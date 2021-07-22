CSW Industrials Announces Date for Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call

DALLAS, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSWI) announced that it will release its earnings results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.



Participants may access the call at 1-855-327-6837, international callers may use 1-631-891-4304, and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com.