PREVIEW: Danske Bank to Focus on Costs & Transformation as Guidance Already Raised

Autor: PLX AI
22.07.2021, 13:48   

(PLX AI) – Danske Bank reports full first-half results tomorrow morning, after it already published some preliminary numbers and raised its outlook for the year. Danske raised its outlook 2 weeks ago to net profit of more than DKK 12 billion for the …

  • (PLX AI) – Danske Bank reports full first-half results tomorrow morning, after it already published some preliminary numbers and raised its outlook for the year.
  • Danske raised its outlook 2 weeks ago to net profit of more than DKK 12 billion for the year, and said Q2 net profit would be around DKK 2.8 billion
  • The upgrade was 10% above consensus at the time
  • Danske should continue to benefit from the reopening of Nordic societies as well as the economic recovery, analysts said
  • The report tomorrow should show continued progress for the bank's cost and transformation program, Handelsbanken said (buy, DKK 160)
  • The bank has a solid outlook for earnings from capital markets, as well as higher net interest income, which will be supported by the negative interest rates it has begun charging private customers with deposits from DKK 100,000, Handelsbanken said
  • Danske should be showing strong momentum in underlying operations, especially in asset quality and fees, supported by the positive macro outlook, Kepler Cheuvreux said (buy)
  • Danske revenues were better than expected in Q2, and loan losses are developing better than expected, SEB said (buy, DKK 147)


