Shake Shack to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), will release second quarter 2021 financial results on August 5, 2021, after the market closes. In conjunction with the earnings release, Shake Shack will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer, and Katherine Fogertey, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0792, or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until August 12, 2021 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13720728.