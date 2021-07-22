checkAd

Office Properties Income Trust Commences 427,000 Square Foot Mixed-Use Redevelopment of 20 Mass in Washington, D.C.

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced commencement of a redevelopment project at 20 Massachusetts Avenue NW (“20 Mass”) in Washington, D.C. The project will redevelop 20 Mass from a seven-story, 340,119 square foot Class B office building to a 10-story, 427,000 square foot mixed-used property and is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Located in D.C.’s prestigious Capitol Hill neighborhood, 20 Mass is adjacent to Union Station, which is a major regional transit hub and is a short walk to the United States Capitol and Supreme Court. It is also near popular neighborhoods such as Chinatown, Penn Quarter and the Mount Vernon Triangle, as well as the Capital One Arena, where the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals play.

When complete, 20 Mass will include 184,000 square feet of Class A office space on the top four floors with 45,000 square foot floor plates, 14,000 square feet of retail space, a 271-key Royal Sonesta Hotel, a fitness club and penthouse amenities including 360-degree views of the city, vegetated green roof and a conference center. 20 Mass will feature touchless systems and have an emphasis on WELL and LEED certifications.

Christopher Bilotto, President and Chief Operating Officer of OPI made the following statement:

“Upon completion, 20 Mass will be a state-of-the-art mixed-use destination with premier office space. We believe the property’s distinctive office, hotel, retail and amenity spaces will attract an array of tenants and visitors to its core Capitol Hill location. We anticipate delivery in early 2023 and total project costs of approximately $200 million with returns of 8-10%, making this a highly accretive use of capital for OPI.”

“This project is a great example of how The RMR Group’s deep bench and expertise benefit OPI. With more than 600 commercial real estate professionals throughout the U.S. and a diversity of direct real estate strategies, OPI will be able to leverage RMR’s institutional knowledge for this project from start to finish to create value for OPI and its shareholders.”

The 20 Mass redevelopment is designed by Leo A. Daily Architects. For more information visit 20Mass.com.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

