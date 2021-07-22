checkAd

CBNK Reports Diluted EPS of $0.68, ROAA of 1.90%, and ROAE of 22.36% for 2Q2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 13:45  |  12   |   |   

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $9.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. By comparison, net income was $4.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.90% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.19% for the same period in 2020. Return on average equity ("ROAE") was 22.36% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 13.70% for the same period in 2020.

“Capital Bancorp’s second quarter results once again demonstrated the strength of our diversified business model that performs well in a variety of economic environments,” said Steven Schwartz, Chairman of the Board of the Company. “The strength of our earnings has made it possible to continue to invest in the business while delivering attractive returns to our shareholders.”

"Growth has accelerated, leading to another strong and balanced quarter. The continued strong performance by all of our business lines emphasizes the momentum we have built through investment and strategic decisions at Capital Bank," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company. "OpenSky's performance remains above expectations as consumers increasingly recognize the value of our product offerings. The Commercial Bank continues to grow and take advantage of dislocations in the market. Capital Bank Home Loans delivered another solid quarter despite a rapidly cooling origination environment. We believe we have laid the foundation for continued profitable growth and look forward to leading the market with our technology-led capabilities."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Capital Bancorp, Inc.

  • Strong Earnings - Continued strong performance by the Commercial Bank, Capital Bank Home Loans and OpenSky contributed to another quarter of solid results. In the second quarter of 2021, net income doubled to $9.6 million from $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Earnings were $0.68 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.34 per share for the same period last year.
  • Industry-Leading Performance Ratios - Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") were 1.90% and 22.36%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 1.19% and 13.70%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
  • Expanded Net Interest Margin - The net interest margin was 5.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, which is an increase of 75 basis points compared to 4.72% for the same three month period last year.
  • Robust Capital Levels - As of June 30, 2021, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.94% and an allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") to total loans ratio of 1.51%, or 1.73% excluding Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA-PPP") loans. During the preceding twelve months, book value per common share grew 25.1 percent to $12.87 at June 30, 2021 compared to $10.28 per share at June 30, 2020.

Commercial Bank

  • Continued Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit cards, increased by $148.0 million to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020, and by $45.6 million, or 14.8 percent annualized, compared to March 31, 2021. The year over year growth was mainly due to a 29.6 percent increase in commercial real estate loans of $107.7 million, an 11.0 percent increase in commercial and industrial loans of $15.7 million, and a 5.1 percent increase in construction real estate loans of $10.9 million.
  • Further Growth in Core Deposits and Reduced Cost of Funds - Noninterest bearing deposits increased 46.9 percent compared to June 30, 2020, and by 29.2 percent annualized, compared to March 31, 2021. The $264.3 million year over year increase, and the $56.4 million increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in OpenSky and SBA-PPP loan-related deposits. At June 30, 2021, noninterest bearing deposits represented 43.2% of total deposits compared to 41.4% at March 31, 2021 and 35.1% at June 30, 2020. Overall, the cost of interest bearing liabilities was reduced 73 basis points, from 1.38% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 to 0.65% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This reduction was primarily due to the Bank's ongoing strategic initiative to improve the deposit franchise.
  • Stable Credit Metrics - Non-performing assets ("NPAs") remained steady at 0.54% of total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.50% at June 30, 2020. The provision for loan losses declined from $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $781 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.
  • SBA-PPP Loans - SBA-PPP loans, net of $5.3 million in unearned fees, totaled $202.8 million at June 30, 2021 which was comprised of $74.1 million in 2020 originations and $128.7 million originated thus far in 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company has obtained forgiveness for $169.0 million of SBA-PPP loans, through the SBA.

Capital Bank Home Loans

  • Strong Mortgage Performance - New home purchase volume increased to 50.6% of total originations for the second quarter, up from 31.2% during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of a strategic shift to emphasize the financing of home purchases over the refinancing of existing mortgages. Mortgage loan originations were $266 million and mortgage banking revenue was $5.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $315 million in originations and $7.3 million in revenue for the same three month period of the previous year.
  • Steady Gain on Sale Margin - The second quarter 2021 gain on sale margin was 2.79%, compared to 2.97% for the same quarter last year.

OpenSky

  • Continued Growth in OpenSky Accounts - OpenSky increased customer accounts by 10.2 percent with net growth during the quarter of 65 thousand accounts, driving total accounts to 708 thousand at June 30, 2021.
  • Robust Growth in OpenSky Loans and Deposits - OpenSky loan balances increased by $68.3 million to $121.4 million compared to $53.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Corresponding deposit balances increased 83.3 percent or $109.9 million from $131.9 million at June 30, 2021 to $241.7 million at June 30, 2021. This strong growth in loans and deposits appears to indicate that consumer behaviors are returning to historical trends.

Year to Date 2021 Highlights

Capital Bancorp

  • Diversified Businesses Drive Net Income - Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased 142.1 percent to $18.6 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, from $7.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Continued strong operating results demonstrate the advantages of the Bank's diversified business lines that are, in certain respects, uncorrelated across economic cycles.
  • Elevated Performance Ratios - Improved earnings supported ROAA and ROAE of 1.88% and 22.33%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 1.03% and 11.17%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
  • Expanded Net Interest Margin - For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest margin ("NIM") increased by 40 basis points to 5.32% compared to 4.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The improvement in NIM was driven by an increase in average loans outstanding, including SBA-PPP and OpenSky, improving loan yields, and lower funding costs.
  • Efficiency Ratio Continues to Improve - Increased revenue and active expense management improved the efficiency ratio to 66.73% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 69.32% for the same six month period in the prior year.
  • Balance Sheet Growth - Total assets increased $275.3 million, or 14.7 percent, during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The growth of earning assets on the balance sheet consisted of increases in cash equivalents of $161.8 million, portfolio loans of $76.3 million, OpenSky loans of $19.2 million, investments available for sale of $60.7 million, and Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI") of $35.0 million. Asset growth was primarily funded by a $265.3 million increase in deposits and a $17.9 million increase in shareholders' equity.

Commercial Bank

  • Strong Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, which exclude SBA-PPP loans, increased by $61.0 million, or 5.0 percent to $1.3 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020. The growth was primarily due to a 20.2 percent increase in commercial real estate loans.
  • Improved Deposit Franchise and Lower Cost of Funding - Noninterest bearing deposits increased by $219.7 million, or 36.1 percent, during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and represent 43.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2021. The cost of interest bearing liabilities declined to 0.73% from 1.55% in the prior year.
  • COVID-19 Related Deferrals - At June 30, 2021, outstanding loans deferred due to COVID-19 amounted to $11.9 million, a decrease of 91.7 percent from the high of $144.0 million at June 30, 2020 as shown in the table below.
Loan Modifications(1)                        
(dollars in millions)                      
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   June 30, 2020
    Deferred Loans   Deferred Loans   Deferred Loans   Deferred Loans
Sector Total Loans Outstanding Balance # of Loans Deferred   Balance # of Loans Deferred   Balance # of Loans Deferred   Balance # of Loans Deferred
Accommodation & Food Services $ 114.2   $ 5.0   7     $ 16.1   15     $ 14.7   16     $ 42.6   36  
Real Estate and Rental Leasing 463.1   0.8   1     3.2   4     5.5   10     45.6   67  
Other Services Including Private Households 171.2   0.3   1           1.1   3     17.3   36  
Educational Services 19.5                     9.8   6  
Construction 231.7                     4.2   6  
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 57.4         1.1   2     1.4   3     5.0   11  
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation 37.2   2.0   3     1.3   1     0.7   2     5.0   9  
Retail Trade 22.2   0.3   1           0.3   1     3.0   8  
Healthcare & Social Assistance 94.3               0.9   1     4.7   11  
Wholesale Trade 16.0                     0.9   1  
All other (1) 368.4   3.5   3     3.7   3     5.9   7     5.9   13  
Total $ 1,595.2   $ 11.9   16     $ 25.4   25     $ 30.5   43     $ 144.0   204  

_______________

(1) Excludes modifications and deferrals made for OpenSky secured card customers.

Capital Bank Home Loans

  • Record Mortgage Originations and Revenues - Capital Bank Home Loans benefited from favorable industry trends, strategic hires and our ability to originate purchase volume (as distinct from refinance volume) equal to 35.7% of our $619.3 million of mortgage originations during the six months ended June 30, 2021, which compares to mortgage originations of $495.6 million for the same six month period last year. Mortgage revenues increased by $2.7 million or 26.4 percent to $13.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $10.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Efforts to optimize product pricing and mix improved the average gain on sale to 2.91% compared to 2.82% in the prior year.

OpenSky

  • Growth in OpenSky Credit Card Accounts - Improved marketing and favorable market conditions resulted in the origination of 223 thousand new OpenSky credit card accounts during the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 215 thousand for the same six month period in 2020. At June 30, 2021, total open accounts had increased by 76.7 percent, or 307 thousand to 708 thousand from 401 thousand at June 30, 2020.
  • Growth Contributing to Bank Performance - Account growth in the six months ended June 30, 2021 resulted in a $49.2 million increase in noninterest bearing secured credit card deposits that totaled $241.7 million at the end of the quarter. Corresponding credit card loans increased by $19.2 million, or 18.8 percent, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and totaled $121.4 million. As a result, credit card fees increased by 177.5 percent, or $8.7 million, to $13.7 million compared to $4.9 million for the same six month period last year.
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited            
                   
  Quarter Ended       Six Months Ended    
  June 30,       June 30,    
(amounts in thousands except per share data) 2021   2020   % Change   2021   2020   % Change
Earnings Summary                      
Interest income $ 29,289     $ 22,000     33.1 %   $ 55,927     $ 43,744     27.9 %
Interest expense 1,769     3,376     (47.6 )%   3,964     7,433     (46.7 )%
Net interest income 27,520     18,624     47.8 %   51,963     36,311     43.1 %
Provision for loan losses 781     3,300     (76.3 )%   1,284     5,709     (77.5 )%
Noninterest income 13,471     11,101     21.3 %   27,421     16,636     64.8 %
Noninterest expense 27,205     19,905     36.7 %   52,972     36,704     44.3 %
Income before income taxes 13,005     6,520     99.5 %   25,128     10,534     138.5 %
Income tax expense 3,357     1,759     90.8 %   6,499     2,839     128.9 %
Net income $ 9,648     $ 4,761     102.6 %   $ 18,629     $ 7,695     142.1 %
                       
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (2) $ 13,786     $ 9,820     40.4 %   $ 26,412     $ 16,243     62.6 %
Weighted average common shares - Basic 13,766     13,817     (0.4 )%   13,762     13,847     (0.6 )%
Weighted average common shares - Diluted 14,172     13,817     2.6 %   14,070     13,877     1.4 %
Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.70     $ 0.34     103.4 %   $ 1.35     $ 0.56     141.1 %
Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.68     $ 0.34     97.6 %   $ 1.32     $ 0.55     140.0 %
Return on average assets (1) 1.90 %   1.19 %   59.7 %   1.88 %   1.03 %   82.5 %
Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans(1) (2) 1.65 %   1.04 %   58.7 %   1.60 %   0.95 %   68.4 %
Return on average equity 22.36 %   13.70 %   63.2 %   22.33 %   11.17 %   99.9 %


  Quarter Ended   2Q21 vs. 2Q20      Quarter Ended
  June 30,       March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(in thousands except per share data) 2021   2020   % Change   2021   2020   2020
Balance Sheet Highlights                      
Assets $ 2,151,850     $ 1,822,365     18.1 %   $ 2,091,851     $ 1,876,593     $ 1,879,029  
Investment securities available for sale 160,515     56,796     182.6 %   128,023     99,787     53,992  
Mortgage loans held for sale 47,935     116,969     (59.0 )%   60,816     107,154     137,717  
SBA-PPP loans, net of fees (3) 202,763     229,646     (11.7 )%   265,712     201,018     233,349  
Portfolio loans receivable (3) 1,392,471     1,209,895     15.1 %   1,312,375     1,315,503     1,244,613  
Allowance for loan losses 24,079     18,680     28.9 %   23,550     23,434     22,016  
Deposits 1,917,419     1,608,726     19.2 %   1,863,069     1,652,128     1,662,211  
FHLB borrowings 22,000     25,556     (13.9 )%   22,000     22,000     22,222  
Other borrowed funds 12,062     17,392     (30.6 )%   12,062     14,016     17,516  
Total stockholders' equity 177,204     142,108     24.7 %   167,003     159,311     149,377  
Tangible common equity(2) 177,204     142,108     24.7 %   167,003     159,311     149,377  
                       
Common shares outstanding 13,772     13,818     (0.3 )%   13,759     13,754     13,682  
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 12.87     $ 10.28     25.1 %   $ 12.14     $ 11.58     $ 10.92  

______________

(1) Annualized.
(2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(3) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased $8.9 million, or 47.8 percent, to $27.5 million from the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in interest earning assets and a decrease in rates on interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin increased 75 basis point to 5.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from the same period in 2020. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 3.55% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3.96% for the same period in 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, average interest earning assets increased $428.4 million, or 27.0 percent, to $2.0 billion as compared to the same period in 2020, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 25 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $103.0 million, or 10.4 percent, while the average cost decreased 73 basis points to 0.65% from 1.38%.

The provision for loan losses of $781 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was due primarily to a small number of loan charge-offs, which was offset by improving overall credit metrics. On an annualized basis, net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were $252 thousand, or 0.08% of average loans, compared to $134 thousand, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2020. The $252 thousand in net charge-offs during the quarter was comprised of $90 thousand in commercial loans and $162 thousand in credit cards.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, noninterest income was $13.5 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 21.34 percent, from $11.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by significant growth in credit card fees of $4.8 million resulting from the higher number of credit card accounts which was partially offset by a decrease of $2.1 million in mortgage banking revenue.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, OpenSky's net growth was 65 thousand secured credit card accounts, increasing the total number of open accounts to 708 thousand. This compares to 157 thousand net new accounts for the same period last year, which increased total open accounts to 401 thousand. Credit card loan balances increased by $37.7 million to $121.4 million as of June 30, 2021 from $53.1 million at June 30, 2020 and the related deposit account balances have increased 83 percent to $241.7 million. The growth in open accounts was primarily driven by enhanced marketing and economic conditions that led consumers to recognize the value and convenience of the Bank's secured credit card product.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2021 improved to 66.37% compared to 69.74% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 on higher levels of revenue and improved operating leverage.

Noninterest expense was $27.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $19.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $7.3 million, or 36.7 percent. The increase was primarily driven by a $4.5 million, or 79 percent, increase in data processing expenses, an increase in professional services of $0.5 million, an increase in marketing and advertising of $0.7 million, and an increase in operating expenses of $1.0 million, or 42.8 percent, quarter over quarter. The increase of $4.5 million in data processing expenses was mainly attributed to the higher volume of open credit cards during the second quarter of 2021. In addition, the $1.0 million increase in operating expenses is due to increases in credit expenses, outside service providers, and FDIC insurance.

Operating Results - Comparison of Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased $15.7 million, or 43.1 percent, to $52.0 million from the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in interest earning assets and a decrease in rates on interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin increased 40 basis points to 5.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from the same period in 2020. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 3.59% six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 3.96% for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, average interest earning assets increased $486.6 million, or 32.8 percent, to $2.0 billion as compared to the same period in 2020, and the average yield on interest earning assets decreased 20 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $129.0 million, or 13.4 percent, while the average cost decreased 82 basis points to 0.73% from 1.55%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the provision for loan losses was $1.3 million, a decrease of $4.4 million from the prior year to date period primarily due to the continued economic recovery from COVID-19. On an annualized basis, net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $640 thousand, or 0.10% of average portfolio loans, compared to $330 thousand, or 0.05% of average portfolio loans on an annualized basis, for the same period in 2020. The $640 thousand in net charge-offs during the quarter was comprised of commercial loan charge-offs amounting to $195 thousand and $445 thousand in our credit card portfolio.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest income was $27.4 million, an increase of $10.8 million, or 64.8 percent, from the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by significant growth in credit card fees, which increased by $8.7 million, and mortgage banking revenues, which increased $2.7 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Bank originated 223 thousand new OpenSky secured credit card accounts, increasing the total number of open accounts to 708 thousand. This compares to 215 thousand new originations for the same period last year, which increased total open accounts to 401 thousand.

The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased to 66.73% compared to 69.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily resulting from increased revenue in addition to management's efforts to control expenses.

Noninterest expense was $53.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $36.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $16.3 million, or 44.3%. The increase was primarily driven by an $1.4 million, or 8.8 percent, increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in professional fees of 79.5 percent, or $1.3 million, a $9.6 million, or 98.6 percent, increase in data processing, and a $2.0 million, or 45.4 percent, increase in other operating expenses period over the period. The increase of $6.4 million in data processing expenses was due to the higher volume of open credit cards and increased mortgage originations during the year. Additionally, operating expenses increased $2.0 million due to increases in credit expenses, outside service providers, and FDIC insurance.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, results of operations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting issuance of SBA-PPP loans. At June 30, 2021, SBA-PPP loans had remaining deferred origination fees of $6.5 million, and deferred costs of $1.2 million.

Financial Condition

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $2.2 billion, an increase of 18.1 percent from June 30, 2020. Portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale and SBA-PPP loans, totaled $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 15.1 percent as compared to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2020.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $1.9 billion, an increase of 19.2 percent as compared to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2020. Noninterest bearing deposits increased by $264.3 million, or 46.9 percent, to $828.3 million at June 30, 2021 compared to the level at June 30, 2020. During the quarter, deposit balances grew in certain fiduciary accounts of title and property management companies, as well as noninterest bearing SBA-PPP loan customers and OpenSky deposits.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021, which increased the allowance for loan losses to $24.1 million, or 1.51% of total loans (1.73%, excluding SBA-PPP loans, on a non-GAAP basis) at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $11.6 million, or 0.54% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021, up from $9.2 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at June 30, 2020. Of the $11.6 million in total nonperforming assets as of June 30, 2021, nonperforming loans represented $8.4 million and foreclosed real estate totaled $3.2 million. Included in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021 were troubled debt restructurings of $558 thousand.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $177.2 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $142.1 million at June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to earnings during the period. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)            
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2021   2020   2021   2020
Interest income              
Loans, including fees $ 28,641     $ 21,609     $ 54,709     $ 42,683  
Investment securities available for sale 544     316     1,021     656  
Federal funds sold and other 104     75     197     405  
Total interest income 29,289     22,000     55,927     43,744  
               
Interest expense              
Deposits 1,582     2,954     3,589     6,567  
Borrowed funds 187     422     375     866  
Total interest expense 1,769     3,376     3,964     7,433  
               
Net interest income 27,520     18,624     51,963     36,311  
Provision for loan losses 781     3,300     1,284     5,709  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 26,739     15,324     50,679     30,602  
               
Noninterest income              
Service charges on deposits 165     110     312     259  
Credit card fees 7,715     2,912     13,655     4,921  
Mortgage banking revenue 5,270     7,321     13,013     10,293  
Gain on sale of investment securities available for sale, net 153         153      
Other fees and charges 168     758     288     1,163  
Total noninterest income 13,471     11,101     27,421     16,636  
               
Noninterest expenses              
Salaries and employee benefits 8,750     8,498     17,317     15,910  
Occupancy and equipment 1,195     1,152     2,324     2,330  
Professional fees 1,362     894     2,987     1,664  
Data processing 10,122     5,667     19,433     9,784  
Advertising 1,293     606     2,126     1,242  
Loan processing 975     740     2,026     1,187  
Other real estate expenses, net 273     82     277     128  
Other operating 3,235     2,266     6,482     4,459  
Total noninterest expenses 27,205     19,905     52,972     36,704  
Income before income taxes 13,005     6,520     25,128     10,534  
Income tax expense 3,357     1,759     6,499     2,839  
Net income $ 9,648     $ 4,761     $ 18,629     $ 7,695  


Consolidated Balance Sheets      
(in thousands except share data) (unaudited) June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 19,691     $ 18,456  
Interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions 286,738     126,081  
Federal funds sold 2,237     2,373  
Total cash and cash equivalents 308,666     146,910  
Investment securities available for sale 160,515     99,787  
Marketable equity securities 245     245  
Restricted investments 3,478     3,713  
Loans held for sale 47,935     107,154  
U.S. Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA-PPP") loans receivable, net of fees 202,763     201,018  
Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs and net of allowance for loan losses of $24,079 and $23,434 1,368,392     1,292,068  
Premises and equipment, net 4,134     4,464  
Accrued interest receivable 7,786     8,134  
Deferred income taxes, net 7,381     6,818  
Other real estate owned 3,236     3,326  
Bank owned life insurance 35,004      
Other assets 2,315     2,956  
Total assets $ 2,151,850     $ 1,876,593  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits      
Noninterest bearing $ 828,308     $ 608,559  
Interest bearing 1,089,111     1,043,569  
Total deposits 1,917,419     1,652,128  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,000     22,000  
Other borrowed funds 12,062     14,016  
Accrued interest payable 959     1,134  
Other liabilities 22,206     28,004  
Total liabilities 1,974,646     1,717,282  
       
Stockholders' equity      
Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 13,771,615 and 13,753,529 issued and outstanding 138     138  
Additional paid-in capital 51,487     50,602  
Retained earnings 125,431     106,854  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 148     1,717  
Total stockholders' equity 177,204     159,311  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,151,850     $ 1,876,593  

The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020
  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate(1) 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Interest bearing deposits $ 259,330     $ 63     0.10 %   $ 79,854     $ 19     0.09 %
Federal funds sold 3,087         0.00     1,889         0.05  
Investment securities available for sale 139,997     544     1.56     58,860     316     2.16  
Restricted stock 3,478     41     4.70     4,152     56     5.46  
Loans held for sale 44,644     314     2.82     78,254     687     3.53  
SBA-PPP loans receivable 250,040     2,272     3.64     166,033     1,011     2.45  
Portfolio loans receivable(2) 1,316,224     26,055     7.94     1,199,338     19,911     6.68  
Total interest earning assets 2,016,800     29,289     5.82     1,588,380     22,000     5.57  
Noninterest earning assets 24,432             24,459          
Total assets $ 2,041,232             $ 1,612,839          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                      
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Interest bearing demand accounts $ 282,197     50     0.07     $ 182,095     171     0.38  
Savings 6,634     1     0.05     4,522     1     0.05  
Money market accounts 460,669     352     0.31     472,802     1,279     1.09  
Time deposits 304,519     1,179     1.55     282,695     1,503     2.14  
Borrowed funds 35,770     187     2.10     44,672     422     3.79  
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,089,789     1,769     0.65     986,786     3,376     1.38  
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest bearing liabilities 20,111             21,647          
Noninterest bearing deposits 758,255             464,702          
Stockholders’ equity 173,077             139,704          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,041,232             $ 1,612,839          
                       
Net interest spread         5.17 %           4.19 %
Net interest income     $ 27,520             $ 18,624      
Net interest margin(3)         5.47 %           4.72 %

_______________

(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 192 and 76 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020
  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate(1) 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Interest bearing deposits $ 232,712     $ 113     0.10 %   $ 88,238     $ 278     0.63 %
Federal funds sold 3,477         0.00     1,479     4     0.51  
Investment securities available for sale 123,443     1,022     1.67     59,628     656     2.21  
Restricted stock 3,691     83     4.56     4,035     123     6.15  
Loans held for sale 58,475     794     2.74     60,180     1,053     3.52  
SBA-PPP loans receivable 242,619     4,741     3.94     83,060     1,011     2.45  
Portfolio loans receivable(2) 1,305,973     49,174     7.59     1,187,170     40,619     6.88  
Total interest earning assets 1,970,390     55,927     5.72     1,483,790     43,744     5.93  
Noninterest earning assets 25,113             21,279          
Total assets $ 1,995,503             $ 1,505,069          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                      
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Interest bearing demand accounts $ 269,647     118     0.09     $ 162,985     398     0.49  
Savings 6,127     2     0.05     4,463     4     0.17  
Money market accounts 465,882     881     0.38     459,865     2,967     1.30  
Time deposits 318,512     2,588     1.64     293,374     3,198     2.19  
Borrowed funds 34,699     375     2.18     45,214     866     3.85  
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,094,867     3,964     0.73     965,901     7,433     1.55  
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest bearing liabilities 22,940             20,744          
Noninterest bearing deposits 709,443             379,881          
Stockholders’ equity 168,253             138,543          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,995,503             $ 1,505,069          
                       
Net interest spread         4.99 %           4.38 %
Net interest income     $ 51,963             $ 36,311      
Net interest margin(3)         5.32 %           4.92 %

