Agiliti Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”) today announced that the company will release its second quarter results after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8263. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13721390. The replay will be available until August 19, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.agilitihealth.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time following the call.

About Agiliti
 Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. Agiliti serves more than 7,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help healthcare providers reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes.

