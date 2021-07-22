checkAd

Suvoda wraps up first half of 2021 with strong business growth, geographical expansion, and new product enhancements

Clinical trial software innovator reports record quarter for business bookings in Q2

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, an innovator in clinical trial software, today announced that it saw significant business growth in the first half of 2021 with some of the major pharma and biotech firms as well as CROs selecting and implementing its IRT solution. In addition, Suvoda released multiple IRT product enhancements and expanded its presence in North America, Europe, and Japan.

The company reported 50% growth in bookings compared to the same period of last year while surpassing a total of 800 trials going live on its IRT system since the company's founding. Well-known in the industry for its excellence in professional services and customer support, Suvoda has maintained a customer satisfaction score of above 9 (out of 10) since it started conducting the survey in 2018 with more than 90% of customers returning to Suvoda for their clinical trial needs.

Suvoda also released the latest version of its IRT software which includes enhancements to its capabilities to support virtual and decentralized clinical trials, further augmenting the flexibility and adaptability of its industry-leading supply chain management offering.

At the same time, Suvoda has been scaling its organization to support growth and added experienced technology executives in product and marketing, as well as a senior executive in Japan to its leadership team.

"It is an exciting time for Suvoda and the industry at a macro level," said Jagath Wanninayake, President & CEO, Suvoda. "I am immensely grateful to our customers for continuing to entrust us with their lifeblood – their clinical programs, and to the Suvoda team members for their relentless commitment to excellence and their uncompromising focus on customer service."

In July, Suvoda was recognized as a winner of the Top Technology Company category at the annual Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT) Enterprise Awards, acknowledging its continuous innovation, leadership, and role in transforming healthcare and technology fields worldwide.

About Suvoda LLC

Suvoda is an innovative SaaS company, focused on transforming clinical trials using the power of technology. Suvoda's Interactive Response Technology (IRT) system solves complex patient randomization and clinical trial supply chain challenges, so that customers have peace of mind to focus on their patients. Suvoda IRT sets clinical trials up for success by offering a variety of configurable and customizable features, powerful reporting, and advanced functionality, built to support complex and innovative study designs. Headquartered in Conshohocken, PA, Suvoda has offices and staff around the world, offering exceptional customer and advisory services to biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations of all sizes. Learn more at www.suvoda.com.

