Agiliti Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”) today announced that the company will release its second quarter results after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8263. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13721390. The replay will be available until August 19, 2021.