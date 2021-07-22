Quotient Technology to Participate in the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced today that its CEO and Founder, Steven Boal, and CFO, Pam Strayer, will speak at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2:55 p.m. ET in a fireside chat hosted by Oppenheimer Analyst, Jed Kelly.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at http://investors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu.