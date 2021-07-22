checkAd

DGAP-News Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG delivers green strip steel to Mercedes-Benz AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.07.2021, 14:03  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Product Launch
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG delivers green strip steel to Mercedes-Benz AG

22.07.2021 / 14:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Low CO2 steel grades for automotive serial production

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Salzgitter AG!
Short
Basispreis 30,19€
Hebel 10,76
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 25,76€
Hebel 10,10
Ask 0,28
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Before the end of 2021, Salzgitter AG subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH will be delivering green strip steel products with a CO2 footprint reduced by more than 66% to four German plants of Mercedes-Benz AG.

The low CO2 steel grades are produced in Peine's mini mill in combination with the steelworks galvanizing plant in Salzgitter. These steel grades have met with strong interest from customers operating in range of different sectors.

Mercedes-Benz AG is the first automotive manufacturer that Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH is supplying with CO2-reduced steel in the form of cold-rolled strip and galvanized sheet steel for serial production. The products will be used, among other things, for structural and body parts for various car models.

Many of our customers consider it important to take delivery of a real, physical reduced-CO2 product now rather than being satisfied with more or less theoretical CO2 footprint projections. Gunnar Groebler, Chief Executive Officer of Salzgitter AG: "Expanding our product portfolio to include green strip steel from the new low CO2 production route is a key component of our decarbonization strategy that we are already in the process of implementing today. Furthermore, we will be rigorously pursuing the path toward low CO2 steel production through SALCOS - SAlzgitter Low CO2-Steelmaking.

This fundamental transformation will enable us to completely replace conventional steel production in a series of defined steps through hydrogen-based processes.

This will enable us to achieve our mission of reducing CO2 by around 95%, thus avoiding 1% of Germany's current emissions."

As the first steel producer in Europe, Salzgitter AG has obtained conformity statements for its new green steel products in accordance with the VERIsteel standard of TÜV SÜD (German technical inspectorate). The process provides proof of product-specific CO2 emissions in steel production and flanks the process of decarbonization. The conformity statements confirm that switching the steel production process from the conventional blast furnace route to the electro-steel route achieves CO2 savings of between 66% and 75% depending on the final product delivered.

For more information: www.salzgitter-ag.com and www.salcos.salzgitter-ag.com

 


Contact:
Markus Heidler

Head of Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de

22.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1220967

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1220967  22.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220967&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSalzgitter Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Salzgitter für 33,33 statt Aurubis für 46,46 - bingo, bingo, bingo!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG delivers green strip steel to Mercedes-Benz AG DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Product Launch Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG delivers green strip steel to Mercedes-Benz AG 22.07.2021 / 14:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG forms Joint Venture in Bulgaria
DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Marktspekulationen in Bezug auf ein mögliches Übernahmeangebot von ...
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG gründet Joint Venture in Bulgarien
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG erhält fünften Auftrag für Erkundungsbohrung für Schweizer Nagra
EQS-News: Relief gibt die Ausgabe von Aktien aus dem von der Hauptversammlung 2021 genehmigtem Kapital ...
DGAP-Adhoc: STRATEC MIT VORLÄUFIGEN ZAHLEN FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR UND NEUER UMSATZPROGNOSE FÜR DAS ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:03 UhrDGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG liefert grünen Flachstahl an Mercedes-Benz AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
14:03 UhrDGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG liefert grünen Flachstahl an Mercedes-Benz AG
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13:24 UhrStahlerzeugung in Deutschland kräftig gestiegen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Berichte zu Einigung bei Nord Stream 2: Bundesregierung zurückhaltend
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Talfahrt wegen Corona- und Inflationssorgen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.07.21ANALYSE: Herausforderung 'grüner' Stahl - DZ senkt faire Werte für Stahlaktien
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
16.07.21ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für Salzgitter auf 32 Euro - 'Kaufen'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
16.07.21DZ BANK stuft SALZGITTER AG auf 'Kaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
14.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax müht sich zu weiterem Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax bleibt nur knapp unter Rekord
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte