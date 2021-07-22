Deluxe to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 5, 2021

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology company, will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 before the market opens. On the same day, management will hold an open-access conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT). All interested persons may listen to the call by dialing 1-833-282-0028 (access code 7946065). The audio and accompanying slides will be available via a simultaneous webcast on the investor relations website at www.deluxe.com/investor. For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available after 11:30 a.m. ET through midnight on August 12, 2021 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (access code 7946065).

About Deluxe Corporation