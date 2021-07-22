Deluxe to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 5, 2021
Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology company, will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 before the market opens. On the same day, management will hold an open-access conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT). All interested persons may listen to the call by dialing 1-833-282-0028 (access code 7946065). The audio and accompanying slides will be available via a simultaneous webcast on the investor relations website at www.deluxe.com/investor. For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available after 11:30 a.m. ET through midnight on August 12, 2021 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (access code 7946065).
About Deluxe Corporation
Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology company, helping businesses pay, get paid, optimize and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe has championed businesses so communities thrive at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful solutions support millions of small businesses, thousands of financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s most valuable brands. The company operates at significant scale, processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.
