

"Growth has accelerated, leading to another strong and balanced quarter. The continued strong performance by all of our business lines emphasizes the momentum we have built through investment and strategic decisions at Capital Bank," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company. "OpenSky's performance remains above expectations as consumers increasingly recognize the value of our product offerings. The Commercial Bank continues to grow and take advantage of dislocations in the market. Capital Bank Home Loans delivered another solid quarter despite a rapidly cooling origination environment. We believe we have laid the foundation for continued profitable growth and look forward to leading the market with our technology-led capabilities."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Strong Earnings - Continued strong performance by the Commercial Bank, Capital Bank Home Loans and OpenSky contributed to another quarter of solid results. In the second quarter of 2021, net income doubled to $9.6 million from $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Earnings were $0.68 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.34 per share for the same period last year.

The net interest margin was 5.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, which is an increase of 75 basis points compared to 4.72% for the same three month period last year. Robust Capital Levels - As of June 30, 2021, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.94% and an allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") to total loans ratio of 1.51%, or 1.73% excluding Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA-PPP") loans. During the preceding twelve months, book value per common share grew 25.1 percent to $12.87 at June 30, 2021 compared to $10.28 per share at June 30, 2020.

Commercial Bank

Continued Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit cards, increased by $148.0 million to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020, and by $45.6 million, or 14.8 percent annualized, compared to March 31, 2021. The year over year growth was mainly due to a 29.6 percent increase in commercial real estate loans of $107.7 million, an 11.0 percent increase in commercial and industrial loans of $15.7 million, and a 5.1 percent increase in construction real estate loans of $10.9 million.

Capital Bank Home Loans

Strong Mortgage Performance - New home purchase volume increased to 50.6% of total originations for the second quarter, up from 31.2% during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of a strategic shift to emphasize the financing of home purchases over the refinancing of existing mortgages. Mortgage loan originations were $266 million and mortgage banking revenue was $5.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $315 million in originations and $7.3 million in revenue for the same three month period of the previous year.

OpenSky

Continued Growth in OpenSky Accounts - OpenSky increased customer accounts by 10.2 percent with net growth during the quarter of 65 thousand accounts, driving total accounts to 708 thousand at June 30, 2021.

Year to Date 2021 Highlights

Capital Bancorp

Diversified Businesses Drive Net Income - Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased 142.1 percent to $18.6 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, from $7.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Continued strong operating results demonstrate the advantages of the Bank's diversified business lines that are, in certain respects, uncorrelated across economic cycles.

Commercial Bank

Strong Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, which exclude SBA-PPP loans, increased by $61.0 million, or 5.0 percent to $1.3 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020. The growth was primarily due to a 20.2 percent increase in commercial real estate loans.

Loan Modifications (1) (dollars in millions) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Deferred Loans Deferred Loans Deferred Loans Deferred Loans Sector Total Loans Outstanding Balance # of Loans Deferred Balance # of Loans Deferred Balance # of Loans Deferred Balance # of Loans Deferred Accommodation & Food Services $ 114.2 $ 5.0 7 $ 16.1 15 $ 14.7 16 $ 42.6 36 Real Estate and Rental Leasing 463.1 0.8 1 3.2 4 5.5 10 45.6 67 Other Services Including Private Households 171.2 0.3 1 — — 1.1 3 17.3 36 Educational Services 19.5 — — — — — — 9.8 6 Construction 231.7 — — — — — — 4.2 6 Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 57.4 — — 1.1 2 1.4 3 5.0 11 Arts, Entertainment & Recreation 37.2 2.0 3 1.3 1 0.7 2 5.0 9 Retail Trade 22.2 0.3 1 — — 0.3 1 3.0 8 Healthcare & Social Assistance 94.3 — — — — 0.9 1 4.7 11 Wholesale Trade 16.0 — — — — — — 0.9 1 All other (1) 368.4 3.5 3 3.7 3 5.9 7 5.9 13 Total $ 1,595.2 $ 11.9 16 $ 25.4 25 $ 30.5 43 $ 144.0 204

Capital Bank Home Loans

Record Mortgage Originations and Revenues - Capital Bank Home Loans benefited from favorable industry trends, strategic hires and our ability to originate purchase volume (as distinct from refinance volume) equal to 35.7% of our $619.3 million of mortgage originations during the six months ended June 30, 2021, which compares to mortgage originations of $495.6 million for the same six month period last year. Mortgage revenues increased by $2.7 million or 26.4 percent to $13.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $10.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Efforts to optimize product pricing and mix improved the average gain on sale to 2.91% compared to 2.82% in the prior year.



