Halberd Corp. Advances the Elimination of Antigens Present in Alzheimer’s Disease & PTSD/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy

Autor: Accesswire
22.07.2021   

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) confirms the shipment of samples of metallic nanoparticles conjugated to Alzheimer's Disease (AD) antibodies, Tau and Phosphorylated Tau. Having successfully …

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) confirms the shipment of samples of metallic nanoparticles conjugated to Alzheimer's Disease (AD) antibodies, Tau and Phosphorylated Tau. Having successfully conjugated the metallic nanoparticles (via its breakthrough patent-pending process), GreenBioAZ shipped the materials to Youngstown State University (YSU). At YSU, Dr. William G. Sturrus, Chair of the Physics, Astronomy, Geology, and Earth Sciences Department and his team will immediately proceed to the next step - eradicating the conjugated AD building blocks via Halberd's unique, proprietary laser eradication process. This follows the promising results from initial tests with metal conjugated antibodies against E. coli. Tau and Phosphorylated Tau have been linked to the formation of neurofibrillary tangles in the brain associated with Alzheimer's Disease (AD).

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO, stated, "We are excited to begin testing to eliminate these first two building blocks associated with Alzheimer's Disease. We will continue our work on additional targeted proteins and cytokines associated with AD and PTSD/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) while testing proceeds at the YSU laboratory. This close coordination of the respective, uniquely complementary talents at major universities, monitored by the talented Halberd scientific team, is now poised for this major, unparalleled step forward.

"Our Laser experimentation progressed more rapidly than our planned parallel, but alternative, experimentation using radio frequency (RF), because results to date have indicated the necessity to procure a stronger RF power unit. We await the imminent delivery of that more powerful unit. Additional parallel experimentation of an entirely different and simpler patent-pending Chemical Bonding Process awaits filing of provisional patent applications in process at the Ference Law Firm in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania."

Hartman added, "Dr. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and inventor, believes, as per numerous medical articles, that removal of two inflammatory cytokines, IL-6 and TNF-Alpha (already scheduled as part of the AD experimentation), may be the key to successfully treat PTSD and CTE. Dr. Felder feels that this has been the key obstacle in the failure of all prior competitive endeavors to successfully treat PTSD. We are now poised to eradicate these cytokines from cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) in our AD experimentation at YSU. If our experimentation proves significant as a PTSD/CTE treatment, we will contact the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) with our findings to seek potential joint development of our technology to address the PTSD-related suicide rate, which stands at almost one per hour by active and former military personnel. An effective treatment for PTSD, and/or CTE, to eliminate suicide ideation has eluded the medical industry to date. Our technology applied via Halberd's patented extracorporeal process offers a real opportunity to help those suffering from these terrible afflictions."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies: Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