_______________

(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 173 and 96 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited        
    Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)   June 30, 2021   March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
Earnings:                    
Net income   $ 9,648     $ 8,982     $ 9,689     $ 8,438     $ 4,761  
Earnings per common share, diluted   0.68     0.65     0.71     0.61     0.34  
Net interest margin   5.47 %   5.15 %   5.57 %   5.01 %   4.72 %
Net interest margin, excluding credit cards & SBA-PPP loans (1)   3.55 %   3.70 %   3.80 %   3.84 %   3.96 %
Return on average assets(2)   1.90 %   1.87 %   2.08 %   1.89 %   1.19 %
Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans (1)(2)   1.65 %   1.60 %   1.88 %   1.80 %   1.04 %
Return on average equity(2)   22.36 %   22.30 %   25.26 %   23.28 %   13.70 %
Efficiency ratio   66.37 %   67.11 %   66.63 %   65.17 %   69.74 %
Balance Sheet:                    
Portfolio loans receivable (3)   $ 1,392,471     $ 1,312,375     $ 1,315,503     $ 1,244,613     $ 1,209,895  
Deposits   1,917,419     1,863,069     1,652,128     1,662,211     1,608,726  
Total assets   2,151,850     2,091,851     1,876,593     1,879,029     1,822,365  
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.54 %   0.58 %   0.67 %   0.79 %   0.50 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding the SBA-PPP loans (1)   0.60 %   0.66 %   0.75 %   0.90 %   0.58 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.52 %   0.56 %   0.61 %   0.78 %   0.41 %
Nonperforming loans to portfolio loans (1)   0.60 %   0.67 %   0.70 %   0.92 %   0.48 %
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (1)(2)   0.10 %   0.12 %   0.19 %   0.06 %   0.05 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.51 %   1.49 %   1.54 %   1.49 %   1.30 %
Allowance for loan losses to portfolio loans (1)   1.73 %   1.79 %   1.78 %   1.77 %   1.54 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   287.40 %   267.07 %   253.71 %   191.78 %   318.25 %
Bank Capital Ratios:                    
Total risk based capital ratio   13.51 %   13.55 %   12.60 %   12.74 %   12.35 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio   12.25 %   12.29 %   11.34 %   11.48 %   11.10 %
Leverage ratio   7.58 %   7.54 %   7.45 %   7.44 %   7.73 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio   12.25 %   12.29 %   11.34 %   11.48 %   11.10 %
Tangible common equity   7.17 %   7.01 %   7.43 %   7.09 %   6.91 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios:                    
Total risk based capital ratio   16.14 %   16.07 %   15.19 %   15.35 %   15.02 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio   14.10 %   13.98 %   13.10 %   12.93 %   12.58 %
Leverage ratio   8.78 %   8.84 %   8.78 %   8.63 %   8.85 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio   13.94 %   13.81 %   12.94 %   12.75 %   12.39 %
Tangible common equity   8.23 %   7.98 %   8.48 %   7.95 %   7.80 %
Composition of Loans:                    
Residential real estate   $ 420,015     $ 420,460     $ 437,860     $ 422,698     $ 437,429  
Commercial real estate   471,807     433,336     392,550     372,972     364,071  
Construction real estate   223,832     221,277     224,904     227,661     212,957  
Commercial and industrial - Other   158,392     149,914     157,127     134,889     142,673  
SBA-PPP loans   208,094     272,090     204,920     238,735     236,325  
Credit card   121,410     83,740     102,186     84,964     53,150  
Other consumer loans   1,034     4,487     1,649     2,268     947  
Composition of Deposits:                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 828,308     $ 771,924     $ 608,559     $ 596,239     $ 563,995  
Interest bearing demand   314,883     300,992     257,126     247,150     268,150  
Savings   6,965     6,012     4,800     4,941     5,087  
Money Markets   484,567     471,303     447,077     472,447     507,432  
Time Deposits   282,696     312,839     334,566     341,435     264,062  
Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:                
Origination of loans held for sale   $ 265,517     $ 353,774     $ 382,267     $ 431,060     $ 315,165  
Mortgage loans sold   278,284     400,112     412,830     410,312     272,151  
Gain on sale of loans   7,763     12,008     12,950     12,837     8,088  
Purchase volume as a % of originations   50.64 %   24.59 %   30.03 %   33.76 %   31.16 %
Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4)   2.79 %   3.00 %   3.14 %   3.13 %   2.97 %
Mortgage commissions   $ 2,364     $ 3,320     3,405     $ 3,669     $ 2,798  
OpenSky Portfolio Metrics:                
Active customer accounts   707,600     642,272     568,373     529,114     400,530  
Credit card loans, net   $ 121,410     $ 83,740     $ 102,186     $ 83,101     $ 53,150  
Noninterest secured credit card deposits   241,724     215,883     192,520     176,708     131,854  

_______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Annualized.
(3) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.
(4) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold. 

 

Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted Quarters Ended
Dollars in Thousands June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020
           
Net Income $ 9,648   $ 8,982   $ 9,689   $ 8,438   $ 4,761  
Less: SBA-PPP loan income 2,272   2,205   1,998   1,470   1,011  
Net Income, as Adjusted $ 7,376   $ 6,777   $ 7,691   $ 6,968   $ 3,750  
Average Total Assets 2,041,232   1,949,265   1,854,846   1,781,295   1,612,839  
Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans 250,040   232,371   227,617   238,071   168,490  
Average Total Assets, as Adjusted $ 1,791,192   $ 1,716,894   $ 1,627,229   $ 1,543,224   $ 1,444,349  
Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted 1.65 % 1.60 % 1.88 % 1.80 % 1.04 %
           


Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted Quarters Ended
Dollars in Thousands June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020
           