OpenSky

Growth in OpenSky Credit Card Accounts - Improved marketing and favorable market conditions resulted in the origination of 223 thousand new OpenSky credit card accounts during the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 215 thousand for the same six month period in 2020. At June 30, 2021, total open accounts had increased by 76.7 percent, or 307 thousand to 708 thousand from 401 thousand at June 30, 2020.

Improved marketing and favorable market conditions resulted in the origination of 223 thousand new OpenSky credit card accounts during the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 215 thousand for the same six month period in 2020. At June 30, 2021, total open accounts had increased by 76.7 percent, or 307 thousand to 708 thousand from 401 thousand at June 30, 2020. Growth Contributing to Bank Performance - Account growth in the six months ended June 30, 2021 resulted in a $49.2 million increase in noninterest bearing secured credit card deposits that totaled $241.7 million at the end of the quarter. Corresponding credit card loans increased by $19.2 million, or 18.8 percent, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and totaled $121.4 million. As a result, credit card fees increased by 177.5 percent, or $8.7 million, to $13.7 million compared to $4.9 million for the same six month period last year.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (amounts in thousands except per share data) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 29,289 $ 22,000 33.1 % $ 55,927 $ 43,744 27.9 % Interest expense 1,769 3,376 (47.6 )% 3,964 7,433 (46.7 )% Net interest income 27,520 18,624 47.8 % 51,963 36,311 43.1 % Provision for loan losses 781 3,300 (76.3 )% 1,284 5,709 (77.5 )% Noninterest income 13,471 11,101 21.3 % 27,421 16,636 64.8 % Noninterest expense 27,205 19,905 36.7 % 52,972 36,704 44.3 % Income before income taxes 13,005 6,520 99.5 % 25,128 10,534 138.5 % Income tax expense 3,357 1,759 90.8 % 6,499 2,839 128.9 % Net income $ 9,648 $ 4,761 102.6 % $ 18,629 $ 7,695 142.1 % Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (2) $ 13,786 $ 9,820 40.4 % $ 26,412 $ 16,243 62.6 % Weighted average common shares - Basic 13,766 13,817 (0.4 )% 13,762 13,847 (0.6 )% Weighted average common shares - Diluted 14,172 13,817 2.6 % 14,070 13,877 1.4 % Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.34 103.4 % $ 1.35 $ 0.56 141.1 % Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.34 97.6 % $ 1.32 $ 0.55 140.0 % Return on average assets (1) 1.90 % 1.19 % 59.7 % 1.88 % 1.03 % 82.5 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans(1) (2) 1.65 % 1.04 % 58.7 % 1.60 % 0.95 % 68.4 % Return on average equity 22.36 % 13.70 % 63.2 % 22.33 % 11.17 % 99.9 %





Quarter Ended 2Q21 vs. 2Q20 Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands except per share data) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 2020 Balance Sheet Highlights Assets $ 2,151,850 $ 1,822,365 18.1 % $ 2,091,851 $ 1,876,593 $ 1,879,029 Investment securities available for sale 160,515 56,796 182.6 % 128,023 99,787 53,992 Mortgage loans held for sale 47,935 116,969 (59.0 )% 60,816 107,154 137,717 SBA-PPP loans, net of fees (3) 202,763 229,646 (11.7 )% 265,712 201,018 233,349 Portfolio loans receivable (3) 1,392,471 1,209,895 15.1 % 1,312,375 1,315,503 1,244,613 Allowance for loan losses 24,079 18,680 28.9 % 23,550 23,434 22,016 Deposits 1,917,419 1,608,726 19.2 % 1,863,069 1,652,128 1,662,211 FHLB borrowings 22,000 25,556 (13.9 )% 22,000 22,000 22,222 Other borrowed funds 12,062 17,392 (30.6 )% 12,062 14,016 17,516 Total stockholders' equity 177,204 142,108 24.7 % 167,003 159,311 149,377 Tangible common equity(2) 177,204 142,108 24.7 % 167,003 159,311 149,377 Common shares outstanding 13,772 13,818 (0.3 )% 13,759 13,754 13,682 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 12.87 $ 10.28 25.1 % $ 12.14 $ 11.58 $ 10.92

Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased $8.9 million, or 47.8 percent, to $27.5 million from the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in interest earning assets and a decrease in rates on interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin increased 75 basis point to 5.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from the same period in 2020. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 3.55% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3.96% for the same period in 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, average interest earning assets increased $428.4 million, or 27.0 percent, to $2.0 billion as compared to the same period in 2020, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 25 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $103.0 million, or 10.4 percent, while the average cost decreased 73 basis points to 0.65% from 1.38%.

The provision for loan losses of $781 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was due primarily to a small number of loan charge-offs, which was offset by improving overall credit metrics. On an annualized basis, net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were $252 thousand, or 0.08% of average loans, compared to $134 thousand, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2020. The $252 thousand in net charge-offs during the quarter was comprised of $90 thousand in commercial loans and $162 thousand in credit cards.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, noninterest income was $13.5 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 21.34 percent, from $11.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by significant growth in credit card fees of $4.8 million resulting from the higher number of credit card accounts which was partially offset by a decrease of $2.1 million in mortgage banking revenue.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, OpenSky's net growth was 65 thousand secured credit card accounts, increasing the total number of open accounts to 708 thousand. This compares to 157 thousand net new accounts for the same period last year, which increased total open accounts to 401 thousand. Credit card loan balances increased by $37.7 million to $121.4 million as of June 30, 2021 from $53.1 million at June 30, 2020 and the related deposit account balances have increased 83 percent to $241.7 million. The growth in open accounts was primarily driven by enhanced marketing and economic conditions that led consumers to recognize the value and convenience of the Bank's secured credit card product.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2021 improved to 66.37% compared to 69.74% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 on higher levels of revenue and improved operating leverage.

Noninterest expense was $27.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $19.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $7.3 million, or 36.7 percent. The increase was primarily driven by a $4.5 million, or 79 percent, increase in data processing expenses, an increase in professional services of $0.5 million, an increase in marketing and advertising of $0.7 million, and an increase in operating expenses of $1.0 million, or 42.8 percent, quarter over quarter. The increase of $4.5 million in data processing expenses was mainly attributed to the higher volume of open credit cards during the second quarter of 2021. In addition, the $1.0 million increase in operating expenses is due to increases in credit expenses, outside service providers, and FDIC insurance.

Operating Results - Comparison of Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased $15.7 million, or 43.1 percent, to $52.0 million from the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in interest earning assets and a decrease in rates on interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin increased 40 basis points to 5.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from the same period in 2020. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 3.59% six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 3.96% for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, average interest earning assets increased $486.6 million, or 32.8 percent, to $2.0 billion as compared to the same period in 2020, and the average yield on interest earning assets decreased 20 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $129.0 million, or 13.4 percent, while the average cost decreased 82 basis points to 0.73% from 1.55%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the provision for loan losses was $1.3 million, a decrease of $4.4 million from the prior year to date period primarily due to the continued economic recovery from COVID-19. On an annualized basis, net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $640 thousand, or 0.10% of average portfolio loans, compared to $330 thousand, or 0.05% of average portfolio loans on an annualized basis, for the same period in 2020. The $640 thousand in net charge-offs during the quarter was comprised of commercial loan charge-offs amounting to $195 thousand and $445 thousand in our credit card portfolio.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest income was $27.4 million, an increase of $10.8 million, or 64.8 percent, from the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by significant growth in credit card fees, which increased by $8.7 million, and mortgage banking revenues, which increased $2.7 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Bank originated 223 thousand new OpenSky secured credit card accounts, increasing the total number of open accounts to 708 thousand. This compares to 215 thousand new originations for the same period last year, which increased total open accounts to 401 thousand.

The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased to 66.73% compared to 69.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily resulting from increased revenue in addition to management's efforts to control expenses.

Noninterest expense was $53.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $36.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $16.3 million, or 44.3%. The increase was primarily driven by an $1.4 million, or 8.8 percent, increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in professional fees of 79.5 percent, or $1.3 million, a $9.6 million, or 98.6 percent, increase in data processing, and a $2.0 million, or 45.4 percent, increase in other operating expenses period over the period. The increase of $6.4 million in data processing expenses was due to the higher volume of open credit cards and increased mortgage originations during the year. Additionally, operating expenses increased $2.0 million due to increases in credit expenses, outside service providers, and FDIC insurance.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, results of operations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting issuance of SBA-PPP loans. At June 30, 2021, SBA-PPP loans had remaining deferred origination fees of $6.5 million, and deferred costs of $1.2 million.

Financial Condition

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $2.2 billion, an increase of 18.1 percent from June 30, 2020. Portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale and SBA-PPP loans, totaled $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 15.1 percent as compared to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2020.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $1.9 billion, an increase of 19.2 percent as compared to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2020. Noninterest bearing deposits increased by $264.3 million, or 46.9 percent, to $828.3 million at June 30, 2021 compared to the level at June 30, 2020. During the quarter, deposit balances grew in certain fiduciary accounts of title and property management companies, as well as noninterest bearing SBA-PPP loan customers and OpenSky deposits.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021, which increased the allowance for loan losses to $24.1 million, or 1.51% of total loans (1.73%, excluding SBA-PPP loans, on a non-GAAP basis) at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $11.6 million, or 0.54% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021, up from $9.2 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at June 30, 2020. Of the $11.6 million in total nonperforming assets as of June 30, 2021, nonperforming loans represented $8.4 million and foreclosed real estate totaled $3.2 million. Included in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021 were troubled debt restructurings of $558 thousand.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $177.2 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $142.1 million at June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to earnings during the period. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 28,641 $ 21,609 $ 54,709 $ 42,683 Investment securities available for sale 544 316 1,021 656 Federal funds sold and other 104 75 197 405 Total interest income 29,289 22,000 55,927 43,744 Interest expense Deposits 1,582 2,954 3,589 6,567 Borrowed funds 187 422 375 866 Total interest expense 1,769 3,376 3,964 7,433 Net interest income 27,520 18,624 51,963 36,311 Provision for loan losses 781 3,300 1,284 5,709 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 26,739 15,324 50,679 30,602 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 165 110 312 259 Credit card fees 7,715 2,912 13,655 4,921 Mortgage banking revenue 5,270 7,321 13,013 10,293 Gain on sale of investment securities available for sale, net 153 — 153 — Other fees and charges 168 758 288 1,163 Total noninterest income 13,471 11,101 27,421 16,636 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 8,750 8,498 17,317 15,910 Occupancy and equipment 1,195 1,152 2,324 2,330 Professional fees 1,362 894 2,987 1,664 Data processing 10,122 5,667 19,433 9,784 Advertising 1,293 606 2,126 1,242 Loan processing 975 740 2,026 1,187 Other real estate expenses, net 273 82 277 128 Other operating 3,235 2,266 6,482 4,459 Total noninterest expenses 27,205 19,905 52,972 36,704 Income before income taxes 13,005 6,520 25,128 10,534 Income tax expense 3,357 1,759 6,499 2,839 Net income $ 9,648 $ 4,761 $ 18,629 $ 7,695





Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands except share data) (unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 19,691 $ 18,456 Interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions 286,738 126,081 Federal funds sold 2,237 2,373 Total cash and cash equivalents 308,666 146,910 Investment securities available for sale 160,515 99,787 Marketable equity securities 245 245 Restricted investments 3,478 3,713 Loans held for sale 47,935 107,154 U.S. Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA-PPP") loans receivable, net of fees 202,763 201,018 Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs and net of allowance for loan losses of $24,079 and $23,434 1,368,392 1,292,068 Premises and equipment, net 4,134 4,464 Accrued interest receivable 7,786 8,134 Deferred income taxes, net 7,381 6,818 Other real estate owned 3,236 3,326 Bank owned life insurance 35,004 — Other assets 2,315 2,956 Total assets $ 2,151,850 $ 1,876,593 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 828,308 $ 608,559 Interest bearing 1,089,111 1,043,569 Total deposits 1,917,419 1,652,128 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,000 22,000 Other borrowed funds 12,062 14,016 Accrued interest payable 959 1,134 Other liabilities 22,206 28,004 Total liabilities 1,974,646 1,717,282 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 13,771,615 and 13,753,529 issued and outstanding 138 138 Additional paid-in capital 51,487 50,602 Retained earnings 125,431 106,854 Accumulated other comprehensive income 148 1,717 Total stockholders' equity 177,204 159,311 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,151,850 $ 1,876,593

The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 259,330 $ 63 0.10 % $ 79,854 $ 19 0.09 % Federal funds sold 3,087 — 0.00 1,889 — 0.05 Investment securities available for sale 139,997 544 1.56 58,860 316 2.16 Restricted stock 3,478 41 4.70 4,152 56 5.46 Loans held for sale 44,644 314 2.82 78,254 687 3.53 SBA-PPP loans receivable 250,040 2,272 3.64 166,033 1,011 2.45 Portfolio loans receivable(2) 1,316,224 26,055 7.94 1,199,338 19,911 6.68 Total interest earning assets 2,016,800 29,289 5.82 1,588,380 22,000 5.57 Noninterest earning assets 24,432 24,459 Total assets $ 2,041,232 $ 1,612,839 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand accounts $ 282,197 50 0.07 $ 182,095 171 0.38 Savings 6,634 1 0.05 4,522 1 0.05 Money market accounts 460,669 352 0.31 472,802 1,279 1.09 Time deposits 304,519 1,179 1.55 282,695 1,503 2.14 Borrowed funds 35,770 187 2.10 44,672 422 3.79 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,089,789 1,769 0.65 986,786 3,376 1.38 Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing liabilities 20,111 21,647 Noninterest bearing deposits 758,255 464,702 Stockholders’ equity 173,077 139,704 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,041,232 $ 1,612,839 Net interest spread 5.17 % 4.19 % Net interest income $ 27,520 $ 18,624 Net interest margin(3) 5.47 % 4.72 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 232,712 $ 113 0.10 % $ 88,238 $ 278 0.63 % Federal funds sold 3,477 — 0.00 1,479 4 0.51 Investment securities available for sale 123,443 1,022 1.67 59,628 656 2.21 Restricted stock 3,691 83 4.56 4,035 123 6.15 Loans held for sale 58,475 794 2.74 60,180 1,053 3.52 SBA-PPP loans receivable 242,619 4,741 3.94 83,060 1,011 2.45 Portfolio loans receivable(2) 1,305,973 49,174 7.59 1,187,170 40,619 6.88 Total interest earning assets 1,970,390 55,927 5.72 1,483,790 43,744 5.93 Noninterest earning assets 25,113 21,279 Total assets $ 1,995,503 $ 1,505,069 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand accounts $ 269,647 118 0.09 $ 162,985 398 0.49 Savings 6,127 2 0.05 4,463 4 0.17 Money market accounts 465,882 881 0.38 459,865 2,967 1.30 Time deposits 318,512 2,588 1.64 293,374 3,198 2.19 Borrowed funds 34,699 375 2.18 45,214 866 3.85 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,094,867 3,964 0.73 965,901 7,433 1.55 Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing liabilities 22,940 20,744 Noninterest bearing deposits 709,443 379,881 Stockholders’ equity 168,253 138,543 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,995,503 $ 1,505,069 Net interest spread 4.99 % 4.38 % Net interest income $ 51,963 $ 36,311 Net interest margin(3) 5.32 % 4.92 %

