checkAd

Energy Recovery Announces Project Awards in Asia Totaling Over $6 Million

Autor: Accesswire
22.07.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced contract awards totaling over $6 million for its PX® Pressure Exchanger® (PX) energy recovery devices and related equipment and services to multiple …

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced contract awards totaling over $6 million for its PX® Pressure Exchanger® (PX) energy recovery devices and related equipment and services to multiple seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination facilities in Asia. These orders are currently shipping to customers and are scheduled to be fulfilled by the end of Q3 2021.

Asia's need for clean water is intensifying, driven by population growth, industrialization, rapid urbanization, and climate change. Energy Recovery's PX reduces energy use by up to 60% in SWRO facilities and provides the lowest lifecycle cost of any energy recovery device available on the market - significant savings that make SWRO desalination an attractive option to governments seeking to drought-proof their water infrastructure.

Energy Recovery estimates that the PXs supplied to these facilities will prevent more than 126,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, equivalent to removing more than 27,000 passenger vehicles from the road annually. Once these contracts are completed, Energy Recovery will support the production of over 118 million cubic meters of fresh water per year.

"Water related challenges are particularly acute in Asia, which is home to half the world's population but has less fresh water than any continent except Antarctica. At the same time, the region's population is projected to increase rapidly over the coming years," said Rodney Clemente, Energy Recovery's Senior Vice President of Water. "These project awards reflect a concentrated effort by many Asian countries to drought-proof their water systems. We are seeing this play out with China's five-year plan to increase seawater desalination utilization to ensure sufficient fresh water supply. We are very proud that Energy Recovery's trusted PX solutions can help deliver essential water resources to communities in need, all while significantly reducing wasted energy and emissions that can be extremely harmful to our planet."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including the Company's estimates on order shipment; and our belief that our technology provides the lowest lifecycle cost of any energy recovery device available on the market. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates, or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. Potential risks and uncertainties and any other factors that may have been discussed herein regarding the risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, and the risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as other reports filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time. Because such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the predictions in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of today, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

Press Inquiries

pr@energyrecovery.com
+1 (510) 219-8462

Investor Inquiries

ir@energyrecovery.com
+1 (281) 962-8105

SOURCE: Energy Recovery



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656530/Energy-Recovery-Announces-Project-Aw ...

Energy Recovery Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Energy Recovery Announces Project Awards in Asia Totaling Over $6 Million SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced contract awards totaling over $6 million for its PX® Pressure Exchanger® (PX) energy recovery devices and related equipment and services to multiple …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta Approves Amended Plan of Arrangement
Nexa Reports Second Quarter Exploration Results
BlackStar's Blockchain Equity Trading Proprietary Software May Be Innovative Solution for ...
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
First Light and New Oroperu Complete C$22,038,500 Financing in Connection with Business Combination ...
Pressure BioSciences Announces Major Business Expansion, Establishing Eco-Friendly Agrochemicals ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Receives All Necessary Approvals for Drilling at the Corcoran Silver-Gold ...
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Conditions Satisfied for Malaysia Acquisition
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.06.21Energy Recovery to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Accesswire | Analysen