Net Interest Income $ 27,520   $ 24,444   $ 25,719   $ 22,039   $ 18,624  
Less Secured credit card loan income 10,497   7,660   9,306   6,632   4,066  
Less SBA-PPP loan income 2,272   2,205   1,998   1,470   1,011  
Net Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 14,750   $ 14,580   $ 14,415   $ 13,937   $ 13,547  
Average Interest Earning Assets 2,016,801   1,923,463   1,836,337   1,748,894   1,588,380  
Less Average secured credit card loans 100,456   93,520   95,739   68,585   42,538  
Less Average SBA-PPP loans 250,040   232,371   227,617   235,160   168,490  
Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted $ 1,666,304   $ 1,597,573   $ 1,512,981   $ 1,445,149   $ 1,377,352  
Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted 3.55 % 3.70 % 3.80 % 3.84 % 3.96 %


Tangible Book Value per Share Quarters Ended
Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amount June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020
           
Total Stockholders' Equity $ 177,204   $ 167,003   $ 159,311   $ 149,377   $ 142,108  
Less: Preferred equity          
Less: Intangible assets          
Tangible Common Equity $ 177,204   $ 167,003   $ 159,311   $ 149,377   $ 142,108  
Period End Shares Outstanding 13,771,615   13,759,218   13,753,529   13,682,198   13,818,223  
Tangible Book Value per Share $ 12.87   $ 12.14   $ 11.58   $ 10.92   $ 10.28  


Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended
Dollars in Thousands June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020
           
Allowance for Loan Losses $ 24,079    $ 23,550    $ 23,434    $ 22,016    $ 18,680   
Total Loans 1,595,234    1,578,087    1,516,520    1,477,962    1,441,123   
Less: SBA-PPP loans 202,763    265,712    201,018    233,349    229,646   
Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,392,471    $ 1,312,375    $ 1,315,503    $ 1,244,613    $ 1,211,477   
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.73  % 1.79  % 1.78  % 1.77  % 1.54  %
           
           
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans Quarters Ended
Dollars in Thousands June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020
           
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 11,615    $ 12,112    $ 12,563    $ 14,806    $ 9,195   
Total Assets 2,151,850    2,091,851    1,876,593    1,879,029    1,822,365   
Less: SBA-PPP loans 202,763    265,712    201,018    233,349    229,646   
Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans $ 1,949,087    $ 1,826,139    $ 1,675,575    $ 1,645,680    $ 1,592,719   
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans 0.60  % 0.66  % 0.75  % 0.90  % 0.58  %
           
           
Nonperforming Loans to Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended
Dollars in Thousands June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020
           
Total Nonperforming Loans $ 8,378    $ 8,818    $ 9,237    $ 11,480    $ 5,869   
Total Loans 1,595,234    1,578,087    1,516,520    1,477,962    1,441,123   
Less: SBA-PPP loans 202,763    265,712    201,018    233,349    229,646   
Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,392,471    $ 1,312,375    $ 1,315,503    $ 1,244,613    $ 1,211,477   
Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 0.60  % 0.67  % 0.70  % 0.92  % 0.48  %
           
           
Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended
Dollars in Thousands June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020
           
Total Net Charge-offs $ 640    $ 388    $ 615    $ 163    $ 134   
Total Average Loans 1,567,973    1,532,093    1,494,278    1,477,962    1,365,371   
Less: Average SBA-PPP loans 250,040    232,371    227,617    233,349    84,245   
Total Average Portfolio Loans $ 1,317,932    $ 1,299,722    $ 1,266,661    $ 1,244,613    $ 1,281,126   
Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans 0.19  % 0.12  % 0.19  % 0.05  % 0.05  %
           
           
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Quarters Ended
Dollars in Thousands June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020
           
Net income $ 9,648    $ 8,982    $ 9,689    $ 8,438    $ 4,761   
Add: Income Tax Expense 3,357    3,143    3,347    3,128    1,759   
Add: Provision for Loan Losses 781    503    2,033    3,500    3,300   
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") $ 13,786    $ 12,628    $ 15,069    $ 15,066    $ 9,820   
           

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at June 30, 2021. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.2 billion at June 30, 2021 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” "optimistic," “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.  Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be fully reopened. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are exposed to all of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen as planned, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

WEB SITE: www.CapitalBankMD.com 

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CBNK Reports Diluted EPS of $0.68, ROAA of 1.90%, and ROAE of 22.36% for 2Q2021 ROCKVILLE, Md., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $9.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the second …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Further encouraging results confirm the prospectivity of the São Domingos Project
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board