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands except per share data) June 30, 2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Earnings: Net income $ 9,648 $ 8,982 $ 9,689 $ 8,438 $ 4,761 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.68 0.65 0.71 0.61 0.34 Net interest margin 5.47 % 5.15 % 5.57 % 5.01 % 4.72 % Net interest margin, excluding credit cards & SBA-PPP loans (1) 3.55 % 3.70 % 3.80 % 3.84 % 3.96 % Return on average assets(2) 1.90 % 1.87 % 2.08 % 1.89 % 1.19 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans (1)(2) 1.65 % 1.60 % 1.88 % 1.80 % 1.04 % Return on average equity(2) 22.36 % 22.30 % 25.26 % 23.28 % 13.70 % Efficiency ratio 66.37 % 67.11 % 66.63 % 65.17 % 69.74 % Balance Sheet: Portfolio loans receivable (3) $ 1,392,471 $ 1,312,375 $ 1,315,503 $ 1,244,613 $ 1,209,895 Deposits 1,917,419 1,863,069 1,652,128 1,662,211 1,608,726 Total assets 2,151,850 2,091,851 1,876,593 1,879,029 1,822,365 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.54 % 0.58 % 0.67 % 0.79 % 0.50 % Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding the SBA-PPP loans (1) 0.60 % 0.66 % 0.75 % 0.90 % 0.58 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.56 % 0.61 % 0.78 % 0.41 % Nonperforming loans to portfolio loans (1) 0.60 % 0.67 % 0.70 % 0.92 % 0.48 % Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (1)(2) 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.19 % 0.06 % 0.05 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.51 % 1.49 % 1.54 % 1.49 % 1.30 % Allowance for loan losses to portfolio loans (1) 1.73 % 1.79 % 1.78 % 1.77 % 1.54 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 287.40 % 267.07 % 253.71 % 191.78 % 318.25 % Bank Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 13.51 % 13.55 % 12.60 % 12.74 % 12.35 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 12.25 % 12.29 % 11.34 % 11.48 % 11.10 % Leverage ratio 7.58 % 7.54 % 7.45 % 7.44 % 7.73 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.25 % 12.29 % 11.34 % 11.48 % 11.10 % Tangible common equity 7.17 % 7.01 % 7.43 % 7.09 % 6.91 % Holding Company Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 16.14 % 16.07 % 15.19 % 15.35 % 15.02 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 14.10 % 13.98 % 13.10 % 12.93 % 12.58 % Leverage ratio 8.78 % 8.84 % 8.78 % 8.63 % 8.85 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.94 % 13.81 % 12.94 % 12.75 % 12.39 % Tangible common equity 8.23 % 7.98 % 8.48 % 7.95 % 7.80 % Composition of Loans: Residential real estate $ 420,015 $ 420,460 $ 437,860 $ 422,698 $ 437,429 Commercial real estate 471,807 433,336 392,550 372,972 364,071 Construction real estate 223,832 221,277 224,904 227,661 212,957 Commercial and industrial - Other 158,392 149,914 157,127 134,889 142,673 SBA-PPP loans 208,094 272,090 204,920 238,735 236,325 Credit card 121,410 83,740 102,186 84,964 53,150 Other consumer loans 1,034 4,487 1,649 2,268 947 Composition of Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 828,308 $ 771,924 $ 608,559 $ 596,239 $ 563,995 Interest bearing demand 314,883 300,992 257,126 247,150 268,150 Savings 6,965 6,012 4,800 4,941 5,087 Money Markets 484,567 471,303 447,077 472,447 507,432 Time Deposits 282,696 312,839 334,566 341,435 264,062 Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics: Origination of loans held for sale $ 265,517 $ 353,774 $ 382,267 $ 431,060 $ 315,165 Mortgage loans sold 278,284 400,112 412,830 410,312 272,151 Gain on sale of loans 7,763 12,008 12,950 12,837 8,088 Purchase volume as a % of originations 50.64 % 24.59 % 30.03 % 33.76 % 31.16 % Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4) 2.79 % 3.00 % 3.14 % 3.13 % 2.97 % Mortgage commissions $ 2,364 $ 3,320 3,405 $ 3,669 $ 2,798 OpenSky Portfolio Metrics: Active customer accounts 707,600 642,272 568,373 529,114 400,530 Credit card loans, net $ 121,410 $ 83,740 $ 102,186 $ 83,101 $ 53,150 Noninterest secured credit card deposits 241,724 215,883 192,520 176,708 131,854

Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted Quarters Ended Dollars in Thousands June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Net Income $ 9,648 $ 8,982 $ 9,689 $ 8,438 $ 4,761 Less: SBA-PPP loan income 2,272 2,205 1,998 1,470 1,011 Net Income, as Adjusted $ 7,376 $ 6,777 $ 7,691 $ 6,968 $ 3,750 Average Total Assets 2,041,232 1,949,265 1,854,846 1,781,295 1,612,839 Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans 250,040 232,371 227,617 238,071 168,490 Average Total Assets, as Adjusted $ 1,791,192 $ 1,716,894 $ 1,627,229 $ 1,543,224 $ 1,444,349 Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted 1.65 % 1.60 % 1.88 % 1.80 % 1.04 %





Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted Quarters Ended Dollars in Thousands June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Net Interest Income $ 27,520 $ 24,444 $ 25,719 $ 22,039 $ 18,624 Less Secured credit card loan income 10,497 7,660 9,306 6,632 4,066 Less SBA-PPP loan income 2,272 2,205 1,998 1,470 1,011 Net Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 14,750 $ 14,580 $ 14,415 $ 13,937 $ 13,547 Average Interest Earning Assets 2,016,801 1,923,463 1,836,337 1,748,894 1,588,380 Less Average secured credit card loans 100,456 93,520 95,739 68,585 42,538 Less Average SBA-PPP loans 250,040 232,371 227,617 235,160 168,490 Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted $ 1,666,304 $ 1,597,573 $ 1,512,981 $ 1,445,149 $ 1,377,352 Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted 3.55 % 3.70 % 3.80 % 3.84 % 3.96 %





Tangible Book Value per Share Quarters Ended Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amount June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 177,204 $ 167,003 $ 159,311 $ 149,377 $ 142,108 Less: Preferred equity — — — — — Less: Intangible assets — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 177,204 $ 167,003 $ 159,311 $ 149,377 $ 142,108 Period End Shares Outstanding 13,771,615 13,759,218 13,753,529 13,682,198 13,818,223 Tangible Book Value per Share $ 12.87 $ 12.14 $ 11.58 $ 10.92 $ 10.28





Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in Thousands June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 24,079 $ 23,550 $ 23,434 $ 22,016 $ 18,680 Total Loans 1,595,234 1,578,087 1,516,520 1,477,962 1,441,123 Less: SBA-PPP loans 202,763 265,712 201,018 233,349 229,646 Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,392,471 $ 1,312,375 $ 1,315,503 $ 1,244,613 $ 1,211,477 Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.73 % 1.79 % 1.78 % 1.77 % 1.54 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in Thousands June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 11,615 $ 12,112 $ 12,563 $ 14,806 $ 9,195 Total Assets 2,151,850 2,091,851 1,876,593 1,879,029 1,822,365 Less: SBA-PPP loans 202,763 265,712 201,018 233,349 229,646 Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans $ 1,949,087 $ 1,826,139 $ 1,675,575 $ 1,645,680 $ 1,592,719 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans 0.60 % 0.66 % 0.75 % 0.90 % 0.58 % Nonperforming Loans to Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in Thousands June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 8,378 $ 8,818 $ 9,237 $ 11,480 $ 5,869 Total Loans 1,595,234 1,578,087 1,516,520 1,477,962 1,441,123 Less: SBA-PPP loans 202,763 265,712 201,018 233,349 229,646 Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,392,471 $ 1,312,375 $ 1,315,503 $ 1,244,613 $ 1,211,477 Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 0.60 % 0.67 % 0.70 % 0.92 % 0.48 % Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in Thousands June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Total Net Charge-offs $ 640 $ 388 $ 615 $ 163 $ 134 Total Average Loans 1,567,973 1,532,093 1,494,278 1,477,962 1,365,371 Less: Average SBA-PPP loans 250,040 232,371 227,617 233,349 84,245 Total Average Portfolio Loans $ 1,317,932 $ 1,299,722 $ 1,266,661 $ 1,244,613 $ 1,281,126 Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans 0.19 % 0.12 % 0.19 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Quarters Ended Dollars in Thousands June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Net income $ 9,648 $ 8,982 $ 9,689 $ 8,438 $ 4,761 Add: Income Tax Expense 3,357 3,143 3,347 3,128 1,759 Add: Provision for Loan Losses 781 503 2,033 3,500 3,300 Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") $ 13,786 $ 12,628 $ 15,069 $ 15,066 $ 9,820

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at June 30, 2021. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.2 billion at June 30, 2021 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” "optimistic," “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be fully reopened. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are exposed to all of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen as planned, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

